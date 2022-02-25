Jan. 6 Committee Interviews Trump Finance Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle Who Urged Supporters on Insurrection Day to ‘Fight’

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Friday interviewed Kimberly Guilfoyle, who urged Trump supporters on the day of the insurrection to “fight.” Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality worked for the Trump re-election campaign, served as its national finance chair, and is engaged to marry Donald Trump, Jr.

NBC News, reporting that Guilfoyle spoke with the Committee today, notes it “had previously subpoenaed phone records related to Guilfoyle.”

Guilfoyle was also present in tent of Trump’s highly-produced pre-insurrection “rally” during which he urged attendees to “march to the Capitol,” and falsely claimed he would “be there with you.” Donald Trump Jr. filmed his father and other highly-level administration officials and allies watching the crowd through multiple video screens:

The Mercury News in January reported Guilfoyle was “ripped” for her call to “fight” in the “chilling” video recorded by Trump Jr.

In that video she “is shown breaking into a hip-shaking dance while backstage before the rally started, and is then heard encouraging the crowd to ‘fight’ for Trump.”

Guilfoyle’s name came up as one of those in Trump’s family and inner circle who, many said, should be investigated for inciting violence committed by the president’s supporters. The riot left five people dead, including a police officer.

CNN adds that Guilfoyle “also spoke at the rally, telling the crowd, ‘We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections.'”

In November ProPublica reported Guilfoyle had “boasted to a GOP operative that she had raised $3 million for the rally that helped fuel the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”

In a series of text messages sent on Jan. 4 to Katrina Pierson, the White House liaison to the event, Guilfoyle detailed her fundraising efforts and supported a push to get far-right speakers on the stage alongside Trump for the rally, which sought to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.