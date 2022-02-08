BREAKING NEWS
McConnell Breaks From Trump – Says Jan. 6 Was a ‘Violent Insurrection’ – Will Republicans Who Participated be Expelled?
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is breaking with nearly every elected Republican – not to mention Donald Trump, declaring on Tuesday afternoon that the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a “violent insurrection.”
January 6 was “a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next,” McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju.
He also chastised the Republican National Committee for censuring House Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who serve on the committee investigating that attack.
What ramifications might McConnell’s declaration hold?
Marc Elias, the Democratic Party’s elections attorney who ultimately won all 64 cases of election fraud claims filed by the Trump campaign in the last election, weighed in, citing the U.S. Constitution:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress,…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress…to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Sec. 3, 14th Amendment. https://t.co/09DGDndoBE
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 8, 2022
There is currently at least one lawsuit in North Carolina aiming to disqualify GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn from being able to run for office again, citing his role on January 6.
Watch:
McConnell calls Jan. 6 a “violent insurrection” and says the RNC shouldn’t have censured Cheney and Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/wcE1EQRH9y
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 8, 2022
WATCH: ‘President Trump Is Wrong’ Pence Declares, Saying He Did Not Have Right to ‘Overturn’ the Election
Former Vice President Mike Pence firmly broke from his old boss Friday afternoon, telling members of the right-wing Federalist Society that he did not have the constitutional authority to “overturn” the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.
“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said, saying he was disappointed because he “was on the ballot” too.
Using the word “overturn” was important, indicating he knew clearly that Joe Biden own the presidency.
But that was as far as the former vice president would go.
Pence delivered a speech very similar to one he could have delivered one year ago or five years ago, filled with his particular brand of Christian conservatism that is exceptionally outdated for a Republican Party that barely hours earlier had declared the January 6 insurrectionists were merely engaged in “legitimate political discourse” as they literally chanted “hang Mike Pence,” and roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol to hunt him down.
Watch:
MIKE PENCE: “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.” pic.twitter.com/7feWD75Fq1
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 4, 2022
Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Massive Jobs Numbers
President Joe Biden will speak Friday at 10:45 AM ET on the jobs numbers released earlier today, which tripled experts’ expectations.
“The U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January despite a Covid surge,” The New York Times reports. “A record-setting spike in coronavirus cases wasn’t enough to derail the job market recovery at the beginning of the year.”
Watch Live:
War Hero Vindman Sues Trump Jr. And Giuliani for ‘Dangerous Campaign of Witness Intimidation’ and Retaliation
Alexander Vindman is suing former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. in a suit accusing them and others of engaging in “an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation,” along with witness tampering and conspiracy over his testimony during Trump’s 2019 impeachment.
Others named in the lawsuit are longtime Trump employee and former Trump White House social media director Dan Scavino, and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn, according to ABC News.
Via Twitter Vindman also says he has named Donald Trump, Fox News, and Laura Ingraham in his lawsuit, although it does not appear they are defendants.
I filed suit against ?@DonaldJTrumpJr?, ?@RudyGiuliani?, ?@DanScavino?, & others for witness intimidation & retaliation. Donald Trump, ?@FoxNews?, & ?@IngrahamAngle? are also named in the law suit. https://t.co/mxWaZMCvwT
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 2, 2022
Calling it a “campaign of intimidation and retaliation,” the lawsuit, according to CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, says: “President Trump and his allies–including members of his White House staff, members of his family and personal legal team, and at least one on-air personality employed by an allied media outlet–engaged in an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation against a sitting Director of the National Security Council and decorated military officer, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, to prevent him from and then punish him for testifying truthfully before Congress during impeachment proceedings against President Trump.”
In 2020 Vindman retired, citing excessive bullying by then-President Donald Trump.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
