Watch Live: President Joe Biden to Update the Nation on Threat of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine

President Joe Biden will update the nation on the threat of Russian aggression against Ukraine in a live televised address from the Roosevelt Room, Friday at 4 PM ET.

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim it is withdrawing troops, it has been increasing troop levels to the border area. Troop estimates are closing in on 200,000. Putin also announced he will personally supervise nuclear “exercises,” an event that does not usually occur at this time of year.

The White House announced President Biden “will give an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine.”

