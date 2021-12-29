News
The View Almost Replaced Meghan McCain — Until Finding Out She Could Endanger Co-Hosts
The ABC show The View has been struggling to replace conservative co-host Meghan McCain after she parted ways with the show this year.
One of the biggest problems for the show is that they want a conservative that can disagree with them on politics, but not on reality. It’s a characteristic that a former staffer said was like “looking for a unicorn.”
The Daily Beast reported that the network had hoped to bring on Lisa Marie Boothe, according to a source close to Boothe. But the conversations stopped once she made it clear that she wouldn’t get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“An ABC News source confirmed to The Daily Beast that the network had conversations with Boothe, among ‘dozens and dozens’ of candidates,” said the report. “The show never had an opportunity to offer her a guest-hosting spot or book a potential date. And once Boothe’s stance on vaccinations became apparent, the source said, further conversation became a ‘moot point’ and a ‘non-starter’ due to the network’s strict policies.”
ABC’s parent company, Disney, requires U.S. employees to be vaccinated.
Even if that weren’t the case, the women of The View have taken the virus seriously. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg had a difficult case of pneumonia in 2018 that ended with her going to the hospital. It was found that she also had sepsis, making the illnesses so intense that she told “The View” audience she, “came very, very close to leaving the Earth.”
Fellow co-host Joy Behar left the show early on in the 2020 pandemic because at 77-years-old, she said she can’t afford to get the virus.
So, the idea that Boothe would join the show as an anti-vaxxer would put her colleagues in danger, making it a non-starter. The decision for her also wasn’t based on any medical problems that Boothe could have that would preclude her from being vaccinated. Speaking on Fox, she confessed it was all political. Saying she wouldn’t get the shot “as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny.”
She isn’t the first conservative on “The View” to come up against the same barrier. When former Fox and View host Jedediah Bila appeared on the show in November, she had to tape her appearance from a remote location because she refuses to get vaccinated.
It led to a battle online when co-hosts like Sunny Hostin, whose husband is a doctor, accused Bila of twisting information. Bila said that the vaccines were only created to prevent the severity of illness and it doesn’t stop anyone from getting COVID or spreading it. The vaccine was actually created to prevent people from dying from the virus. Afterward, Bila played the victim, saying that she was “ambushed” with a “pre-planned” attack.
Read the full report at The Daily Beast.
I wrote about why I’m not getting vaccinated, how we were lied to about the vaccines, and why mandates don’t make sense. Column in @Newsweek.
Love it or hate it, but I hope you will take the time to read it…
Why I'm Not Vaccinated | Opinion https://t.co/vnFNMIQP5Z
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 15, 2021
Betty White’s Words of Wisdom at 100: ‘Avoid Anything Green’
Just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, comedic legend Betty White spoke to People magazine about the milestone – and how she has managed to stay so young-hearted.
“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” White said, adding that the secret to her longevity is that she tries “to avoid anything green” in her diet. “I think it’s working.”
The beloved star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland has always been a fan of game shows (on and off-screen) and told the magazine that these days she leads a quieter non-Hollywood life watching Jeopardy! and doing crossword puzzles and card games. The animal enthusiast also enjoys watching wildlife documentaries.
White praised her mother for teaching her how to not only survive, but also thrive in this world, always working to “find the positive” in her life. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said.
My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK
— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021
Betty White Reveals Her Secrets to a Happy Life at 100: 'I'm So Lucky to Be in Such Good Health' https://t.co/JlWhdBsZyN pic.twitter.com/6CAfsRreFc
— People (@people) December 28, 2021
QAnon Child Killer Feels ‘Despondent and Hopeless’ in Prison: Report
QAnon-believer Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his two children to death with a spearfishing gun in August and is now suicidal in prison, according to a source wishing to remain anonymous.
The subject, who agreed to be referenced only as a “longtime family friend,” received a letter from Coleman.
“He’s alone with his thoughts 24/7,” the longtime family friend said. “He’s reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and wondering if there’s any chance for redemption. He poured out his heart. He begged for forgiveness, but says that he’s now where he deserves to be.”
In the criminal complaint, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote that Coleman claimed to be “enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C., possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children.”
Bannon wrote, “M. Coleman stated that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them.”
The bodies of his two children, a boy aged two years old and a girl aged nine months, were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, where he had allegedly taken them without telling his wife where he was going.
The longtime family friend told People that he was unsure whether or not Coleman sent letters of the same nature to anyone else, but that he was dreading the holidays behind bars.
“He said he’s sorry, that he never wanted to cause pain, and that he’s working through why he made the choices he made,” the friend says. “It was a very sad note.”
Father of 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim: ‘My Daughter is Dead at the Hands of the State’
The father of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta expressed his sorrow at a press conference Tuesday morning outside of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Headquarters after his daughter was shot dead in a dressing room. The fatal event occurred on Dec. 23 at a North Hollywood Burlington store.
Coroner records show that Orellana-Peralta was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect is 24-year-old Daniel Elena-Lopez.
“I have no words to describe what I’m going through, especially during this holiday season,” Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas said. “I cannot sleep… All she wanted was to become [an] American citizen. I once told her, ‘Let’s leave this country.’ ‘No, papa,’ she said. ‘This is the safest country in the world, a country of opportunity.’ Now my daughter is dead at the hands of the state.”
“The girl’s American dream has been taken from her,” the victim’s uncle, Rodrigo Orellana, told CNN affiliate Chilevision from their native Chile this week.
“LAPD believes the 14-year-old girl was killed by an officer’s bullet that passed through the wall of a dressing room, where she was found,” ABC7 reported.
“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.”
Moore said a “thorough, complete and transparent investigation” into the shooting will be conducted and added that a critical incident video including 911 calls, radio transmissions, and body camera footage.
LAPD News Release
North Hollywood Officer Involved Shooting Incident at Burlington Coat Factory pic.twitter.com/V3we8dZer9
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 24, 2021
