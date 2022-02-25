BREAKING NEWS
Biden to Announce Ketanji Brown Jackson Is His Supreme Court Nominee This Afternoon: CNN
President Joe Biden will announce Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday afternoon, CNN reports. She would be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.
Judge Brown Jackson, 51, has a Harvard Law degree and served as an editor on the Harvard Law Review. She was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama in 2013. She was elevated to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by President Biden last year.
“At her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appellate court, she connected her family’s professions — her parents worked in public schools — to her decision to work as a public defender,” CNN adds:
“I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military,” she said at the time, “and being in the public defenders’ office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents.”
MSNBC’s Pete Williams:
President Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court. NBC News' Pete Williams has more: pic.twitter.com/ChYbu0PeUU
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 25, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Wikimedia and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Three Former Minneapolis Cops Found Guilty on All Counts of Depriving George Floyd of His Civil Rights
Three former Minneapolis police officers have all been found guilty of failing to render aid as they watched George Floyd slowly get suffocated by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.
As reported by journalist Rochelle Olson, former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane were found guilty on charges of failing to render aid to Floyd and of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Schools Doocy
As major nations are locking Russia out of the world economy and denouncing Russia’s cowardly and illegal attack on Ukraine, Fox News’ Peter Doocy decided to try to hammer the leader of the free world, President Joe Biden, and all but side with Vladimir Putin.
From the White House East Room President Biden Thursday afternoon detailed “additional strong sanctions” against Russia, but Fox News’ Doocy decided to do all he could to prop up the Russian leader.
President Biden was clear, ensuring the world knows Putin is “the aggressor.”
“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.” – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl
— CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022
But Doocy appeared to side with Putin, almost mocking President Biden, and blaming him for the “economic pain” Putin is causing.
“Markets are down, and gas prices are up,” Doocy said as if there were no war in Europe today.
“Everybody seems to be in for some economic pain,” Doocy added, clearly unaware of how war works. “How economically painful is it going to get for people in this country?”
Biden smacked down Doocy’s ignorant question.
“First of all, there’s no doubt that when a major nuclear power attacks and invades another country that the world is going to respond, and markets are going to respond all over the world.”
Biden went on to say that as long as America and the world stick together against Russia, and maintain the sanctions, “the notion that this is going to last for a long time is highly unlikely.”
Doocy then asked President Biden if he had “underestimated Putin,” and would he still describe him as a “worthy adversary?”
“I made it clear,” Biden replied, “that he was an adversary.”
“I didn’t underestimate him.”
“You’re confident,” Doocy asked, belligerently, “that these devastating sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles and bullets and tanks?”
“Yes, I am,” President Biden replied.
Peter Doocy on Biden …#RussiaUkraineConflict #Rusia #RussiaInvadedUkraine #Ukraine #UkraineRussia #UkraineConflict #UkraineInvasion #Ukrania #InvasionDay #OTAN pic.twitter.com/ubo1nO6lvR
— JG (@cesarharamillo) February 24, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Russia’s ‘Unprovoked and Unjustified’ Attack on Ukraine
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine” from the East Room Thursday afternoon, having already met this morning with his National Security Council in the Situation Room at the White House.
Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this morning virtually participated “in a virtual G7 Leaders’ meeting to discuss the ongoing situation with regard to Russia and Ukraine.”
The President will make his remarks at 12:30 PM ET.
Watch below:
Trending
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump Mocked for Thinking US Forces Had Just Launched an ‘Amphibious’ Attack
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: Florida Republicans Vote Down Amendment Requiring ‘Safe’ School Environment for LGBTQ Children
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Guilty’: Jury Convicts Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers on All Federal Hate Crime Charges
- News3 days ago
Biden to Name SCOTUS Nominee Before State of the Union – GOP to Be Seen on Live TV Opposing First Black Woman Named to Court
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Unveils His ‘Contract With America’ That Destroys Social Security to ‘Incentivize’ the Elderly to Work
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Trump Toadie Lindsey Graham Serves Up Twisted Hitler Analogy to Attack Biden Over Putin
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Sweeping New Right to Discriminate’: Legal Experts Warn on Latest Anti-LGBTQ SCOTUS Case That’s ‘Unlikely to Go Well’