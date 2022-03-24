Watergate Reporter Calls Ginni Thomas-Mark Meadows Bombshell ‘Unprecedented Entanglement’

CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Bob Woodward of Watergate fame are responding to the bombshell news that Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows, who was the Trump White House Chief of Staff, were sending texts back and forth about how to undo the 2020 presidential election results.

Thursday evening The Washington Post reported, “in the weeks after Election Day, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called Biden’s victory ‘the greatest Heist of our History’ and told him that President Donald Trump should not concede.”

Ginni Thomas, a far right-wing activist who at times had unprecedented access to the Trump White House, “repeatedly pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks after the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News,” The Post reports.

“Woodward and I both see this as an unprecedented entanglement between a top official in the Exec[utive] Branch and the spouse of a Justice,” Robert Costa wrote on Twitter. Both their bylines are on Thursday’s Washington Post bombshell. “They are privately discussing strategy, lawyers, managing WH staff, and conspiracy theories.”

“When Meadows wrote to Thomas on Nov. 24, the White House chief of staff invoked God to describe the effort to overturn the election,” The Post reports.

“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

Thomas replied: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

Slate’s legal expert Marks Joseph Stern adds: “Look at the absolutely deranged conspiracy theories Ginni Thomas pushed. Fringe doesn’t begin to cover it. She promoted conspiracy theories from a Sandy Hook truther plus QAnon stuff.”

“Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election by any means necessary—while her husband was ruling on cases attempting to overturn the election,” Stern says. “A truly extraordinary level of corruption.”

