Watch: Kevin McCarthy Defends Clarence Thomas in Wake of Spouse’s ‘Traitorous’ Texts Urging Overturning 2020 Election
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is defending Clarence Thomas in the wake of bombshell reports that Ginni Thomas, the spouse of the Supreme Court Justice, was engaged in what is being called a “traitorous” text campaign with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Asked if Justice Thomas should recuse himself from any cases related to the January 6 insurrection McCarthy replied, “No,” as Insider reports (video below).
“I think Justice Thomas could make his decisions like he’s made them every other time. It’s his decision based upon law,” McCarthy declared, apparently unaware that there are precisely zero laws governing Supreme Court justices’ obligation to recuse. The top House Republican who is engaged in a massive scheme to become Speaker of the House was speaking at a news conference during the House GOP’s retreat in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
“If you spent any time studying the Supreme Court justice, he’s one who studies correctly and I mean, from all the way through. If he sees it’s not upholding the Constitution, he’ll rule against it,” McCarthy added. “That’s what his job should be. It’s him.”
That’s false, demonstrated by Justice Thomas being the only one of the nine Supreme Court jurists to vote against releasing to the January 6 Committee Trump’s White House documents:
Justice Thomas’s failure to recuse from this 8-1 decision involving the 1/6 committee’s access to his wife’s text exchanges with Mark Meadows was indefensible. It’s Exhibit A for the need to bind all SCOTUS Justices to the federal judicial code of ethics. https://t.co/Y4GxbRe5lg
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 25, 2022
Watch McCarthy speak about the Thomas scandal below, starting around the 20:30 mark (volume up):
‘Merrick Garland Not Interested in Serving Up Justice’: Morning Joe Slams Attorney General and ‘Un-American Seditioners’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on attorney general Merrick Garland to start prosecuting Donald Trump’s allies who tried to overthrow the government — including the wife of a Supreme Court justice.
A newly revealed series of text messages shows Ginni Thomas and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows plotting to overturn Trump’s election loss, and even if those communications don’t directly implicate the twice-impeached former president, the “Morning Joe” host said his corrupt fingerprints were all over the plot.
“What we have learned is justice will not be served when it comes to Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. “It just won’t, I don’t know why. I don’t know why the Justice Department won’t walk through that door and hold them accountable. I don’t know what happened in Manhattan. I sure know the prosecutors — we didn’t report about this because, well, we have a war going on and we are on the verge of World War III, but you have a prosecutor that quit the case in Manhattan, because we said this, Donald Trump is guilty of multiple crimes. Donald Trump hyper-inflated the value of his assets his entire life. He lied to banks about it. It’s the testimony, he lied to everybody about it. It’s long been the opinion of everybody that has ever known him or been around him, and seems the facts bear that out, and the prosecutor thought that, but guess what, once again Donald Trump escapes justice.”
“If you are reading this story and thinking justice will be served against these people that tried to overthrow the democracy, and we found out the Justice Department is not interested in doing that,” he continued. “We found out Merrick Garland is not interested in serving up justice because somebody somewhere might think, ‘Oh, my god, there’s a political angle to this.’ Are you kidding me? This after that guy on the screen right now spent four years trying to break down the wall between the White House and the Justice Department, the White House and the FBI, the White House and the intel services, and now we have an attorney general that won’t even bring charges when crimes are committed? We have a D.A. in Manhattan that won’t even bring charges when his own prosecutors who have been on this case a long time said he’s committed multiple crimes. It’s just not going to happen.”
“In this case, it’s just not going to happen either,” Scarborough said, “and that’s a very long prelude to say this, even if no charges are ever brought, even if there’s no disciplinary actions ever taken in this case, this [Bob] Woodward story and [Robert] Costa story, these texts, these exchanges serve as the most damning indictment against the Trump White House that we have seen so far, and Mark Meadows makes it very clear that he is going to use the shield of Jesus Christ — what a righteous man — to overturn American democracy, and prosecutors, I don’t know if intent still matters at the Justice Department, but if it does, he says in his text that the mission of his life will be overturning a fair and free democratic American election.”
“Let that sink in for a second, guys, gals,” Scarborough concluded. “Tell me where there’s intent there to subvert American democracy. Well, we know how this story is going to end. Everybody is going to walk. The bad guys always get away from the Trump administration, and they will here as well, and it’s just unfortunately the whole American belief that no man is above the law, that doesn’t apply to Donald Trump. We don’t know why, it just doesn’t. Again, this story in and of itself, these texts, they indict all of them as un-American, unpatriotic seditioners, end of story.”
Watergate Reporter Calls Ginni Thomas-Mark Meadows Bombshell ‘Unprecedented Entanglement’
CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Bob Woodward of Watergate fame are responding to the bombshell news that Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows, who was the Trump White House Chief of Staff, were sending texts back and forth about how to undo the 2020 presidential election results.
Thursday evening The Washington Post reported, “in the weeks after Election Day, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called Biden’s victory ‘the greatest Heist of our History’ and told him that President Donald Trump should not concede.”
Ginni Thomas, a far right-wing activist who at times had unprecedented access to the Trump White House, “repeatedly pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks after the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News,” The Post reports.
“Woodward and I both see this as an unprecedented entanglement between a top official in the Exec[utive] Branch and the spouse of a Justice,” Robert Costa wrote on Twitter. Both their bylines are on Thursday’s Washington Post bombshell. “They are privately discussing strategy, lawyers, managing WH staff, and conspiracy theories.”
“When Meadows wrote to Thomas on Nov. 24, the White House chief of staff invoked God to describe the effort to overturn the election,” The Post reports.
“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”
Thomas replied: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”
Slate’s legal expert Marks Joseph Stern adds: “Look at the absolutely deranged conspiracy theories Ginni Thomas pushed. Fringe doesn’t begin to cover it. She promoted conspiracy theories from a Sandy Hook truther plus QAnon stuff.”
“Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election by any means necessary—while her husband was ruling on cases attempting to overturn the election,” Stern says. “A truly extraordinary level of corruption.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
Trump Cabinet Member Running for Congress Lied and Repeatedly Broke Ethics Rules Inspector General Report Finds
Ethical violations that occurred during the Trump administration were revealed in a new federal report released on Wednesday.
“While serving as Interior Department secretary under Donald Trump, Ryan Zinke broke federal ethics rules repeatedly by improperly participating in real estate negotiations with the chairman of the energy giant Halliburton at the time and other developers, the department’s internal watchdog found in a report released Wednesday. Interior Department Inspector General Mark Greenblatt found that while Zinke was in office, he sent dozens of emails and text messages, held phone calls and met in his office with developers to discuss the design of a large commercial and residential development in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana,” The Washington Post reported.
When Zinke resigned in 2018, the same newspaper reported he was “facing intense pressure to step down because of multiple probes tied to his real estate dealings in his home state of Montana and his conduct in office.”
Zinke is seeking a political comeback, running in Montana’s western congressional district, although he was reportedly caught listing a hotel as his address amid reports he lives in Santa Barbara, California.
READ: School shuts down after teacher tells toddlers to wear blackface masks for Black History Month
“Now a leading Republican candidate to win a newly drawn congressional seat in Montana this fall, Zinke also lied to an agency ethics official who questioned him about his involvement in the negotiations, according to the report. Zinke told the staffer that his participation in the project was minimal and limited to tax preparation, saying he no longer represented the foundation,” The Post reported Wednesday. “Investigators also concluded in the 32-page report that Zinke misused his official position by directing some of his staff to set up a meeting with the developers and print out documents related to the project. Federal officials are generally prohibited from assigning their employees tasks related to their private business.”
Trump endorsed Zinke’s campaign in July.
“As Montana’s Congressman for the new 2nd District, Ryan will fight against the Radical Left Democrats who continually block the America First policies we put in place. He will be a strong leader for the great Patriots of Montana. Ryan has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Congress!” Trump wrote.
Zinke is facing former state Sen. Al Olszewski among others in the GOP primary. Democrats seeking the seat include Cora Neumann, Monica Tranel, and former state Rep. Tom Winter.
Read the full report.
