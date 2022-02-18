BREAKING NEWS
Judge Says Swalwell Lawsuit Against Trump Can Move Forward: ‘Words of Incitement Not Protected by First Amendment’
U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta on Friday ruled lawsuits against Donald Trump can move forward because the former president’s speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 “plausibly” could have led to the violent and deadly insurrection.
Trump’s speech likely constituted “words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment,” Judge Mehta added, and could have directed attendees to break the law, the Associated Press reports.
“Fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told attendees at the Jan. 6 “rally.” He previously had promoted it, saying it would be “wild.”
He said, “(We’re) going to try to and give (weak Republicans) the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country,” and then told the crowd to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Among those lawsuits is one filed by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) who “alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress,” USA Today reported when the suit was filed in April.
Swalwell charges that Trump, his son Donald Jr., along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, had made “false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendant’s express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.”
On Friday Judge Mehta ruled lawsuits against Giuliani and Trump Jr. could not move forward, saying they constituted First Amendment protected speech.
Judge Gives Kim Potter Two Year Sentence in Fatal Shooting of 20 Year Old Daunte Wright
Judge Regina Chu has sentenced former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter to 24 months. 16 months will be in prison, the remaining time will be served in supervised release.
Potter was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter for killing 20-year old Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year old man, when Potter, who is white, used her firearm instead of her taser.
Judge Chu called Potter’s actions “a tragic mistake,” and cited her 26 years as a police officer to justify the sentence that falls below guidelines.
Prosecutors had asked for more than seven years.
Judge Chu urged “empathy” for Potter.
“Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines,” Chu said at the end of her remarks explaining her sentence.
Online, outrage is building. MSNBC’s Joy Reid offered this response:
And not even two full years. 16 months plus credit for time served, and a paltry $1,000 fine. The judge sounds like she is about to cry, not for Daunte Wright and his family, but for Kim Potter. Wow.
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2022
BREAKING: Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb.
Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December. pic.twitter.com/7EdCxlxzva
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 18, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Watch Live: President Joe Biden to Update the Nation on Threat of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine
President Joe Biden will update the nation on the threat of Russian aggression against Ukraine in a live televised address from the Roosevelt Room, Friday at 4 PM ET.
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim it is withdrawing troops, it has been increasing troop levels to the border area. Troop estimates are closing in on 200,000. Putin also announced he will personally supervise nuclear “exercises,” an event that does not usually occur at this time of year.
The White House announced President Biden “will give an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine.”
Watch live below:
White House Visitor Logs Will Go to Jan. 6 Committee After Biden Smacks Down Trump Executive Privilege Claim
President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump‘s false invocation of executive privilege once again, this time allowing White House visitor logs to be sent to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
In a letter White House counsel Dana Remus urged the National Archives to send the logs to the Committee “in light of the urgency” of its investigation, The New York Times reports.
“Congress has a compelling need,” Remus said, adding that “constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”
Those logs include visitors to the White House on January 6, 2021.
But as January 6 Committee investigators found with White House call logs, entries may be missing.
During the Obama presidency, and now under President Joe Biden, White House visitor logs have been made public. But barely months into his tenure as president, Donald Trump reversed that decision, citing what he claimed were “the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.”
