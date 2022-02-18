News
National Archives Issues Damning Letter Revealing Trump Staff Conducted Official Business on Non-Approved Message Apps
The National Archives delivered more damning revelations in a letter Friday, finding that Trump White House aides were conducting official government business via non-approved non-government electronic messaging apps. NARA also confirmed that there were “items marked as classified national security information” in the 15 boxes being stored in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago suite, in violation of federal law.
“NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts, as required by section 2209 of the PRA,” it said referring to the Presidential Records Act.
Trump won office in 2016 in part by distorting and politicizing Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email address and server, which were not violations of law.
The National Archives letter makes clear classified documents were in fact in those 15 cartons, and that it has contacted the DOJ.
“Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice.”
It also reveals that as far back as 2018 it knew Trump was destroying documents and asked the White House Counsel to intervene. Although they said they would, the document destruction, reportedly including by flushing documents down the toilet, had continued.
News
‘Huge Scam’: Former Aide Says $375K in Donor Money Being Used to Rent Unused Office in Trump Tower
Donald Trump’s political action committee spent $375,000 to rent office space in Trump Tower — even though the committee has no presence in New York, HuffPost reported Friday.
“It’s a huge scam,” said one former aide. “I can’t believe his base lets him get away with it.”
In 2021, Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC spent $37,541.67 a month for ten months renting space in the Trump Organization building in Manhattan, according to a HuffPost analysis of campaign finance filings.
“The ex-aide’s assertion was confirmed by a Trump Tower employee who screens traffic to offices above the floors that are open to visitors,” HuffPost reported. “When asked for permission to visit Trump’s political office recently, the employee told HuffPost that Save America and its related entities did not have offices there. ‘It’s all being run out of Florida,’ he said, declining to give his name.”
Trump’s campaign itself also rented unused space in Trump Tower.
“That was the same monthly amount his campaign had spent there from mid-2017 through the end of 2020, when his reelection campaign was actually based in northern Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington,” HuffPost reported. “In all those months, there was at most one person who periodically visited the 7,000-square-foot office in Trump Tower, the former aide said. But Trump insisted on having the campaign continue renting there ― as it had during the 2016 election ― because the building was having trouble finding tenants, he said.”
In 2016, Trump reportedly increased the rent his campaign was paying at Trump Tower by five times after donors began footing the bill.
HuffPost noted “the $375,417 Trump spent for the unused office space is more than the $350,500 that his Save America committee donated last year to Republican candidates running for office, which is ostensibly Trump’s purpose for raising money for his committees.”
Read the full report.
News
Watch: Hillary Clinton Destroys the Republican Party
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served up a rip-roaring full-throated attack against the Republican Party in a speech to New York Democrats Thursday afternoon. It was so damning Fox News cut away after the former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote called the GOP “coup plotters.”
“When the Republican Party officially embraces violent insurrection as ‘legitimate political discourse,’ when storming the Capitol, assaulting police officers, trying to overturn an election are being normalized, we are in uncharted territory. And make no mistake: our adversaries around the world are watching. Republicans are defending coup plotters. They’re curbing voting rights at precisely the moment when democracy needs champions,” Clinton said forcefully.
Hillary Clinton slams the Republican Party for officially embracing “violent insurrection as legitimate political discourse.”
“Make no mistake, our adversaries around the world are watching,” she says. “Republicans are defending coup-plotters.” pic.twitter.com/2rtxbPEr9T
— The Recount (@therecount) February 17, 2022
Clinton also slamed Fox News:
Clinton:So now his accountants have fired him and investigations draw closer to him and right on cue, the noise machine gets turned up. Fox leads the charge with accusations against me counting on their audience to fall for it again. They’re getting awfully close to actual malice pic.twitter.com/OgSYzI6CKz
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2022
News
Indiana Elementary School Sends Parents Letter Allowing Them to Opt Out of Black History Lessons
An Indiana elementary school in a 96.8% white county has sent a letter home to parents of Spurnica Elementary School students allowing them to opt-out of Black History classes. The letter, which emphasizes the importance of learning about diversity, does not state why parents would have the “right” to block their children from learning about specific portions of American history.
“Studies show that students who have a greater understanding of diversity in the classroom and outside world will demonstrate improved learning outcomes such as improved grades, better peer relationships, and greater career success later on,” the letter reads, as reported by multiple news outlets.
The letter ends stating: “If you would like to opt your child out for receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give to the teacher.”
It has been circulated online, and news reports show the same document.
A public school in Indiana is giving parents the option to opt their children out of learning about Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/L1QxmH9lRm
— Kolleen (@littlewhitty) February 16, 2022
Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy released a statement, WTHR reports, that says in part they are “looking into the matter.”
It also says, “We do not allow students and parents to opt out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories. Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law.”
Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license
