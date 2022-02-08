McConnell Breaks From Trump – Says Jan. 6 Was a ‘Violent Insurrection’ – Will Republicans Who Participated be Expelled?

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is breaking with nearly every elected Republican – not to mention Donald Trump, declaring on Tuesday afternoon that the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a “violent insurrection.”

January 6 was “a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next,” McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju.

He also chastised the Republican National Committee for censuring House Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who serve on the committee investigating that attack.

What ramifications might McConnell’s declaration hold?

Marc Elias, the Democratic Party’s elections attorney who ultimately won all 64 cases of election fraud claims filed by the Trump campaign in the last election, weighed in, citing the U.S. Constitution:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress,…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress…to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Sec. 3, 14th Amendment. https://t.co/09DGDndoBE — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 8, 2022

There is currently at least one lawsuit in North Carolina aiming to disqualify GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn from being able to run for office again, citing his role on January 6.

