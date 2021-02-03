House Republicans Give Marjorie Taylor Greene a Standing Ovation in Closed Door Caucus Meeting: Report

Members of the House Republican caucus gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) a standing ovation Wednesday evening after the QAnon Congresswoman gave a short speech defending herself. About an hour earlier Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his support of Greene and refused to strip her of her committee assignments.

NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman, a cofounder of Punchbowl News, tweeted that “roughly 30 more members of the House Republican Conference are waiting to speak tonight about @Liz_Cheney and her future.” Cheney faces losing her leadership position in the GOP House caucus for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Sherman later added:

Just for context, @mtgreenee got a standing ovation from some Republicans after a quick speech in the meeting. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 3, 2021

Vice News senior political reporter Cameron Joseph confirms, saying the number of Republicans giving a standing ovation to Greene is about half.

Source tells me that roughly half the House GOP conference gave Marjorie Taylor Greene a standing ovation after she rose to speak a few min ago. — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) February 3, 2021

UPDATE:

CNN’s Jake Tapper also confirms:

A source confirms this to me as well. Standing O from roughly half the House GOP for a woman who trafficked in anti Semitic and racist conspiracy theories, who questioned whether 9/11 and mass shootings were real events. https://t.co/a5p1rGJUv7 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story.