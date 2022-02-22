‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee

The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday rejected Donald Trump’s request to block the National Archives from releasing to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack White House records from the former President’s administration. The Committee, which has already received some records, will be able to continue its investigation – except for those records Trump reportedly for years tore up and/or flushed down White House toilets.

SCOTUS tells Trump no, as expected. National Archives can complete the handover to Jan 6 Cmte (buried in today’s 29 page order list) pic.twitter.com/7x11l4i0ag — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 22, 2022

The Court once and for all rejected Trump’s claim invoking “executive privilege,” as Reuters reports, a claim he has no legal authority to invoke as he is not the current president.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claim as well, not only authorizing the National Archives but urging them to act quickly to release Trump White House records.

This is a breaking news and developing story.