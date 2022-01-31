Bombshell Report Says Trump ‘Directed’ Rudy Giuliani to Call DHS and Ask About Seizing Voting Machines

An explosive new report from the New York Times claims that former President Donald Trump “directed” one-time attorney Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security and enquire about seizing voting machines.

Giuliani followed through with Trump’s request, only to be informed that DHS lacked the legal authority to seize the machines.

The request to Giuliani came after Trump allies Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell pushed him to order the American military to seize the machines, a move that Giuliani reportedly warned should not be undertaken.

The Times writes that this new information shows “that Mr. Trump was more directly involved than previously known in exploring proposals to use his national security agencies to seize voting machines as he grasped unsuccessfully for evidence of fraud that would help him reverse his defeat in the 2020 election.”

Developing…

Image via Shuttterstock