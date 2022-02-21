BREAKING NEWS
‘This Means War’: Experts Respond to Putin ‘Invasion’ of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday afternoon officially ordered so-called Russian “peacekeeping” forces to enter Ukraine, as MSNBC and NBC News’ foreign correspondent Matt Bradley reports:
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering “peacekeeping” forces to enter the two breakaway pro-Russian separatist enclaves of eastern Ukraine.
— Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) February 21, 2022
Reuters confirmed that reporting: “Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission.”
Russian media analyst and Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis summed up Putin’s actions in just three words: “This means war.”
Putin ordered Russian military to conduct so-called “peacekeeping operations” in self-proclaimed “republics” DPR and LPR, per decrees recognizing them as purportedly sovereign states.
This means war.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/UZ3MYUbBte
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 21, 2022
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, was asked on CNN if Putin moving forces into Ukraine amounts to an “invasion.” He replied, “Yes it does.”
Former Acting Secretary of the Army under President Bill Clinton Mike Walker, says “Britain prepares Russia sanctions, says Putin has broken international law” citing a Reuters report.
Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman calls on the Biden administration to impose sanctions.
Putin’s decision to recognize the Ukrainian separatist republics is a violation of the Budapest Memorandum and a pretext for further military action against Ukraine. The administration must immediately enact all available sanctions on Russia. https://t.co/whceA1djEC
— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 21, 2022
CBS News journalists point out that “Russia’s Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, told @margbrennan @FaceTheNation on Sunday that Russia is ‘NOT trying to take any territory of foreign countries.'”
What a difference a day makes…. https://t.co/w2P768LqG0
— Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) February 21, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Says Swalwell Lawsuit Against Trump Can Move Forward: ‘Words of Incitement Not Protected by First Amendment’
U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta on Friday ruled lawsuits against Donald Trump can move forward because the former president’s speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 “plausibly” could have led to the violent and deadly insurrection.
Trump’s speech likely constituted “words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment,” Judge Mehta added, and could have directed attendees to break the law, the Associated Press reports.
“Fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told attendees at the Jan. 6 “rally.” He previously had promoted it, saying it would be “wild.”
He said, “(We’re) going to try to and give (weak Republicans) the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country,” and then told the crowd to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Among those lawsuits is one filed by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) who “alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress,” USA Today reported when the suit was filed in April.
Swalwell charges that Trump, his son Donald Jr., along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, had made “false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendant’s express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.”
On Friday Judge Mehta ruled lawsuits against Giuliani and Trump Jr. could not move forward, saying they constituted First Amendment protected speech.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Gives Kim Potter Two Year Sentence in Fatal Shooting of 20 Year Old Daunte Wright
Judge Regina Chu has sentenced former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter to 24 months. 16 months will be in prison, the remaining time will be served in supervised release.
Potter was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter for killing 20-year old Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year old man, when Potter, who is white, used her firearm instead of her taser.
Judge Chu called Potter’s actions “a tragic mistake,” and cited her 26 years as a police officer to justify the sentence that falls below guidelines.
Prosecutors had asked for more than seven years.
Judge Chu urged “empathy” for Potter.
“Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines,” Chu said at the end of her remarks explaining her sentence.
Online, outrage is building. MSNBC’s Joy Reid offered this response:
And not even two full years. 16 months plus credit for time served, and a paltry $1,000 fine. The judge sounds like she is about to cry, not for Daunte Wright and his family, but for Kim Potter. Wow.
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2022
BREAKING: Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb.
Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December. pic.twitter.com/7EdCxlxzva
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 18, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Joe Biden to Update the Nation on Threat of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine
President Joe Biden will update the nation on the threat of Russian aggression against Ukraine in a live televised address from the Roosevelt Room, Friday at 4 PM ET.
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim it is withdrawing troops, it has been increasing troop levels to the border area. Troop estimates are closing in on 200,000. Putin also announced he will personally supervise nuclear “exercises,” an event that does not usually occur at this time of year.
The White House announced President Biden “will give an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine.”
Watch live below:
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Melt Down the Machines!’: Mike Lindell Storms Georgia Capitol and Calls for GOP Official’s Arrest
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Was ‘Waving Documents From the Boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Radical Anti-LGBTQ Right-Wing Activist Janet Folger Porter Is Running for Congress
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump’s Theft of ‘Public Property’ Can Be Used to Ban Him From Holding Office Again: Watergate Lawyer
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM6 hours ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Sponsor Doubles Down on Outing LGBTQ Children to Parents With New Amendment
- INCOMPETENCE8 hours ago
Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Twitter ‘Ripoff’ Launches – It’s Not Going Well
- News9 hours ago
John Durham’s Suggestion Republicans Are ‘Out of Their Minds’ Means He Must Shut Down ‘Sham’ Investigation: Analysis
- YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS5 hours ago
Donald Trump Couldn’t Even Get the Twitter Handle for His Twitter Knockoff