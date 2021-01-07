Don Jr. Filmed the Trump Family’s Pre-Insurrection Watch Party Capturing the President Before His Incitement Speech

Before President Donald Trump took to the stage to deliver a highly-produced speech inciting an armed and deadly violent insurrection by thousands of his supporters the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., filmed the family’s backstage “March to Save America” watch party.

In addition to Donald Jr., caught on camera are President Trump, Eric Trump, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Don Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, dancing to “Gloria,” among others.

In another clip of the same event, possibly being broadcast live, Guilfoyle tells the Trump MAGA crowd watching to “fight,” while Don Jr. praises Meadows as “an actual fighter, a real fighter.”

Don Jr. calls Mark Meadows “An actual fighter, a real fighter” right before the attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/GLKbiwJ9CH — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 7, 2021

The full video is shocking. It shows the President surveying the massive crowd on large TV screens. They all appear to be in a tent near the stage where President Trump minutes later would promise the thugs and already ginned-up supporters, “I’ll never concede.”

Trump in that speech told supporters to “walk down to the Capitol,” promising them he would be by their sides. (He was not.)

“We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” Trump told them. Telegraphing who they should target, he added, “and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”

“We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s death involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”

Don Jr. posted the full watch party video to Facebook. (It is not embeddable.)

Minutes after he appears on-camera in his son’s video – which Jr. is using to sell his latest book – the President would tell his already ginned-up supporters, “All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats.”

Less than two hours after he posted the video to Facebook Trump Jr. would post this tweet, claiming that it’s Democrats, not Republicans, who are violent. (He has not tweeted since.) Note that he doesn’t tell the insurrectionists to go home.