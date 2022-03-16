RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard ‘Most Influential’ in Spreading Ukraine Disinformation: Researcher
A disinformation and digital authoritarianism researcher says U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson, and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are the “most influential” in spreading anti-Ukraine disinformation and misinformation.
Marc Owen Jones, an assistant professor of Middle East studies and digital humanities at Hamad bin Khalifa University, posted a graphic representation of different types of tweets about Ukraine and “biolabs,” the latest right-wing and Russia conspiracy theory.
2/ See clusters 1, 2 & 3. Cluster 1 is mostly people criticising the biolabs conspiracy, or the absurdity of it. Cluster 2 are generally those that can be considered active in the spread of propaganda or misinformation. Cluster 3 is a French NWO type spreading Russian propaganda pic.twitter.com/VVschFqaGQ
— Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 16, 2022
Jones, who is also an honorary research fellow at Exeter University, has written about disinformation on social media for The Washington Post. He says that Greene, Carlson, and Gabbard are all “involved in some form of manipulation or propaganda.”
6/ is denying there are biolabs, so presumably we are all traitors Tucker? Then there is Tulsi Gabbard, who likes talking about biolabs, and who once parroted Kremlin denial propaganda about use of chemical weapons in Syria. See more from @EliotHiggins https://t.co/VsgnjWTldj pic.twitter.com/d7arECgn9A
— Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 16, 2022
He says that former Congresswoman Gabbard “likes talking about biolabs,” and “once parroted Kremlin denial propaganda about use of chemical weapons in Syria.”
Jones describes Gabbard’s particular disinformation as “insidious.”
7/ As @RVAwonk stated, Gabbard’s disinformation is insidious, and attempts to invoke a parity of responsibility when Russia is the clear aggress > #ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZzqWGJAuxW
— Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 16, 2022
“An important thing to remember is this,” Jones sums up. “It’s not about believing disinformation that’s important. The fact so many are expending media resources to talking about this as opposed to, say, covering the invasion, is a massive distraction that benefits Putin.”
“If the Kremlin,” he continues, “can shift the news agenda, at least in part, to talking about something else, especially if that thing can be used as a stick to beat the current administration with by the opposition, Ukraine does not benefit.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Alabama Is Moving Closer to Forcing Teachers to Out Trans Kids to Their Parents While Making Medical Care a Felony
Imagine you’re a high school freshman English teacher and your best student from last year confides in you their biggest secret: they are transgender, and no one, not even their parents know. If you’re a teacher in Alabama you would be legally required to tell that child’s parents, if a bill that’s already passed the Senate becomes law.
SB184 is expected to be taken up in the House this week. The bill passed the Senate by a very strong 24-6 margin. Republican Governor Kay Ivey would likely sign it into law. GLAAD says the bill “is considered one of the most aggressive anti-trans bills in the country, according to Chase Strangio, a staff attorney for ACLU and transgender rights activist.”
The primary focus of the “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” is to “make gender-affirming treatment for transgender adolescents up to age 19 a felony,” according to The Advocate. Anyone convicted under this legislation could be jailed for up to 10 years and forced to pay a $15,000 fine. It is sponsored by Republican Senators Shay Shelnutt and Gerald Allen (photo.)
The text of the bill is identical in many parts to one that failed to pass in North Carolina last year.
Here’s the language from the Alabama bill that forces teachers to out trans students:
“No nurse, counselor, teacher, principal, or other administrative official at a public or private school attended by a minor shall…[w]ithhold from a minor’s parent or legal guardian information related to a minor’s perception that his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex.”
The bill also makes it illegal for teachers or other school officials to encourage a trans student to withhold that information from their parents.
There is no language in the bill that offers these vulnerable children any protection from parents who might kick them out of the house if they are outed as transgender, or put them in harm’s way.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Hold Them for Treason’: Christian Nationalist MAGA Pastor Promises to Revive McCarthyism if Elected to Congress
South Carolina’s Mark Burns, a televangelist, Christian nationalist, and pro-Trump Republican candidate for Congress, is promising to revive McCarthyism if elected. Burns says he will “revive” the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HCUA), which for decades was used to blacklist private citizens suspected of disloyalty to the United States or of holding communist or fascist beliefs, or ties to foreign enemy governments.
“When I’m elected, I am going to help formulate and re-energize a committee called ‘HUAC,'” Burns said on Real America’s Voice, the far-right streaming service that also hosts Steve Bannon.
“HUAC is the House of Un-American Activities Committee,” he said, erroneously. “This is a committee – it is not a new committee – it was a committee that was during the time, that existed in the 40s and 50s. But it’s a committee that is sole purpose is to identify Americans, media, elected officials who are doing un-American activities and to hold them for treason here in America.”
In the early 1950’s U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy was the face of the movement, although he was not a member of the Committee. In 1959 former President Harry S. Truman called it the “most un-American thing in the country today.”
Burns has misrepresented his military service and education, and when caught claimed he was being attacked because he is “a black man supporting Donald Trump for President.”
MAGA pastor Mark Burns vows that when he is elected to Congress, he will resurrect the House Un-American Activities Committee for the purpose of charging citizens, members of the media, and elected officials with treason. pic.twitter.com/6qYP659gWN
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 15, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Huge Protest as Anti-LGBTQ Group Delivers ‘Alternative Viewpoint’ on Trans Youth at Minnesota School Board Meeting
Hundreds of students, parents, and residents in the Becker, Minnesota School District showed up, mostly to protest, a special presentation by an anti-LGBTQ group that offered what it called an “alternative viewpoint” on transgender people. The group, the Minnesota Child Protection League, has been cited by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Protesters have shown up tonight ahead of a Becker school board meeting where the Minnesota Child’s Protection League is speaking. The group is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/giByOfgJXK
— Babs Santos (@TundeTV) March 14, 2022
“This is disgusting,” said Skyler Seiler, identified by Fox9 as a transgender student at the school. “I can’t believe this, we are humans too. I don’t know why they’re treating us like we’re not. Is it not your job, as school board members, to make students feel safe and welcome?”
The school board on Monday voted to allow the group, which Fox9 says is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group, to deliver the special presentation. It’s unclear why the school board agreed to allow a third party organization to deliver a message of hate and discrimination that directly affects the students and families it is supposed to support, protect, and defend. It’s also unclear if that information was vetted or fact-checked before being delivered. Attendees say the group’s information was not from credible sources.
“Human rights don’t have two sides so bringing in another side just doesn’t make sense to me,” Heather Abrahamson told Fox9.
“They were not credible sources that they were citing, and it was completely biased and really offensive and insulting,” Maggie Seiler said. “This is painful, I’m sure those kids in there feel even more ostracized and like the school doesn’t back them and like they have even less rights.”
LGBTQ students in Becker have voiced concerns about their safety in recent years, so this school year the district sought out information about how to address the situation. But then some community member said they wanted to hear from the opposite side; sparking outrage Monday: pic.twitter.com/K0DukUnLut
— Babs Santos (@TundeTV) March 15, 2022
