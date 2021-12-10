BREAKING NEWS
SCOTUS Denies Biden Challenge to Texas Vigilante Abortion Ban But Allows Health Care Providers’ Lawsuit to Move Forward
In a set of two critical rulings the U.S. Supreme Court has denied the Biden administration’s challenge to the Texas vigilante-enforced abortion ban, but allowed challenges to the law by health care providers to move forward.
As the Associated Press notes, the Supreme Court did not block the Texas abortion ban, now in its 101st day. The law remains in effect.
MSNBC’s Pete Williams notes that today’s rulings “tie the hands” of abortion providers suing to overturn the law by narrowing the scope of who they can sue.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Image by Do512 via Flickr and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
1/6 Committee Subpoenas Former Aides to Donald Trump – Including One Who’s Running for Congress
The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has released yet another round of subpoenas, this time six, among them former aides to then-President Donald Trump, one of whom is now running for Congress,
“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved in or witnesses to the coordination and planning of the events leading up to the violent attack on our democracy on January 6th,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement on the committee’s website.
“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Select Committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”
Among those subpoenaed are Brian Jack, who served as the Director of Political Affairs for President Donald Trump, and has been with Trump since his 2016 campaign. In March Axios reported McCarthy had hired Jack, revealing the decision “underscores McCarthy’s strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.”
Also on the Committee’s Friday list is Max Miller (photo), a former Trump political appointee who had numerous jobs in the administration and in the 2020 campaign.
Miller is currently running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat for Ohio and has been endorsed by Trump.
A 2018 Washington Post article reported Miller “has been charged by police in his home state of Ohio with multiple offenses. In 2007, he was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after punching another male in the back of the head and running away from police, police records show. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the case was later dismissed as part of a program for first offenders, court records show.”
“In 2009,” The Post added, “he was charged with underage drinking, a case that also was later dismissed under a first offenders’ program. The following year, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge related to another altercation in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. That episode was related to a fight involving Miller shortly after leaving a hookah bar about 2 a.m. one morning. During the fight, Miller punched through a glass door, cut his wrist and left a trail of blood as he wandered off, a police report said.”
The Poat quotes Miller as saying, “Who I was in the past is not who I am now.”
In July of 2021 Politico reported: “Sources say Max Miller has a history of aggressive behavior that includes slapping his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.”
In October Cleveland.com reported Miller had “sued former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday over her accusations that Miller abused her while the two dated.”
On Thursday Miller announced he had been subpoenaed. He promised that if elected he would “disband” the Select Committee.
Sadly, it’s the only card the Democrats can play, because their policies are destroying our nation. I will accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected.
2/2
— Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) December 9, 2021
The full list:
Six more House select committee subpoenas.
Max Miller
Brian Jack
Bryan Lewis
Ed Martin
Kimberly Fletcher
Robert "Bobby" Peede, Jr.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
‘No Basis’: Appeals Court Smacks Down Trump Attempt to Invoke Executive Privilege
The D.C. Court of Appeals has just declined Donald Trump’s request to shield documents from his time in the White House from the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
MSNBC’s Pete Williams reports the court said the former president had provide “no basis” for his request, and added that the court specifically stated the current President, Joe Biden, had dutifully considered Trump’s request and was warranted to decline it.
"It says that the former President has failed to establish a likelihood of success given the fact that President Biden carefully reasoned and determined that the claim of executive privilege was not in the interest of the United States"
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 9, 2021
The D.C Appeals Court has placed a two-week stay on its ruling to give Trump time to elevate the case.
“On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents.”
3-0 opinion, by Millett:
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 9, 2021
Trump is expected to take the case to the Supreme Court.
ALERT: Win for US House Jan 6 Select Committee
Federal appeals court rules against Trump in his efforts to withhold records from the committee
“We do not come to this decision lightly”
Next level legal challenge by Trump is almost certain
Opinion:
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 9, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
SCOTUS Chief Justice Denies ‘Emergency’ Request to Block TSA From Enforcing Mask Mandate: Report
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has denied an “emergency” request to temporarily block the Transportation Security Administration from enforcing President Joe Biden’s TSA mask mandate.
Bloomberg Government’s Ellen Gilmer broke the news:
Chief Justice John Roberts just denied an emergency stay request targeting TSA enforcement of the federal transportation mask mandate https://t.co/r1dGiIlFBU
— Ellen M. Gilmer (@ellengilmer) December 9, 2021
The request came from two men, a Washington, D.C. resident and a Sanford, Florida resident.
They claim the mandates “exceed” TSA’s authority. They also claim the mandates “run afoul of the 10th Amendment,” “violate the constitutional guarantee of freedom of travel,” violate the Fifth Amendment’s right to due process, violate the “Air Carrier Access Act,” and are “arbitrary and capricious.”
The Chief Justice offered no comment.
At least 49 studies prove masks work to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus. More than 800,000 Americans will have died from the disease by the end of this year.
