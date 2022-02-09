Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aide and Conspiracy Theorist Peter Navarro

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House aide who has gone on to promote conspiracy theories on a variety of subjects.

“The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results,” the Committee says.

Navarro appeared live on MSNBC recently where he, according to the network’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber, suggested he was involved in a plot to overturn the election.

The Committee’s subpoena (below) tells Navarro it knows he worked with Steve Bannon to develop and implement a plan to delay certification and overturn the election.