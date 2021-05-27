Marjorie Taylor Greene: Matt Gaetz And I Are ‘Taking Charge’ in GOP ‘Civil War’ Against Trump-Hating Republicans

Earlier, we reported that nearly one-third of Republicans believe QAnon conspiracy theories, which some observers say is enough to eventually take over the GOP.

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon believer, suggested Thursday that the takeover is already happening before our very eyes. During an appearance on the Real America’s Voice network, Greene claimed there is a “civil war” within the party between Trump-hating Republicans and devout worshippers of the former president like her and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Greene, who recently launched an “America First” speaking tour with Gaetz, butted heads with House GOP leaders this week after they criticized her for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Gaetz, meanwhile, says he’s considering running for president in 2024 despite an ongoing federal investigation into whether he sex-trafficked minors.

“We’re also seeing the civil war within the GOP, and Matt and I have teamed up because we refuse to allow Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger or any Trump-hating Republican and Republican that just sells out all the Republican voters — we won’t allow the GOP to turn into their party,” Greene said. “So we’re taking charge, we’re bringing it to the people, we know what the people want. The people overwhelmingly support President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party. Matt and I both support President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party, and Matt and I are just going to drive it home all over the country to make sure that America First policies are the only way forward for the Republican Party.”

Watch below.