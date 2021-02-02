News
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as “pathetic” for refusing to stand up to a newly elected congresswoman.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and the conspiracy theories she espouses, but the “Morning Joe” co-hosts bashed McCarthy for resisting calls to sideline the recently elected lawmaker.
“You know, Mitch McConnell talked about the crazy conspiracy theories about 9/11, JFK Jr., Sandy Hook,” Scarborough said. “He didn’t even have to touch on, although it’s been discussed before, the other horrific things she’s put on Facebook through the past years about the assassination of Nancy Pelosi, the lynching of Barack Obama, the lynching of Hillary Clinton and these other horrific actions, as well calling for violence against presidents, secretaries of state. Not violence, the killing of, the assassinations of our nation’s leaders.”
“This is untenable,” he added, “and Republicans in the House know this is untenable, and you wonder why Mitch McConnell is one of the only voices in the Senate doing this. We have to tip our hat to [Rep.] Adam Kinzinger, he is being really outspoken about that. They can meet in a phone booth inside of the House Republican caucus.”
Co-host Willie Geist agreed, saying it shouldn’t be hard to sideline a lawmaker who just arrived in Washington, D.C., with all the baggage that Greene is carrying.
“This is an easy one, which is why McConnell stepped out and said, ‘Hey, look, Kevin McCarthy, if you’re not going to say anything about a member of your caucus over on the House side,'” Geist said. “Not only does Mitch McConnell not lob bombs over to the other side of the House, he doesn’t even criticize Republicans out in the open. He may do it privately, but this was a full-throated, clear and detailed criticism of this freshman congresswoman because it’s destroying the Republican brand and it’s an easy thing to criticize. If you can’t step out and criticize all the things you laid out, then where is the party? Where is the party?”
“Democrats are moving to strip this woman of her committee assignments, they’re going to vote to do that in the next few days, but Republicans, namely Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, has scheduled a meeting with her sometime this week — ‘I’ll check in with her next week — instead of coming out publicly and saying what needs to be said to cross her, because he’s afraid of her and afraid of her voters,” Geist added. “Think about that. The minority leader in the House is afraid of this back-bench congresswoman.”
Brzezinski was disgusted.
“Yeah, that’s pathetic,” she said.
News
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
Actions taken by Republicans during the final days of the Trump administration are under investigation by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery Brian Miller, Bloomberg News reported Monday.
“A federal watchdog is looking into former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s decision to roll back the U.S. Federal Reserve’s emergency lending programs at the end of 2020, an issue that has become a point of partisan tension in Congress. The Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery is also inquiring into Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s role in persuading the central bank to expand the eligibility rules for the Main Street Lending Program to make it easier for oil and gas companies to apply for the low interest rate loans,” Bloomberg reported.
The existence of the investigations was revealed in the Special Inspector General’s quarterly report.
“The investigations, led by Brian Miller — the special Inspector General in charge of overseeing the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve’s response to the pandemic — could shed more light on Mnuchin’s decision and legal basis for winding down the programs, which Democrats say was politically motivated,” Bloomberg reported. “The probes mark some of the biggest moves yet for Miller, a Trump appointee, who has said he struggled to begin his oversight work since he was confirmed by the Senate in June because of technical challenges and the time needed to hire experienced staff.”
Read the full report.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Domestic Terrorists’ on First Day of Black History Month
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling Black Lives Matter a “radical Marxist group” and “domestic terrorists,” and choosing to do so on the first day of Black History Month.
On Monday Rep. Greene, an adherent to the QAnon cult, announced she is co-sponsoring legislation that would prevent flags representing the social justice movement Black Lives Matter – which she called “hate America flags” – from flying over U.S. embassies. Although not mentioned, the bill would also ban the LGBTQ Pride flag.
“In the past, rogue members of the State Department flew the flag of the radical Marxist group, Black Lives Matter,” her press releases states. “The domestic terrorists represented by the flag have burned down our cities with the mission of defunding our police.”
Black Lives Matter, which advocates to end police killing of usually unarmed Black people, along with ending police violence against the Black community, is not considered a domestic terrorist group. The movement Greene subscribes to, QAnon, which took part in the January 6 attempted Capitol coup, is.
Greene, who is widely-considered to be racist, goes on to call BLM a “a group that wants to erase our history and bring mass destruction to our country through Communism,” which is a lie.
The press release continues Greene’s efforts to position herself as the second coming of the disgraced former president, Donald Trump. It uses language like “America First,” and “Patriotism,” with a capital P.
The only flag that should be flying over U.S. embassies is the American flag.
I’m proud to cosponsor @RepJeffDuncan‘s Old Glory Only Act. pic.twitter.com/9xEdHN1MOm
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 1, 2021
News
Revealed: Susan Collins and 9 Republicans Meeting With Biden Propose COVID Relief Bill One-Third Size of Dems’ Plan
President Joe Biden has invited ten Republican Senators led by Susan Collins of Maine, opposed to Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, who put together an alternative. The group will meet with the President Monday in the White House at 5 PM.
CNN reports they have just revealed the framework of their legislation: a mere $618 billion bill, which is about one-third of what Democrats are proposing.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress it’s“critically important to act now” and to “act big” with their economic relief package. “In the long run, I believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs, especially if we care about helping people who have been struggling for a very long time.”
Republicans once again are refusing to help Americans who need help the most.
Ten GOP senators who are meeting with Biden today release the outlines of their relief proposal — worth $618 billion – about a third of the size as the Biden plan pic.twitter.com/rSVLrjc6wI
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 1, 2021
CNN adds the GOP proposal includes no state or local government aid, which Democrats will not accept.
my colleague Lauren @FoxReports just reported that offer from Senate Republicans meeting w/Biden today includes no state/local govt aid
no chance that WH/Dems will accept that
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 1, 2021
Minutes ago Biden reissued a call to support his plan.
We’re facing an economic crisis brought on by a public health crisis, and we need urgent action to combat both. My American Rescue Plan will dig us out of the depths of these crises and put our nation on a path to build back better.
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2021
President Biden has been calling for unity. Inviting Republicans to the White House is a strong showing he is willing to work with them, but
