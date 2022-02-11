BREAKING NEWS
White House Docs Were Stored in Trump’s Personal Mar-a-Lago Suite: Report
In his carefully-crafted statement confirming the National Archives (NARA) was forced to transport 15 cartons of White House documents and other items from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump claimed discussions had been “collaborative and respectful” and the “papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis.”
A CNN report published Friday evening reveals that’s false.
The National Archives had noticed items belonging to the federal government were missing last year in May. They went to work, contacting various people to try to get control of the documents and other items, which we know now included classified and even top-secret national security documents.
“In a series of interviews with CNN, a half-dozen people familiar with the matter described a tense situation that took nearly eight months to resolve — beginning with NARA’s outreach in May and ending with its retrieval of the boxes from Mar-a-Lago last month,” CNN reports.
“In the end,” CNN reveals, “it may have been a threat that ended the impasse. At one point, the Archives notified a member of Trump’s team that it planned to alert Congress and the Department of Justice of the matter if it wasn’t quickly resolved, according to a person familiar with the warning. According to a person familiar with the matter, the Archives have since asked the Justice Department to investigate. It is unclear whether the Justice Department has started an investigation.”
Also startling, CNN reports “a top official in the former President’s orbit warned his aides last fall: Do not touch those boxes” that “were being stored at the time in Trump’s personal suite at his Florida” Mar-a-Lago club.
“The senior official in Trump’s inner circle did not want to risk exposing sensitive materials to aides who may have lacked the appropriate security clearances,” apparently meaning classified documents were sitting, at least somewhat accessible, in Trump’s rooms.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aide and Conspiracy Theorist Peter Navarro
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House aide who has gone on to promote conspiracy theories on a variety of subjects.
“The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results,” the Committee says.
Navarro appeared live on MSNBC recently where he, according to the network’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber, suggested he was involved in a plot to overturn the election.
The Committee’s subpoena (below) tells Navarro it knows he worked with Steve Bannon to develop and implement a plan to delay certification and overturn the election.
The Select Committee subpoenas former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.
The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results. pic.twitter.com/cUXdvcl2hP
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) February 9, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
McConnell Breaks From Trump – Says Jan. 6 Was a ‘Violent Insurrection’ – Will Republicans Who Participated be Expelled?
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is breaking with nearly every elected Republican – not to mention Donald Trump, declaring on Tuesday afternoon that the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a “violent insurrection.”
January 6 was “a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next,” McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju.
He also chastised the Republican National Committee for censuring House Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who serve on the committee investigating that attack.
What ramifications might McConnell’s declaration hold?
Marc Elias, the Democratic Party’s elections attorney who ultimately won all 64 cases of election fraud claims filed by the Trump campaign in the last election, weighed in, citing the U.S. Constitution:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress,…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress…to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Sec. 3, 14th Amendment. https://t.co/09DGDndoBE
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 8, 2022
There is currently at least one lawsuit in North Carolina aiming to disqualify GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn from being able to run for office again, citing his role on January 6.
Watch:
McConnell calls Jan. 6 a “violent insurrection” and says the RNC shouldn’t have censured Cheney and Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/wcE1EQRH9y
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 8, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH: ‘President Trump Is Wrong’ Pence Declares, Saying He Did Not Have Right to ‘Overturn’ the Election
Former Vice President Mike Pence firmly broke from his old boss Friday afternoon, telling members of the right-wing Federalist Society that he did not have the constitutional authority to “overturn” the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.
“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said, saying he was disappointed because he “was on the ballot” too.
Using the word “overturn” was important, indicating he knew clearly that Joe Biden own the presidency.
But that was as far as the former vice president would go.
Pence delivered a speech very similar to one he could have delivered one year ago or five years ago, filled with his particular brand of Christian conservatism that is exceptionally outdated for a Republican Party that barely hours earlier had declared the January 6 insurrectionists were merely engaged in “legitimate political discourse” as they literally chanted “hang Mike Pence,” and roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol to hunt him down.
Watch:
MIKE PENCE: “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.” pic.twitter.com/7feWD75Fq1
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 4, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Claims He Was ‘Under No Obligation’ to Return 15 Boxes of Documents – Despite Federal Law
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’
- News2 days ago
‘This Story Is Fairly Shocking’: WaPo Reporter Breaks Down Latest ‘Bonkers’ Reports on Trump’s Final Days as President
- News3 days ago
New Report Adds Fresh Mystery to Melania Trump’s Recent NFT Auction
- 'EVERY SOUP NEEDS ITS NUTS'2 days ago
‘Soup Nazi’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Railing Against Pelosi’s ‘Gazpacho’ Police: ‘That’s Cold’
- News1 day ago
‘One Step Closer to a Jail Cell’: Fmr. Federal Prosecutor Says Peter Navarro’s MSNBC Interview Went ‘Very Badly’ for Him
- BIGOTS1 day ago
GOP Candidate Complaining She Wasn’t Allowed to ‘Have Kids Laugh At’ Transgender Students in Viral Video Draws Rebuke