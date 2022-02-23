Connect with us

Putin Just Bombed The Capital of Ukraine – Trump Just Defended It by Denouncing the ‘Rigged Election’

Russian President Vladimir Putin just initiated an unprovoked military war of choice against Ukraine, including bombing the capital city of Kyiv. As Putin was bombing the independent, sovereign nation reportedly with cruise and ballistic missiles, Donald Trump phoned into Fox News and defended Putin’s attack – justifying it because of what he called the “rigged” American election.

“This all happened because of a rigged election,” Trump told Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham. Ingraham baselessly blamed “American weakness” for Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Criminal Case Against Trump ‘Dead’ Says Former Top DOJ Official After Two Manhattan DA Prosecutors Quit

A former top Dept. of Justice official is responding to the bombshell New York Times report that reveals the two top prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal fraud case against Donald Trump have resigned.

Michael Bromwich, who served for decades in the DOJ, including as Inspector General, and as a federal prosecutor in the famed Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecuting Oliver North.

“The two top investigator/prosecutors resign= the Manhattan DA’s criminal case is dead,” Bromwich tweeted minutes after the Times’ story broke:

The Times reported the two prosecutors “abruptly” resigned, throwing the criminal fraud case against Donald Trump into jeopardy.

New Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “indicated” to the two prosecutors “that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump.”

 

Manhattan DA’s ‘Doubts’ About Case Against Trump Lead Two Top Prosecutors to Resign

Two top prosecutors in the office of the Manhattan District Attorney have “abruptly” resigned, throwing the fraud case against Donald Trump into jeopardy.

The New York Times reports the new Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, “indicated” to the two prosecutors “that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump.”

The prosecutors have not presented the grand jury with any new evidence in the last month.

“Without Mr. Bragg’s commitment to move forward, the prosecutors late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury,” the Times reveals. “They have not questioned any witnesses in front of the grand jury for more than a month, essentially pausing their investigation into whether Mr. Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms from banks.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Watch Live: President Biden to Update the Nation on Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

On Monday afternoon President Joe Biden will again address the nation on the crisis in Ukraine created by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This will be President Biden’s third national address on Russia’s continued efforts to retake the sovereign nation, which the White House has now labeled an “invasion.”

President Biden was originally slated to speak at 2 PM ET. That has now been moved up to 1 PM ET. You can watch live below.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at 4 PM today as well.

 

 

