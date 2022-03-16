CRIME
New Report Destroys GOP Talking Points Blaming Dems for Crime: Trump States Have 8 Out of the 10 Highest Murder Rates
Consider these explosive headlines from Fox News over the past several months: “Democrat-run cities overwhelmed by crime surge,” “Murder and crime rates spike in Democrat-run cities – is it a control play?” or, “Democrat-run cities experience record breaking homicide rates.”
Ten days before Christmas last year House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy falsely blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a “crime wave” that’s “spreading across the country.”
“Speaker Pelosi should look in the mirror to see what caused the ‘attitude of lawlessness’ spreading across the country,” he wrote. “Democrat politicians defunded police, raised money for rioters, and pushed policies that are soft on crime. They own this crime wave.”
And here’s McCarthy just days ago, again lying, claiming crime is “created by Democrats.”
WATCH @GOPLeader details how Democrats have caused a crime crisis by “defunding the police but now electing DA’s that want to pick and choose what they want to uphold…” pic.twitter.com/8wR08APLzu
— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 3, 2022
A new report from Third Way destroys all these GOP talking points – and points out that “murder rates are far higher in Trump-voting red states than Biden-voting blue states. And sometimes, murder rates are highest in cities with Republican mayors.”
About that claim Leader McCarthy made? He should look in the mirror – and at his own district before pointing fingers.
The report notes that “the homicide rate in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco was half that of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield, a city with a Republican mayor that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.”
In fact, in all of 2020, “per capita murder rates were 40% higher in states won by Donald Trump than those won by Joe Biden.”
It gets worse for the GOP.
“8 of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every election this century,” the report reveals.
The actual facts blow away what an average Fox News watching die-hard Republican voter would think.
“We found that murder rates are, on average, 40% higher in the 25 states Donald Trump won in the last presidential election compared to those that voted for Joe Biden. In addition, murder rates in many of these red states dwarf those in blue states like New York, California, and Massachusetts.”
“Mississippi had the highest homicide rate at 20.50 murders per 100,000 residents,” Third Way reports, “followed by Louisiana at 15.79, Kentucky at 14.32, Alabama at 14.2, and Missouri at 14. The national average was 6.5 per 100,000 residents, but the top five states had rates more than twice that high.”
These red states are not generating “murder is out of control” national headlines. They seem to generate no headlines at all. The rest of the top ten were filled out by South Carolina, New Mexico, Georgia, Arkansas, and Tennessee—all states rarely talked about in breathless media reports about rampant crime in Democratic strongholds.
The report does not even mention guns, which are a massive part of the problem, exacerbated by red state gun free-for-all policies.
And for those Fox News watching die-hard Republican voters who may say Third Way is a left-wing think tank, it’s actually been criticized by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. And former bank regulator William K. Black has accused Third Way of being a “group that pretends sometimes to be center-left but is actually completely a creation of Wall Street.”
Read the full report here.
Accused ‘Illegal Agent of the Russian Government’ Donated to Just One Candidate in Ten Years: Tulsi Gabbard
Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have charged a dual-national Russian-American, Elena Branson, with working “to promote Russian policies and ideology” for almost a decade, at the direction of the Kremlin – without registering as a foreign agent. In all that time she donated to just one political candidate: then-Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
“According to Federal Election Commission records, an Elena Branson made two donations in 2019 to Gabbard’s presidential campaign. The filings tie the donation to Branson’s former address at a million-dollar condo on Central Park West. However, the merchant banker listed her occupation as ‘not employed,'” The Daily Beast reports.
“Branson is alleged to have corresponded with Putin himself and met with a high-ranking Russia minister before founding a Russian propaganda center here in New York City, the Russian Center New York,” a DOJ statement reveals. “Branson’s promotional outreach, including an ‘I Love Russia’ campaign aimed at American youths, exemplifies her attempts to act at the behest of the Russian government to illegally promote its interests in the United States.”
The DOJ lists a wide array of actions Branson is alleged to have taken, including receiving “tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Russian government” for the Russian Center New York.
“As alleged, Branson worked as an illegal agent of the Russian government in circumvention of FARA requirements,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll says in the statement. “At the direction of the Russian government, she led a years long campaign to identify the next generation of American leaders, cultivate information channels, and shape US policy in favor of Russian objectives.”
Branson, according to The Daily Beast, only donated a small amount to Gabbard, “a whopping $59.95,” but her donations “raise questions about why an alleged Russian agent, tasked with currying favor with U.S. politicians, would zero in on Gabbard, and only Gabbard.”
“Gabbard is a longtime favorite of the Russian propaganda machine. She hired an alleged Russian agent on her campaign, and her Putin-backing has struck officials and political observers as well out of the norm for years—perhaps most famously her support for Russian intervention in Syria while defending dictator Bashar al-Assad.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Listen: Merrick Garland on Any Potential Prosecution of Trump – ‘We Are Not Avoiding Cases That Are Political’
One year into his term as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is once again responding to an almost overwhelming call from the left and from some Democratic elected officials – including the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack – to prosecute Donald Trump, the former president.
And in a rare moment the former Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is answering his critics – very carefully – but serving up essentially the same response as he did earlier.
“We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive,” Garland told NPR in an interview published Thursday. “What we are avoiding is making decisions on a political basis, on a partisan basis.”
The Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, the insurrection, and the assault on our very democracy last week filed in court what prosecutors might see as damning felony charges against Donald Trump, including “criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.
Garland explained the DOJ’s process:
“We begin with the cases that are right in front of us with the overt actions and then we build from there. And that is a process that we will continue to build until we hold everyone accountable who committed criminal acts with respect to January 6.”
In January, facing criticism from those who believe Trump and his associates should be charged and questioning why they have not been, Garland said:
“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”
Today, those looking for signs that Trump will face justice might take some solace in Garland’s non-committal hint: “This had to do with the interference with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. And it doesn’t get more important than that.”
You can listen to the interview below, and read the full report at NPR.
‘Criminal Conspiracy to Defraud’: Trump ‘May Have Engaged in Criminal Acts’ Jan. 6 Committee Declares in Legal Filing
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is declaring in court documents that Donald Trump may have committed multiple criminal acts, including “criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.
The filing was made Wednesday night, in an attempt to block attorney John Eastman from claiming attorney-client privilege.
It states in part, “evidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts, and that Plaintiff’s legal assistance was used in furtherance of those activities,” according to a copy of that filing posted by Reuters’ Jan Wolfe.
Breaking: The Jan. 6 Select Committee says it believes Trump may have engaged in criminal acts in his effort to subvert the election.
(link to court filing, which came in the committee’s fight with Trump lawyer John Eastman)https://t.co/zMKqdTL7zg pic.twitter.com/UbR0mtQofP
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) March 3, 2022
CNN’s Paula Reid adds: “1/6 Committee says it believes ‘Trump & others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts’ including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Conspiracy to Defraud US, & Common Law Fraud in their efforts to overturn 2020 election, per court filing in Eastman case.”
The filing also states:
“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump, Plaintiff, and several others entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process, disseminating false information about election fraud, and pressuring state officials to alter state election results and federal officials to assist in that effort.”
And:
“The evidence detailed above provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). The elements of the offense under 1512(c)(2) are: (1) the defendant obstructed, influenced or impeded, or attempted to obstruct, influence or impede, (2) an official proceeding of the United States, and (3) that the defendant did so corruptly.”
And:
“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
