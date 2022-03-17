RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Putin-Apologist Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares ‘Real Americans’ Don’t Care About Ukraine
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, continuing to move closer and closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin, says “real Americans” only care about “open borders,” gas prices, and inflation but not Ukraine. She also declared that “COVID doesn’t exist.”
“What real Americans care about is gas prices they can’t afford, inflation that goes up enough to where grocery bills are unaffordable, and they’re very concerned about our out of control open border,” Greene said on the floor of the House Thursday. “Crime is out of control,” she added, ignoring that major crimes like murder are “out of control” mostly in just red states.
“But yet Washington has completely disconnected and seems to care more about sending our sons and daughters to a potential war where they do not belong,” she claimed, saying “we need to focus on our country first.”
“America first” is a Trump-era “policy” that essentially says America first and only, period.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard 'Most Influential' in Spreading Ukraine Disinformation: Researcher
The extremist Republican Congresswoman from Georgia just yesterday, in what she claimed was an “address to the nation” that was carried only on Facebook Live, inaccurately announced “both sides” – Russia and Ukraine – have violated their treaties.
The Washington Post called her Facebook Live speech a “10-minute riff,” noting she repeatedly called Ukraine defending itself from the harmful and dangerous Russian attacks and slaughter “a war they cannot win.”
“False claims, debunked nonsense, echoes of Russian propaganda,” is how the Post describes her remarks from Wednesday, in its piece titled “A layer cake of misinformation, dishonesty and pro-Russia apologism.”
Watch Greene on the House floor today:
Greene:…all we’re hearing is potential war with Russia over Ukraine. Ukraine is not a NATO member ally and President Biden had told them we would only be standing with our NATO member allies. All we’re hearing on the news is Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/CxpGGue7t0
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2022
US Extremist Says He Obtained 62 Kids in Ukraine: Authorities Worry ‘Something’s Wrong With This Guy’
An American political extremist accused by the Washington legislature of domestic terrorism is reportedly overseas with dozens of children from Ukraine.
“Former Washington state Rep. Matt Shea, the far-right Republican who was found by a House-commissioned investigation to have planned and participated in domestic terrorism, is in a small town in Poland with more than 60 Ukrainian children, trying to facilitate their adoption in America,” The Seattle Times reported Wednesday. “But international agencies say, with the chaos and confusion of war, now is not an appropriate time for international adoptions from Ukraine. And Shea’s presence, and the lack of information surrounding the American group he’s with, has raised concerns among some residents of Kazimierz Dolny, the small Polish town where the children are staying at a hotel-guesthouse.”
The newspaper interviewed Weronika Ziarnicka, an aide to the mayor of Kazimierz Dolny.
“I asked him many times, ‘What are you going to do with these children?’ and he told me that it’s not my business,” Ziarnicka said of Shea. “I got the feeling in my gut that something’s wrong with this guy; he didn’t want to tell me his last name.”
Shea distributed a right-wing manifesto for right-wing activists to seize power and proposed a new Christian state in America’s Pacific northwest.
“Artur Pomianowski, the mayor of Kazimierz Dolny, said in a post on Facebook that he’d visited the children and they are safe and being well cared-for,” the newspaper reported. “He also said the ‘case is being investigated and clarified by the relevant authorities’ and that the kids would not leave Kazimierz Dolny without consent of the authorities. ‘I do not know what Matt Shea and his friends are doing here around children,’ Pomianowski said in an email. ‘Mr. Shea and his friends have given us some contradictory information and, for that reason, it is difficult for us to trust them.'”
Read the full report.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard ‘Most Influential’ in Spreading Ukraine Disinformation: Researcher
A disinformation and digital authoritarianism researcher says U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson, and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are the “most influential” in spreading anti-Ukraine disinformation and misinformation.
Marc Owen Jones, an assistant professor of Middle East studies and digital humanities at Hamad bin Khalifa University, posted a graphic representation of different types of tweets about Ukraine and “biolabs,” the latest right-wing and Russia conspiracy theory.
2/ See clusters 1, 2 & 3. Cluster 1 is mostly people criticising the biolabs conspiracy, or the absurdity of it. Cluster 2 are generally those that can be considered active in the spread of propaganda or misinformation. Cluster 3 is a French NWO type spreading Russian propaganda pic.twitter.com/VVschFqaGQ
— Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 16, 2022
Jones, who is also an honorary research fellow at Exeter University, has written about disinformation on social media for The Washington Post. He says that Greene, Carlson, and Gabbard are all “involved in some form of manipulation or propaganda.”
6/ is denying there are biolabs, so presumably we are all traitors Tucker? Then there is Tulsi Gabbard, who likes talking about biolabs, and who once parroted Kremlin denial propaganda about use of chemical weapons in Syria. See more from @EliotHiggins https://t.co/VsgnjWTldj pic.twitter.com/d7arECgn9A
— Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 16, 2022
He says that former Congresswoman Gabbard “likes talking about biolabs,” and “once parroted Kremlin denial propaganda about use of chemical weapons in Syria.”
Jones describes Gabbard’s particular disinformation as “insidious.”
7/ As @RVAwonk stated, Gabbard’s disinformation is insidious, and attempts to invoke a parity of responsibility when Russia is the clear aggress > #ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZzqWGJAuxW
— Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 16, 2022
“An important thing to remember is this,” Jones sums up. “It’s not about believing disinformation that’s important. The fact so many are expending media resources to talking about this as opposed to, say, covering the invasion, is a massive distraction that benefits Putin.”
“If the Kremlin,” he continues, “can shift the news agenda, at least in part, to talking about something else, especially if that thing can be used as a stick to beat the current administration with by the opposition, Ukraine does not benefit.”
Alabama Is Moving Closer to Forcing Teachers to Out Trans Kids to Their Parents While Making Medical Care a Felony
Imagine you’re a high school freshman English teacher and your best student from last year confides in you their biggest secret: they are transgender, and no one, not even their parents know. If you’re a teacher in Alabama you would be legally required to tell that child’s parents, if a bill that’s already passed the Senate becomes law.
SB184 is expected to be taken up in the House this week. The bill passed the Senate by a very strong 24-6 margin. Republican Governor Kay Ivey would likely sign it into law. GLAAD says the bill “is considered one of the most aggressive anti-trans bills in the country, according to Chase Strangio, a staff attorney for ACLU and transgender rights activist.”
The primary focus of the “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” is to “make gender-affirming treatment for transgender adolescents up to age 19 a felony,” according to The Advocate. Anyone convicted under this legislation could be jailed for up to 10 years and forced to pay a $15,000 fine. It is sponsored by Republican Senators Shay Shelnutt and Gerald Allen (photo.)
The text of the bill is identical in many parts to one that failed to pass in North Carolina last year.
Here’s the language from the Alabama bill that forces teachers to out trans students:
“No nurse, counselor, teacher, principal, or other administrative official at a public or private school attended by a minor shall…[w]ithhold from a minor’s parent or legal guardian information related to a minor’s perception that his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex.”
The bill also makes it illegal for teachers or other school officials to encourage a trans student to withhold that information from their parents.
There is no language in the bill that offers these vulnerable children any protection from parents who might kick them out of the house if they are outed as transgender, or put them in harm’s way.
