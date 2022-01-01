BREAKING NEWS
1/6 Committee Issues Subpoena With Damning Revelation About Trump’s Focus to Former White House Spokesperson
A top Trump White House spokesperson who pushed the “Big Lie” and reportedly has “firsthand knowledge” of then-President Donald Trump’s behavior on the day before and day of the insurrection has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who earlier Friday issued subpoenas to 14 Republicans believed to have submitted false and forged Electoral College claims, has sent a subpoena to former Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere, CNN reports.
The Committee indicated to Deere it wants to focus on the day before the attempted coup, and “specifically said it wanted to speak with him about the January 5 staff meeting in the Oval Office with the President.”
In a damning revelation, Chairman Thompson’s letter “said it had obtained information that Trump repeatedly asked in the meeting: ‘What are your ideas for getting the RINOs to do the right thing tomorrow? How do we convince Congress?'”
U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who sits on the January 6 Committee, Friday evening told CNN, the Committee thinks Deere “had a hand in formulating the strategy and some of the media discussions on the day of Jan. 6 and the president’s response.”
Watch:
Jan. 6 select committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar on the committee subpoenaing former Trump White House spokesman Judd Deere: “We … think he had a hand in formulating the strategy and some of the media discussions on the day of Jan. 6 and the president’s response.” pic.twitter.com/yUviNrecXy
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 28, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
1/6 Committee Subpoenas 14 Republicans Who Allegedly Submitted Forged Electoral Certificates
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) Friday afternoon announced the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued subpoenas to 14 Republicans from seven states who submitted the forged and “bogus” Electoral College certificates falsely claiming Donald Trump and not Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in their states.
The Chairman appeared to suggest the existence of a conspiracy as well, noting the “the planning and coordination of efforts,” saying “these so-called alternate electors met,” and may know “who was behind that scheme.”
He adds that “groups of individuals met on December 14th, 2020 in seven states carried by President Biden.”
“The so-called alternate electors from those states then transmitted the purported Electoral-College certificates to Congress, which multiple people advising former President Trump or his campaign used to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6th, 2021.”
Some legal experts have said their actions may constitute a felony.
BREAKING NEWS
SCOTUS Justice Breyer Retiring
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, is retiring at the end of the Court’s term. Breyer, nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994, is one of just three liberals left on the nation’s highest court.
Progressives have been working to convince Breyer to retire while President Joe Biden still has a Democratic majority in the Senate.
NBC News’ Pete Williams broke the news. He notes President Biden committed to nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
BREAKING: Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court at end of current term. pic.twitter.com/PGaEeZwxQx
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 26, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Hot Mic Catches Biden Blowing Off Steam With Profane Remark Directed Towards Fox News’ Peter Doocy
It was not a good day for Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. First, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was clearly irked by his line of questioning as he tried to make news by framing a rise in crime as something the Biden administration has ignored, despite Fox News promoting Second Amendment “activists” and doing its best to oppose efforts to reduce poverty and efforts to counter societal ills.
Later, after the close of President Biden’s Competitiveness Council meeting, reporters continued to shout questions at the President. Among them Peter Doocy, who carelessly asked the President if rising inflation was a “liability” for the midterm elections.
“It’s a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” President Biden appeared to say sarcastically.
Watch:
At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q’s hoping he’d respond, Fox’s Peter Doocy asked, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Biden deadpanned: “It’s a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 24, 2022
