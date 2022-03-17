US Extremist Says He Obtained 62 Kids in Ukraine: Authorities Worry ‘Something’s Wrong With This Guy’

An American political extremist accused by the Washington legislature of domestic terrorism is reportedly overseas with dozens of children from Ukraine.

“Former Washington state Rep. Matt Shea, the far-right Republican who was found by a House-commissioned investigation to have planned and participated in domestic terrorism, is in a small town in Poland with more than 60 Ukrainian children, trying to facilitate their adoption in America,” The Seattle Times reported Wednesday. “But international agencies say, with the chaos and confusion of war, now is not an appropriate time for international adoptions from Ukraine. And Shea’s presence, and the lack of information surrounding the American group he’s with, has raised concerns among some residents of Kazimierz Dolny, the small Polish town where the children are staying at a hotel-guesthouse.”

The newspaper interviewed Weronika Ziarnicka, an aide to the mayor of Kazimierz Dolny.

“I asked him many times, ‘What are you going to do with these children?’ and he told me that it’s not my business,” Ziarnicka said of Shea. “I got the feeling in my gut that something’s wrong with this guy; he didn’t want to tell me his last name.”

Shea distributed a right-wing manifesto for right-wing activists to seize power and proposed a new Christian state in America’s Pacific northwest.

“Artur Pomianowski, the mayor of Kazimierz Dolny, said in a post on Facebook that he’d visited the children and they are safe and being well cared-for,” the newspaper reported. “He also said the ‘case is being investigated and clarified by the relevant authorities’ and that the kids would not leave Kazimierz Dolny without consent of the authorities. ‘I do not know what Matt Shea and his friends are doing here around children,’ Pomianowski said in an email. ‘Mr. Shea and his friends have given us some contradictory information and, for that reason, it is difficult for us to trust them.'”

