BREAKING NEWS
SCOTUS Chief Justice Denies ‘Emergency’ Request to Block TSA From Enforcing Mask Mandate: Report
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has denied an “emergency” request to temporarily block the Transportation Security Administration from enforcing President Joe Biden’s TSA mask mandate.
Bloomberg Government’s Ellen Gilmer broke the news:
Chief Justice John Roberts just denied an emergency stay request targeting TSA enforcement of the federal transportation mask mandate https://t.co/r1dGiIlFBU
— Ellen M. Gilmer (@ellengilmer) December 9, 2021
The request came from two men, a Washington, D.C. resident and a Sanford, Florida resident.
They claim the mandates “exceed” TSA’s authority. They also claim the mandates “run afoul of the 10th Amendment,” “violate the constitutional guarantee of freedom of travel,” violate the Fifth Amendment’s right to due process, violate the “Air Carrier Access Act,” and are “arbitrary and capricious.”
The Chief Justice offered no comment.
At least 49 studies prove masks work to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus. More than 800,000 Americans will have died from the disease by the end of this year.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
SCOTUS Issues Rare Announcement It ‘May’ Hand Down a Decision Friday – Watchers Say Could Be TX Abortion Ban
The U.S. Supreme Court in a rare move has posted that it “may” announce “one or more decisions Friday morning” at 10 AM ET.
University of Texas School of Law law professor and CNN contributor Steve Vladeck says the move is “more than a little unusual.”
#SCOTUS announces that it will hand down one or more opinions in argued cases tomorrow starting at 10:00 EST.
It psyched us out before, but a Friday hand-down day in December is … more than a little unusual. #SB8 or the Ramirez Texas capital case have to be leading candidates.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 9, 2021
SCOTUS watchers say the nation’s top court could hand down its decision on SB8, one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, with some noting today marks the 100th day the law has been in effect. Unlike most bans, SB8 effectively authorizes anyone in the country to become an anti-abortion vigilante, and earn at minimum a $10,000 bounty for reporting those who have had an abortion after the law’s ban which begins at six weeks – far earlier than most women know they are pregnant.
#SCOTUS announces that it will hand down one or more opinions in argued cases tomorrow starting at 10:00 EST.
It psyched us out before, but a Friday hand-down day in December is … more than a little unusual. #SB8 or the Ramirez Texas capital case have to be leading candidates.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 9, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Could Be Forced to Give a Deposition to New York Attorney General Next Month Over Potential Fraud
Donald Trump may have to sit down and be deposed by the Attorney General for the State of New York early next month in Letitia James’ ongoing potential fraud investigation into the former president’s real estate company, The Trump Organization.
James has requested January 7, 2022, for the deposition “as part of a civil investigation into whether Trump’s company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities,” according to The Washington Post.
The Post cites people familiar with the matter, one of whom “said James is examining whether widespread fraud ‘permeated the Trump Organization.'”
The deposition could cause problems for the former president, who, as his biographer Tim O’Brien said, “can’t be scripted, and he’s injudicious, and he often doesn’t understand that the process is about events and facts, rather than being performance art.”
O’Brien sued Trump, the Post notes, explaining that in the “2007 deposition taken for that suit, Trump was confronted by O’Brien’s lawyers with 30 false statements or misstatements.”
James and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are investigating whether Trump broke the law by claiming lower property valuations for tax purposes but higher valuations “to garner tax breaks or impress lenders, as The Washington Post previously reported.”
Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified to that before Congress.
“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen told Congress in 2019.
One estimation showed Trump’s wealth $4 billion higher than a previous one.
Here’s a short clip from video of Trump in 2016 giving a deposition:
BREAKING NEWS
Mark Meadows Is Suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi After Failing to Show for Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
Mark Meadows has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and nine members of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
The former Trump White House chief of staff and former Republican U.S. Congressman refused to honor the lawful subpoena he received from the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Meadows, who is also the former chairman of the far right House Freedom Caucus, filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday.
The suit, according to NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane, is suing Pelosi, and nine Committee members, among them Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, and Zoe Lofgren:
Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman has the initial list:
Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Jan. 6 committee, the case is docketed in federal district court in DC but the complaint isn’t up yet (HT @woodruffbets) pic.twitter.com/pauTagphXZ
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 8, 2021
Details to follow.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- 'NEPOTISTIC ASSHAT'1 day ago
Meghan McCain Melts Down Over Fox News Christmas Tree Fire – Gets Scorched on Social Media
- 'I’VE LOST SO MUCH STRENGTH'2 days ago
‘Muscles Are Just Not Responding’: Mark Meadows Drops New Details on Just How Bad Trump’s COVID Illness Really Was
- CRIME3 days ago
Josh Duggar Confessed to Molesting Multiple Minor Girls Close Family Friend Tells Jury Under Oath
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Bluetooth-Phobic’: Experts Blast Attack on VP Harris – From a News Giant Owned by a Million-Dollar Trump Donor
- CRIME3 days ago
Homophobe With ‘Hundreds’ of Rounds Threatened NYC LGBTQ Pride Parade: ‘Make 2016 Pulse Shooting Look Like a Cakewalk’
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Friendster for Bigots’: Devin Nunes Mocked After Announcing He’s Quitting Congress to Head Trump’s ‘Media’ Company
- News1 day ago
‘Fox News Christmas Tree’ Goes Up in Flames as Man Is Arrested for Torching It
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Republicans Force Another Biden Nominee – Another Woman – to Withdraw, After Calling Her a ‘Communist’