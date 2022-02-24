Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Russia’s ‘Unprovoked and Unjustified’ Attack on Ukraine

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine” from the East Room Thursday afternoon, having already met this morning with his National Security Council in the Situation Room at the White House.

Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this morning virtually participated “in a virtual G7 Leaders’ meeting to discuss the ongoing situation with regard to Russia and Ukraine.”

The President will make his remarks at 12:30 PM ET.

Watch below: