Biden to Announce Ketanji Brown Jackson Is His Supreme Court Nominee This Afternoon: CNN

President Joe Biden will announce Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday afternoon, CNN reports. She would be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Judge Brown Jackson, 51, has a Harvard Law degree and served as an editor on the Harvard Law Review. She was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama in 2013. She was elevated to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by President Biden last year.

“At her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appellate court, she connected her family’s professions — her parents worked in public schools — to her decision to work as a public defender,” CNN adds:

“I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military,” she said at the time, “and being in the public defenders’ office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents.”

MSNBC’s Pete Williams:

President Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court. NBC News' Pete Williams has more: pic.twitter.com/ChYbu0PeUU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 25, 2022

This is a breaking news and developing story.

Image via Wikimedia and a CC license