Judge Gives Kim Potter Two Year Sentence in Fatal Shooting of 20 Year Old Daunte Wright

Judge Regina Chu has sentenced former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter to 24 months. 16 months will be in prison, the remaining time will be served in supervised release.

Potter was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter for killing 20-year old Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year old man, when Potter, who is white, used her firearm instead of her taser.

Judge Chu called Potter’s actions “a tragic mistake,” and cited her 26 years as a police officer to justify the sentence that falls below guidelines.

Prosecutors had asked for more than seven years.

Judge Chu urged “empathy” for Potter.

“Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines,” Chu said at the end of her remarks explaining her sentence.

Online, outrage is building. MSNBC’s Joy Reid offered this response:

And not even two full years. 16 months plus credit for time served, and a paltry $1,000 fine. The judge sounds like she is about to cry, not for Daunte Wright and his family, but for Kim Potter. Wow. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2022

BREAKING: Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December. pic.twitter.com/7EdCxlxzva — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 18, 2022

This is a breaking news and developing story.