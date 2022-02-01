Chairman Thompson Cites ‘Dynamic Terrorism Threat’ as Black History Month Starts With 13+ Bomb Threats Against HBCUs

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who also serves as the powerful Chairman of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, on Tuesday pointed to the “dynamic terrorism threat landscape” in a statement responding to Tuesday’s bomb threats against four Mississippi Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Tuesday kicks off Black history month, and as the Mississippi Free Press reports, “More than a dozen HBCUs nationwide have received bomb threats since Monday.”

And just minutes ago CNN reported, “At least 13 HBCUs reported bomb threats Tuesday. At least one of them, Howard University, also received a bomb threat Monday.”

Congressman Thompson in a statement called the recent bomb threats against HBCUs “incredibly disturbing and disheartening.”

“It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month.”

“Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic. These bomb threats against HBCUs deserve a full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat landscape. I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about these threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve.”

The Mississippi Free Press published responses from HBCUs that were targeted. You can read them here.