1/6 Committee Subpoenas 14 Republicans Who Allegedly Submitted Forged Electoral Certificates

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) Friday afternoon announced the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued subpoenas to 14 Republicans from seven states who submitted the forged and “bogus” Electoral College certificates falsely claiming Donald Trump and not Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in their states.

The Chairman appeared to suggest the existence of a conspiracy as well, noting the “the planning and coordination of efforts,” saying “these so-called alternate electors met,” and may know “who was behind that scheme.”

He adds that “groups of individuals met on December 14th, 2020 in seven states carried by President Biden.”

“The so-called alternate electors from those states then transmitted the purported Electoral-College certificates to Congress, which multiple people advising former President Trump or his campaign used to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6th, 2021.”

Some legal experts have said their actions may constitute a felony.