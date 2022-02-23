Putin Just Bombed The Capital of Ukraine – Trump Just Defended It by Denouncing the ‘Rigged Election’

A former top Dept. of Justice official is responding to the bombshell New York Times report that reveals the two top prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal fraud case against Donald Trump have resigned.

Michael Bromwich, who served for decades in the DOJ, including as Inspector General, and as a federal prosecutor in the famed Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecuting Oliver North.

“The two top investigator/prosecutors resign= the Manhattan DA’s criminal case is dead,” Bromwich tweeted minutes after the Times’ story broke:

The Times reported the two prosecutors “abruptly” resigned, throwing the criminal fraud case against Donald Trump into jeopardy.

New Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “indicated” to the two prosecutors “that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump.”