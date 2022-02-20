Trump’s Theft of ‘Public Property’ Can Be Used to Ban Him From Holding Office Again: Watergate Lawyer

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” former Watergate lawyer Jill Wine-Banks made the case that Donald Trump’s taking and keeping of documents — some labeled “Top secret” — at Mar-a-Lago is cause for banning him from holding office again.

“Exactly how much trouble could he be in here for removing classified files from the White House, Jill?” host Jonathan Capehart asked.

“There are laws that prohibit that,” the attorney explained. “In the past we have had examples of officials who have taken top-secret documents or classified documents, and have been charged with crimes, some of them have been given either probation or community service as their penalty.”

“This is illegal, to take away its government property,” she continued. “Right after Watergate, the Presidential Records Act was passed and was passed because of Nixon’s attempts to conceal documents and to destroy documents.”

‘We have the 18-minute gap in Watergate and the gap in the phone logs and in social media accounts right now, plus, these 15 cartons of documents that were taken, they are public property, they do not belong to Donald Trump, they belong to the American people, and should have been given to the archives when he left the White House,” she elaborated. “So that could be a big problem and the penalty for that includes never being able to hold public office. forfeiture of office and barring from future office. That’s a pretty good penalty for what he did.”

Watch below: