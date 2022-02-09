BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aide and Conspiracy Theorist Peter Navarro
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House aide who has gone on to promote conspiracy theories on a variety of subjects.
“The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results,” the Committee says.
Navarro appeared live on MSNBC recently where he, according to the network’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber, suggested he was involved in a plot to overturn the election.
The Committee’s subpoena (below) tells Navarro it knows he worked with Steve Bannon to develop and implement a plan to delay certification and overturn the election.
The Select Committee subpoenas former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.
The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results. pic.twitter.com/cUXdvcl2hP
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) February 9, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
McConnell Breaks From Trump – Says Jan. 6 Was a ‘Violent Insurrection’ – Will Republicans Who Participated be Expelled?
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is breaking with nearly every elected Republican – not to mention Donald Trump, declaring on Tuesday afternoon that the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a “violent insurrection.”
January 6 was “a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next,” McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju.
He also chastised the Republican National Committee for censuring House Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who serve on the committee investigating that attack.
What ramifications might McConnell’s declaration hold?
Marc Elias, the Democratic Party’s elections attorney who ultimately won all 64 cases of election fraud claims filed by the Trump campaign in the last election, weighed in, citing the U.S. Constitution:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress,…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress…to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Sec. 3, 14th Amendment. https://t.co/09DGDndoBE
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 8, 2022
There is currently at least one lawsuit in North Carolina aiming to disqualify GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn from being able to run for office again, citing his role on January 6.
Watch:
McConnell calls Jan. 6 a “violent insurrection” and says the RNC shouldn’t have censured Cheney and Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/wcE1EQRH9y
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 8, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH: ‘President Trump Is Wrong’ Pence Declares, Saying He Did Not Have Right to ‘Overturn’ the Election
Former Vice President Mike Pence firmly broke from his old boss Friday afternoon, telling members of the right-wing Federalist Society that he did not have the constitutional authority to “overturn” the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.
“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said, saying he was disappointed because he “was on the ballot” too.
Using the word “overturn” was important, indicating he knew clearly that Joe Biden own the presidency.
But that was as far as the former vice president would go.
Pence delivered a speech very similar to one he could have delivered one year ago or five years ago, filled with his particular brand of Christian conservatism that is exceptionally outdated for a Republican Party that barely hours earlier had declared the January 6 insurrectionists were merely engaged in “legitimate political discourse” as they literally chanted “hang Mike Pence,” and roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol to hunt him down.
Watch:
MIKE PENCE: “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.” pic.twitter.com/7feWD75Fq1
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 4, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Massive Jobs Numbers
President Joe Biden will speak Friday at 10:45 AM ET on the jobs numbers released earlier today, which tripled experts’ expectations.
“The U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January despite a Covid surge,” The New York Times reports. “A record-setting spike in coronavirus cases wasn’t enough to derail the job market recovery at the beginning of the year.”
Watch Live:
Trending
- News2 days ago
SCOTUS Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of Voting Rights as Roberts Sides With Liberal Minority in 5-4 Decision
- News1 day ago
‘I Want to Be Democrat’: Florida Seniors Speak Out After Republicans Secretly Switched Their Voter Registration
- BIGOTRY2 days ago
DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump’s Archives Scandal Gets Worse: More Than Dozen Boxes Retrieved – More Missing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
- News2 days ago
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns of the Dangers of Letting Sexual Predators Escape Consequences on House Floor
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO1 day ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- HYPOCRISY ALERT2 days ago
‘Did Not Apologize’: Cyberbullied Teen Blasts Youngkin After Gov. Acknowledges ‘Unauthorized’ Attack by His Campaign