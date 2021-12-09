SCOTUS Issues Rare Announcement It ‘May’ Hand Down a Decision Friday – Watchers Say Could Be TX Abortion Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court in a rare move has posted that it “may” announce “one or more decisions Friday morning” at 10 AM ET.

University of Texas School of Law law professor and CNN contributor Steve Vladeck says the move is “more than a little unusual.”

#SCOTUS announces that it will hand down one or more opinions in argued cases tomorrow starting at 10:00 EST. It psyched us out before, but a Friday hand-down day in December is … more than a little unusual. #SB8 or the Ramirez Texas capital case have to be leading candidates. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 9, 2021

SCOTUS watchers say the nation’s top court could hand down its decision on SB8, one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, with some noting today marks the 100th day the law has been in effect. Unlike most bans, SB8 effectively authorizes anyone in the country to become an anti-abortion vigilante, and earn at minimum a $10,000 bounty for reporting those who have had an abortion after the law’s ban which begins at six weeks – far earlier than most women know they are pregnant.

This is a breaking news and developing story.