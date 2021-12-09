SCOTUS Chief Justice Denies ‘Emergency’ Request to Block TSA From Enforcing Mask Mandate: Report

Donald Trump may have to sit down and be deposed by the Attorney General for the State of New York early next month in Letitia James’ ongoing potential fraud investigation into the former president’s real estate company, The Trump Organization.

James has requested January 7, 2022, for the deposition “as part of a civil investigation into whether Trump’s company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities,” according to The Washington Post.

The Post cites people familiar with the matter, one of whom “said James is examining whether widespread fraud ‘permeated the Trump Organization.'”

The deposition could cause problems for the former president, who, as his biographer Tim O’Brien said, “can’t be scripted, and he’s injudicious, and he often doesn’t understand that the process is about events and facts, rather than being performance art.”

O’Brien sued Trump, the Post notes, explaining that in the “2007 deposition taken for that suit, Trump was confronted by O’Brien’s lawyers with 30 false statements or misstatements.”

James and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are investigating whether Trump broke the law by claiming lower property valuations for tax purposes but higher valuations “to garner tax breaks or impress lenders, as The Washington Post previously reported.”

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified to that before Congress.

“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed amongst the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes,” Cohen told Congress in 2019.

One estimation showed Trump’s wealth $4 billion higher than a previous one.

Here’s a short clip from video of Trump in 2016 giving a deposition: