CRIME
Poll Exposes GOP Hypocrisy on Trump Removing Classified Docs From White House vs. Hillary Clinton’s Private Email
The vast majority of Americans believe Donald Trump removing classified and top-secret documents and storing them in his suite at Mar-a-Lago is “wrong,” “serious,” and warrants a criminal investigation by the Dept. of Justice.
A just-released poll by The Economist and YouGov finds seven in ten Americans (70%) say it’s important for presidents to follow the Presidential Records Act, including 90% of Biden voters and 68% of Trump voters.
But for Republicans, the bar is far higher for Hillary Clinton and her private email server – a far-less serious act.
More than nine out of ten Republicans say Clinton’s use of a personal email address – not a crime – was “serious,” but the majority of Republicans (52%) say Trump removing classified and even top-secret federal government documents from the White House for apparent post-presidency use – possibly if not likely a criminal act – was not.
The poll does reveal nearly eight in ten Americans (79%) say it was “more wrong,” than “more right” of Trump to remove the classified documents, including a strong majority of Republicans (61%).
Meanwhile, most Americans (57%) say they would approve of the Dept. of Justice opening a criminal investigation into Trump possibly violating the Presidential Records Act by removing the classified and even top-secret intelligence and national security documents. Only 29% of Republicans agree.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
‘Calamitous’: Legal Experts Mock Trump After Accounting Firm Fires Him and Says a Decade of Filings Can’t Be Trusted
In a stunning development, Monday Donald Trump’s longtime account firm effectively fired the former president, and retracted a decade’s worth of financial filings, saying it could no longer stand by the statements it created, which were based on information Trump had provided to them.
Trump is currently under investigation for possibly inflating the value of his assets for credit purposes and deflating them for tax purposes.
In a letter, The New York Times reports, Trump’s now-former accountants, Mazars USA, “instructed the Trump Organization to essentially retract the documents, known as statements of financial condition, from 2011 to 2020.”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen posted the letter:
News – Mazars has effectively fired the Trump Organization, citing a non-waivable conflict, and determined that Trump’s financial statements from 2011-20 should not be relied on, per a letter to Alan Garten filed in court today. pic.twitter.com/UmC1nVe4ZP
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 14, 2022
“The determination by Mazars,” Luppen writes on Substack, “that Trump’s financial statements over a full decade are not reliable through no fault of its own amounts to a declaration that it has been repeatedly misled by its client.”
Attorney George Conway serves up a real gut punch: “For any business (including a privately-held one) that has outside financing or investors, having your financial statements (let alone 10 years’ worth!) pulled by your accountants is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen to it, other than perhaps being indicted.”
Former SDNY Asst. U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli: “This is a very carefully drafted letter. Mazars may have some concern about its own exposure IMO.”
Attorney Max Kennerly mockingly writes: “There’s red flags, and then there’s someone’s trusted accounting firm saying ‘oh hey we did some double-checking after the NY AG sued you and FYI you can’t rely on any of our work over the past decade and we are immediately ending our relationship with you, thxkbye.'”
Francine McKenna, the founder and editor of TheAuditors.com writes: “If your own client sues you or if you are forced to take an adverse position against your client by prosecutor or shareholders, you have to resign.
Attorney and NBC News and MSNBC legal contributor Katie S. Phang puts it bluntly: “Mazars officially kicks Trump and his companies to the curb.”
CRIME
Video Flashback: Trump Falsely Attacks Hillary Clinton Over Handling of Classified Docs – ‘You Go to Jail for That’
The Washington Post has put together a flashback reel of just a very few of the many times Donald Trump attacked his 2016 Democratic challenger, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – almost always falsely – for her handling of classified documents.
Trump is under fire this week after the National Archives revealed it was forced to transport 15 cartons of documents Trump absconded with to Mar-a-Lago, documents and items that are the property of the U.S. government. The National Archives has asked DOJ to open an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified information and documents, and has said some of the documents he took to Mar–Lago were classified and even “top secret.”
During the 2016 presidential campaign, which some maintain Trump won largely thanks to the Comey announcement the FBI was reopening the investigation into her emails, Trump made countless false accusations, as the video below shows, even that Russia had hacked into her server, which it had not.
“This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material,” Trump says in the first clip, calling it “totally disqualifying” to become president, something Democrats will no doubt use if he runs again.
“This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct, followed by a cover-up that included false statements and lies to Congress, the media, and the American people,” Trump charged.
RELATED: Mark Meadows Claims Trump Administration Was ‘Very Diligent’ in Preserving White House Documents Despite Reports
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information,” which turned out to be, many would claim, extraordinarily false.
“We also need the best protection of classified information. That is the worst situation. Hillary’s private email scandal, which put our classified information in the reach of our enemies, disqualifies her from the presidency. Service members here in North Carolina have risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence to protect our country. Hillary thought nothing of putting classified information on her illegal server, which our enemies now have hacked,” Trump falsely claimed.
RELATED: Former Top FBI Official Says Proving Intent in Possible Trump Classified Document Crime a ‘Slam Dunk’
Even in 2020, Trump said: “Forget about what was on the emails. It’s irrelevant. Although many of them were classified, highly classified. You go to jail for that.”
Watch:
8/16/16: “In my admin. I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information”
11/3/16: “Service members…risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence”
10/8/20: “You go to jail” for mishandling classified informationpic.twitter.com/pXnFINn6Mu
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 11, 2022
CRIME
Mark Meadows Claims Trump Administration Was ‘Very Diligent’ in Preserving White House Documents Despite Reports
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is claiming the administration he led “was very diligent in making sure we preserved” White House documents, a claim that stretches credulity.
Meadows, who was referred to the Dept. of Justice two months ago for criminal contempt of Congress, made the stunning claim on Newsmax (video below). He did so despite multiple reports of White House documents being flushed down the toilet, a president habitually tearing up documents, “burn bags,” earlier reports of documents hidden on secret servers, and more than 15 cartons of documents – unknown quantities still missing – that belong to the federal government, including top-secret classified documents being removed from the White House and stored at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump’s term in office.
On Wednesday the National Archives asked the Dept. of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of White House materials.
Meadows is a former U.S. Congressman who knows all about the dangers of “mishandling” documents. As The Washington Post reported in 2016, at a rally for then-candidate Donald Trump, “Rep. Mark Meadows prompted the crowd to chant ‘Lock her up,’ the latest anti-Hillary Clinton refrain that caught on at the Republican National Convention last week.”
Those “lock her up” chants referred to Clinton’s supposed mishandling of government documents. But unlike Clinton, the former FBI official who headed the investigation into her emails says proving criminal intent in this case would be a “slam dunk.”
Former White House Press Secretary for President Bill Clinton, Joe Lockhart, says, “Meadows makes the right comparison here. Before Biden Administrations, the Department of Justice actually investigated and prosecuted political criminal behavior. And when it didn’t rise to a crime, they gave public lectures that turned an election. Times have changed.”
Watch:
Meadows says there’s no comparison between Hillary Clinton’s emails/Trump’s documents: “When a lot of that was actually happening with Hillary Clinton, there was actually an investigation. There was subpoenas” pic.twitter.com/0KQ7iA8OgD
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Ginned Up White Grievance’: Kirk, Spicer Slammed for ‘Lame and Racist’ Outrage Over Super Bowl Halftime Show
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Spokane Baptist Preacher: ‘I Hope Every Single Homosexual Dies’
- AID AND COMFORT2 days ago
Watch: Trump Praises ‘Tough’ and ‘Smart’ Putin While Attacking Biden as Russia Prepares to Go to War
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Calamitous’: Legal Experts Mock Trump After Accounting Firm Fires Him and Says a Decade of Filings Can’t Be Trusted
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Federal Government Could Shut Down Saturday Because One GOP Senator Keeps Pushing Debunked ‘Free Crack Pipes’ Lie
- News2 days ago
Distraught Eric Trump Calls for Prosecutors to Investigate Hillary Clinton – ‘They’ll Go After My Father for Nothing’
- News2 days ago
New Filing Suggests Trump Accounting Firm ‘Has Now Flipped’ in NY Fraud Probe: MSNBC Analyst
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Marco Rubio: ‘Not a Crime’ to Break Federal Law by Taking Top Secret National Security Documents From the White House