BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee Interviews Trump Finance Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle Who Urged Supporters on Insurrection Day to ‘Fight’
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Friday interviewed Kimberly Guilfoyle, who urged Trump supporters on the day of the insurrection to “fight.” Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality worked for the Trump re-election campaign, served as its national finance chair, and is engaged to marry Donald Trump, Jr.
NBC News, reporting that Guilfoyle spoke with the Committee today, notes it “had previously subpoenaed phone records related to Guilfoyle.”
Guilfoyle was also present in tent of Trump’s highly-produced pre-insurrection “rally” during which he urged attendees to “march to the Capitol,” and falsely claimed he would “be there with you.” Donald Trump Jr. filmed his father and other highly-level administration officials and allies watching the crowd through multiple video screens:
The Mercury News in January reported Guilfoyle was “ripped” for her call to “fight” in the “chilling” video recorded by Trump Jr.
RELATED: Don Jr. Filmed the Trump Family’s Pre-Insurrection Watch Party Capturing the President Before His Incitement Speech
In that video she “is shown breaking into a hip-shaking dance while backstage before the rally started, and is then heard encouraging the crowd to ‘fight’ for Trump.”
Guilfoyle’s name came up as one of those in Trump’s family and inner circle who, many said, should be investigated for inciting violence committed by the president’s supporters. The riot left five people dead, including a police officer.
CNN adds that Guilfoyle “also spoke at the rally, telling the crowd, ‘We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections.'”
In November ProPublica reported Guilfoyle had “boasted to a GOP operative that she had raised $3 million for the rally that helped fuel the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”
In a series of text messages sent on Jan. 4 to Katrina Pierson, the White House liaison to the event, Guilfoyle detailed her fundraising efforts and supported a push to get far-right speakers on the stage alongside Trump for the rally, which sought to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Biden to Announce Ketanji Brown Jackson Is His Supreme Court Nominee This Afternoon: CNN
President Joe Biden will announce Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday afternoon, CNN reports. She would be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.
Judge Brown Jackson, 51, has a Harvard Law degree and served as an editor on the Harvard Law Review. She was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama in 2013. She was elevated to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by President Biden last year.
“At her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appellate court, she connected her family’s professions — her parents worked in public schools — to her decision to work as a public defender,” CNN adds:
“I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military,” she said at the time, “and being in the public defenders’ office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents.”
MSNBC’s Pete Williams:
President Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court. NBC News' Pete Williams has more: pic.twitter.com/ChYbu0PeUU
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 25, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Wikimedia and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
Three Former Minneapolis Cops Found Guilty on All Counts of Depriving George Floyd of His Civil Rights
Three former Minneapolis police officers have all been found guilty of failing to render aid as they watched George Floyd slowly get suffocated by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.
As reported by journalist Rochelle Olson, former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane were found guilty on charges of failing to render aid to Floyd and of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Schools Doocy
As major nations are locking Russia out of the world economy and denouncing Russia’s cowardly and illegal attack on Ukraine, Fox News’ Peter Doocy decided to try to hammer the leader of the free world, President Joe Biden, and all but side with Vladimir Putin.
From the White House East Room President Biden Thursday afternoon detailed “additional strong sanctions” against Russia, but Fox News’ Doocy decided to do all he could to prop up the Russian leader.
President Biden was clear, ensuring the world knows Putin is “the aggressor.”
“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.” – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl
— CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022
But Doocy appeared to side with Putin, almost mocking President Biden, and blaming him for the “economic pain” Putin is causing.
“Markets are down, and gas prices are up,” Doocy said as if there were no war in Europe today.
“Everybody seems to be in for some economic pain,” Doocy added, clearly unaware of how war works. “How economically painful is it going to get for people in this country?”
Biden smacked down Doocy’s ignorant question.
“First of all, there’s no doubt that when a major nuclear power attacks and invades another country that the world is going to respond, and markets are going to respond all over the world.”
Biden went on to say that as long as America and the world stick together against Russia, and maintain the sanctions, “the notion that this is going to last for a long time is highly unlikely.”
Doocy then asked President Biden if he had “underestimated Putin,” and would he still describe him as a “worthy adversary?”
“I made it clear,” Biden replied, “that he was an adversary.”
“I didn’t underestimate him.”
“You’re confident,” Doocy asked, belligerently, “that these devastating sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles and bullets and tanks?”
“Yes, I am,” President Biden replied.
Peter Doocy on Biden …#RussiaUkraineConflict #Rusia #RussiaInvadedUkraine #Ukraine #UkraineRussia #UkraineConflict #UkraineInvasion #Ukrania #InvasionDay #OTAN pic.twitter.com/ubo1nO6lvR
— JG (@cesarharamillo) February 24, 2022
Trending
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump Mocked for Thinking US Forces Had Just Launched an ‘Amphibious’ Attack
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: Florida Republicans Vote Down Amendment Requiring ‘Safe’ School Environment for LGBTQ Children
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Unveils His ‘Contract With America’ That Destroys Social Security to ‘Incentivize’ the Elderly to Work
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Putin Just Bombed The Capital of Ukraine – Trump Just Defended It by Denouncing the ‘Rigged Election’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Manhattan DA’s ‘Doubts’ About Case Against Trump Lead Two Top Prosecutors to Resign
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian Nationalist MAGA Pastor Mark Burns Calls for Mass Civil Disobedience to Shut Down America
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Criminal Case Against Trump ‘Dead’ Says Former Top DOJ Official After Two Manhattan DA Prosecutors Quit
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘He Threatened Nuclear Extinction’: Trump and Pompeo Pummeled by Morning Joe for Putin Praise