Trump Was ‘Waving Documents From the Boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report

Prominent New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has unleashed numerous bombshells about Donald Trump, mused Friday night on the former president’s bombastic response to a National Archives letter confirming there were classified national security documents in the 15 boxes they were forced to remove from Mar-a-Lago nearly a year after he left office.

The National Archives (NARA) on Friday also announced it had contacted the Dept. of Justice over Trump’s document handling, and noted other damning revelations.

Trump falsely implied in his Friday night response that absconding with those 15 cartons was perfectly legal despite the Presidential Records Act that makes removing or destroying White House documents deemed necessary to preserve potentially punishable by several years in jail.

Trump even claimed the entire process was “ordinary and routine,” which is also false.

Reports state the former president had stored the 15 cartons that included classified and top-secret documents in his suite at Mar-a-Lago.

But in a stunning revelation, Haberman reports that Trump, in his usual fashion, was showing off the documents. She did not specify to whom, but presumably to guests.

“Still unclear is why it took at least eight months to get these documents back to NARA,” Haberman tweeted, referring to the National Archives,

She added: “by several accounts, he was waving documents from the boxes at people at mar a lago.”