News
Trump Issues ‘New String of Lies’ and Calls for Pence to Be Investigated: Report
Donald Trump, the one-term, twice-impeached, former U.S. president who is under criminal investigation is calling for investigations into his own former vice president, Mike Pence, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
In a just-released statement deemed a “new string of lies” by Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney, Trump says the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “said that ‘the Vice President has absolutely no right to ensure the true outcome or results of an election.'”
Pence in fact did ensure the “true results” of the election, and now Trump wants him investigated.
“If it were sent back to the legislators, or if Nancy Pelosi, who is in charge of Capitol security, had taken my recommendation and substantially increased security, there would have been no ‘January 6’ as we know it!” he says.
Trump’s claim he told Pelosi to increase security is also false, according to a USA Today fact check. The Speaker is also not in charge of security.
News
There Was More Than One Executive Order Trump’s Team Crafted to Seize Voting Machines: CNN
In an exclusive report Monday, CNN.com revealed that there was more than one executive order prepared by allies of former President Donald Trump to seize voting machines.
The effort was part of a plan by Ret. Col. Phil Waldron and Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, sources told CNN, who were both big backers of Trump’s false claims about the election being stolen.
Sources explained that there was more than one draft, which was exposed as part of the documents given to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 original.
“Any operation for the military or federal agents to seize voting equipment for political purposes would have been unprecedented in US history,” said CNN in the report.
READ MORE: Trump achieved a ‘trifecta’ of self-incrimination with his weekend rally rant: George Conway
It’s unknown who drafted the orders, but it was an issue that Flynn and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell were promoting at the time. According to 2020 reports, a screaming match broke out in the Oval Office about the ideas of proposing martial law and naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate the 2020 election.
“The House committee is now looking into the effort to draft an executive order and how it began, including the roles of Flynn, Waldron and Powell as well as another Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Bernie Kerik, who worked alongside Giuliani after the election to find any evidence of voter fraud,” writes CNN.
“It’s an extraordinary document, and we have a lot of questions about it,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA).
Read the full report on CNN.com.
News
Trump ‘Doesn’t Care Anymore’ and Is in ‘Burn It All Down Mode’: Maggie Haberman
Donald Trump wants to “burn it all down” as he is fixated on multiple investigations into his company and the Jan. 6 efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a Pulitzer Prize-winning CNN political analyst explained on Monday.
“We begin this hour with the former president, his weekend of lies and reckless promises and the debate between Republicans who adore him and Republicans who abhor him,” CNN’s John King said. “At a Texas rally, Donald Trump talked of a comeback. His list included talk of pardoning those convicted of attacking the Capitol and the country on Jan. 6th last year. Then last night, Trump issued a statement the Jan. 6th committee will take as a confession, the former president says it is unfortunate that Mike Pence didn’t overturn the 2020 election.”
For analysis, King interviewed New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
“You tweeted last night that Trump was saying the quiet out loud when he issued this statement,” King said. “But what did that tell you about Donald Trump’s mindset and thinking at this juncture?”
WATCH: ‘We are going to win by killing people’: Morning Joe warns that ‘fascist’ Trump made his plans clear
“He’s in, John, burn it all down mode and has been for some time,” Haberman replied.
“It raises questions for me, candidly, about the vetting process around these statements going out because that was a jarring statement, I think not just for the Jan. 6th committee, but probably for lawyers involved in the civil suits against Donald Trump related to the riot of the Capitol on Jan. 6th,” she warned.
“So you take all of that together and you see the portrait of somebody who really doesn’t care anymore and wants to put it all on his terms and who knows he can keep pushing the bounds and there basically so far — other than losing the election, which is not nothing, but other than losing the election — there haven’t been that many penalties,” she explained.
Watch:
News
‘This Is Incredibly Dangerous’: CNN Panel Stunned by Trump’s New Call for Protests if He’s Prosecuted
Reacting to some of the statements Donald Trump made at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday night, where he called on his fans to launch protests if he is prosecuted, a CNN panel raised the red flag and warned it looked like he was encouraging another Jan 6th riot.
Joining hosts Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez, CNN’s Brian Stelter said the former president left no doubt that he intends to run for president again in 2024 — regardless of being the subject of multiple civil and criminal investigations.
The three grew visibly concerned after watching a clip of the former president stating, “If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” before the cheering Texas crowd.
“He’s directly challenging the rule of law, a legitimate investigation and emboldening the very people who tried to undo the results of the 2020 election,” host Sanchez remarked before adding, “This is incredibly dangerous.”
RELATED: ‘Endless word salad’: Trump critics pile on his ‘desperately deranged’ Texas rally speech
“It’s January 5th all over again,” Stelter replied. “Remember January 5th when Trump was telling his fans to come to the capital for a Save America rally? He wasn’t telling them to go up to the Capitol [building] and try to attack lawmakers, he was just telling them to come to a protest. That’s exactly where we are again now.”
“What happened in 2020, 2021 was a slow-motion coup, now we have this slow-motion erosion of the rule of law,” he continued. “If you say to yourself, ‘well, he is out of office, he is a loser, it doesn’t matter,’ I’ll tell you why it does matter. His speeches are live on Newsmax and other channels and they reach millions of people. Last week — two weekends ago –when they aired one of these rallies, it was the highest-rated program on cable that day, on cable news. There is an audience for this, not as big as it used to be, but there is a base that wants to hear this from Trump, that wants to be animated and that may listen to him that say ‘If I’m wronged, protest for me.’ In Trump-speak that means if they find me guilty or if they find any evidence — that’s what he means and he’s already saying it every day. Seems to me it’s January 5th all over again.”
Watch below:
