CRIME
Trump’s Theft of ‘Public Property’ Can Be Used to Ban Him From Holding Office Again: Watergate Lawyer
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” former Watergate lawyer Jill Wine-Banks made the case that Donald Trump’s taking and keeping of documents — some labeled “Top secret” — at Mar-a-Lago is cause for banning him from holding office again.
“Exactly how much trouble could he be in here for removing classified files from the White House, Jill?” host Jonathan Capehart asked.
“There are laws that prohibit that,” the attorney explained. “In the past we have had examples of officials who have taken top-secret documents or classified documents, and have been charged with crimes, some of them have been given either probation or community service as their penalty.”
“This is illegal, to take away its government property,” she continued. “Right after Watergate, the Presidential Records Act was passed and was passed because of Nixon’s attempts to conceal documents and to destroy documents.”
RELATED: Trump was ‘waving documents from the boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: report
‘We have the 18-minute gap in Watergate and the gap in the phone logs and in social media accounts right now, plus, these 15 cartons of documents that were taken, they are public property, they do not belong to Donald Trump, they belong to the American people, and should have been given to the archives when he left the White House,” she elaborated. “So that could be a big problem and the penalty for that includes never being able to hold public office. forfeiture of office and barring from future office. That’s a pretty good penalty for what he did.”
Watch below:
CRIME
Trump Was ‘Waving Documents From the Boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Prominent New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has unleashed numerous bombshells about Donald Trump, mused Friday night on the former president’s bombastic response to a National Archives letter confirming there were classified national security documents in the 15 boxes they were forced to remove from Mar-a-Lago nearly a year after he left office.
The National Archives (NARA) on Friday also announced it had contacted the Dept. of Justice over Trump’s document handling, and noted other damning revelations.
Trump falsely implied in his Friday night response that absconding with those 15 cartons was perfectly legal despite the Presidential Records Act that makes removing or destroying White House documents deemed necessary to preserve potentially punishable by several years in jail.
Trump even claimed the entire process was “ordinary and routine,” which is also false.
Reports state the former president had stored the 15 cartons that included classified and top-secret documents in his suite at Mar-a-Lago.
But in a stunning revelation, Haberman reports that Trump, in his usual fashion, was showing off the documents. She did not specify to whom, but presumably to guests.
“Still unclear is why it took at least eight months to get these documents back to NARA,” Haberman tweeted, referring to the National Archives,
She added: “by several accounts, he was waving documents from the boxes at people at mar a lago.”
Still unclear is why it took at least eight months to get these documents back to NARA – by several accounts, he was waving documents from the boxes at people at mar a lago. https://t.co/BgJOzuFDew
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 19, 2022
CRIME
Poll Exposes GOP Hypocrisy on Trump Removing Classified Docs From White House vs. Hillary Clinton’s Private Email
The vast majority of Americans believe Donald Trump removing classified and top-secret documents and storing them in his suite at Mar-a-Lago is “wrong,” “serious,” and warrants a criminal investigation by the Dept. of Justice.
A just-released poll by The Economist and YouGov finds seven in ten Americans (70%) say it’s important for presidents to follow the Presidential Records Act, including 90% of Biden voters and 68% of Trump voters.
But for Republicans, the bar is far higher for Hillary Clinton and her private email server – a far-less serious act.
More than nine out of ten Republicans say Clinton’s use of a personal email address – not a crime – was “serious,” but the majority of Republicans (52%) say Trump removing classified and even top-secret federal government documents from the White House for apparent post-presidency use – possibly if not likely a criminal act – was not.
The poll does reveal nearly eight in ten Americans (79%) say it was “more wrong,” than “more right” of Trump to remove the classified documents, including a strong majority of Republicans (61%).
Meanwhile, most Americans (57%) say they would approve of the Dept. of Justice opening a criminal investigation into Trump possibly violating the Presidential Records Act by removing the classified and even top-secret intelligence and national security documents. Only 29% of Republicans agree.
CRIME
‘Calamitous’: Legal Experts Mock Trump After Accounting Firm Fires Him and Says a Decade of Filings Can’t Be Trusted
In a stunning development, Monday Donald Trump’s longtime account firm effectively fired the former president, and retracted a decade’s worth of financial filings, saying it could no longer stand by the statements it created, which were based on information Trump had provided to them.
Trump is currently under investigation for possibly inflating the value of his assets for credit purposes and deflating them for tax purposes.
In a letter, The New York Times reports, Trump’s now-former accountants, Mazars USA, “instructed the Trump Organization to essentially retract the documents, known as statements of financial condition, from 2011 to 2020.”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen posted the letter:
News – Mazars has effectively fired the Trump Organization, citing a non-waivable conflict, and determined that Trump’s financial statements from 2011-20 should not be relied on, per a letter to Alan Garten filed in court today. pic.twitter.com/UmC1nVe4ZP
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 14, 2022
“The determination by Mazars,” Luppen writes on Substack, “that Trump’s financial statements over a full decade are not reliable through no fault of its own amounts to a declaration that it has been repeatedly misled by its client.”
Attorney George Conway serves up a real gut punch: “For any business (including a privately-held one) that has outside financing or investors, having your financial statements (let alone 10 years’ worth!) pulled by your accountants is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen to it, other than perhaps being indicted.”
Former SDNY Asst. U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli: “This is a very carefully drafted letter. Mazars may have some concern about its own exposure IMO.”
Attorney Max Kennerly mockingly writes: “There’s red flags, and then there’s someone’s trusted accounting firm saying ‘oh hey we did some double-checking after the NY AG sued you and FYI you can’t rely on any of our work over the past decade and we are immediately ending our relationship with you, thxkbye.'”
Francine McKenna, the founder and editor of TheAuditors.com writes: “If your own client sues you or if you are forced to take an adverse position against your client by prosecutor or shareholders, you have to resign.
Attorney and NBC News and MSNBC legal contributor Katie S. Phang puts it bluntly: “Mazars officially kicks Trump and his companies to the curb.”
