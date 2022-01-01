1/6 Committee Issues Subpoena With Damning Revelation About Trump’s Focus to Former White House Spokesperson

A top Trump White House spokesperson who pushed the “Big Lie” and reportedly has “firsthand knowledge” of then-President Donald Trump’s behavior on the day before and day of the insurrection has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who earlier Friday issued subpoenas to 14 Republicans believed to have submitted false and forged Electoral College claims, has sent a subpoena to former Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere, CNN reports.

The Committee indicated to Deere it wants to focus on the day before the attempted coup, and “specifically said it wanted to speak with him about the January 5 staff meeting in the Oval Office with the President.”

In a damning revelation, Chairman Thompson’s letter “said it had obtained information that Trump repeatedly asked in the meeting: ‘What are your ideas for getting the RINOs to do the right thing tomorrow? How do we convince Congress?'”

U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who sits on the January 6 Committee, Friday evening told CNN, the Committee thinks Deere “had a hand in formulating the strategy and some of the media discussions on the day of Jan. 6 and the president’s response.”

