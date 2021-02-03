PARTY OF Q
House Republicans Give Marjorie Taylor Greene a Standing Ovation in Closed Door Caucus Meeting: Report
Members of the House Republican caucus gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) a standing ovation Wednesday evening after the QAnon Congresswoman gave a short speech defending herself. About an hour earlier Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his support of Greene and refused to strip her of her committee assignments.
NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman, a cofounder of Punchbowl News, tweeted that “roughly 30 more members of the House Republican Conference are waiting to speak tonight about @Liz_Cheney and her future.” Cheney faces losing her leadership position in the GOP House caucus for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.
Sherman later added:
Just for context, @mtgreenee got a standing ovation from some Republicans after a quick speech in the meeting.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 3, 2021
Vice News senior political reporter Cameron Joseph confirms, saying the number of Republicans giving a standing ovation to Greene is about half.
Source tells me that roughly half the House GOP conference gave Marjorie Taylor Greene a standing ovation after she rose to speak a few min ago.
— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) February 3, 2021
UPDATE:
CNN’s Jake Tapper also confirms:
A source confirms this to me as well. Standing O from roughly half the House GOP for a woman who trafficked in anti Semitic and racist conspiracy theories, who questioned whether 9/11 and mass shootings were real events. https://t.co/a5p1rGJUv7
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- PROFESSIONALISM2 days ago
Watch: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Masterfully Takes the Wind Out of a Reporter, ‘Conservative Twitter’ and Trump
- News2 days ago
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
- News2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Domestic Terrorists’ on First Day of Black History Month
- 'WE WILL REMEMBER THESE NAMES'1 day ago
‘So Much for Unity’: GOP Senators Voting Against Pete Buttigieg Now Getting Twitter-Slammed as ‘Idiots’ and ‘Bigots’
- News2 days ago
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
- A COUP BY ANY OTHER NAME2 days ago
Trump Discussed Declaring National Security Emergency Powers He Didn’t Have to Overturn the Election: Report
- GOP IN DISARRAY2 days ago
McConnell Slams Marjorie Taylor Green’s ‘Loony Lies and Conspiracy Theories’ as a ‘Cancer’ – and She Shoots Back
- CIVIL RIGHTS2 days ago
Critics Blast Rochester Police for Handcuffing and Pepper Spraying 9 Year Old – and Claiming They Were ‘Required’ To