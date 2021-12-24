News
Nassau County Won’t Charge Andrew Cuomo for Sexual Misconduct
The Nassau County District Attorney’s office will not charge former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for an incident involving alleged sexual misconduct, the acting district attorney confirmed to CNN.
“Our exhaustive investigation found the allegations credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law,” outgoing Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said. “It is important to note that our investigation was limited to alleged conduct at Belmont Racetrack, and prosecutors in other jurisdictions continue to review other allegations of misconduct by Mr. Cuomo.”
The incident allegedly took place in 2019 at the Belmont Racetrack in Long Island.
Independent investigators hired by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a lengthy report on August 3 that detailed the allegations of 11 women, current and former state employees, and found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” among other allegations.
Nassau County investigators focused on one allegation detailed in the report by an unnamed female state trooper, who was part of the then-governor’s protective detail and alleged that at an event in Long Island in September 2019, Cuomo “ran the palm of his left hand across her stomach” from her belly button toward her right hip where she kept her gun.
Home Alone Star Arrested for Strangling Girlfriend at Fan Convention
The Daily Beast is reporting that a “Home Alone” actor has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.
“Devin Ratray — the actor best known for portraying Kevin McCallister’s bullying big brother Buzz in Home Alone — has been arrested for allegedly strangling and punching his girlfriend at a fan convention,” reported Jamie Ross. “According to Deadline, Ratray, who is 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December as one of the star attractions at OKC Pop Christmas Con.”
“Reports say Ratray fell out with his girlfriend after she gave some autograph-hunters his signed photo for free at the event, and the dispute allegedly turned violent in their hotel room,” said the report. “‘[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,’ Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote. Ratray then allegedly told her ‘This is how you die’ and punched her before she escaped.”
According to the report, Ratray denies the assault.
This comes amid other controversies surrounding actors, including Jay Johnson — the voice of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on “Bob’s Burgers” — being fired from the show after he was identified as present at the January 6 Capitol attack.
Former Cop Kim Potter Guilty of All Charges In Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright
This Thursday, former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who is Black, when she mistook her service weapon for a Taser in April.
Potter did not react as Judge Regina Chu read the guilty verdicts in court.
The former policewoman had pleaded not guilty and claimed the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her firearm instead of her Taser stun gun.
In emotional testimony she had described how what was meant to be a routine traffic stop became “chaotic” in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April.
“I remember yelling ‘Taser Taser Taser.’ And nothing happens, then he told me I shot him,” Potter said, bursting into tears.
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague who decided to look up the driver of a white Buick that had committed a minor traffic violation.
After realizing that the driver was the subject of an arrest warrant, the police officers decided to arrest him.
Wright, who was unarmed, resisted being handcuffed and restarted his car to try to flee. Potter then drew what she said she thought was her Taser.
On a body-camera recording of the scene, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser” several times, before shooting with her gun and fatally wounding Wright.
The incident came during the trial of white policeman Derek Chauvin, who had asphyxiated George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 by kneeling on his neck for some nine minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Wright’s death also triggered several nights of protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center before Potter’s own arrest calmed tensions.
“Today’s verdict is an act of accountability for the actions of one police officer in a system that regularly brutalizes Black, Indigenous and People of Color,” Mirella Ceja-Orozco and Elizer Darris, Co-Executive Directors of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, said in a statement.
“At the same time, no amount of prison time, money, or other forms of retribution can bring Daunte Wright back to his family and loved ones. That’s why this jury’s verdict is above all about the horrific loss of Mr. Wright, a young black man living in Minnesota, to police violence. We want to remember his life and uplift his family during this trying time. We long for the day that shootings like this aren’t initially shrugged off as just another example of police violence towards Black and Brown people.”
With additional reporting via AFP
Watch below to see the verdict read.
Ghislaine Maxwell Will Spend Christmas and 60th Birthday in Prison
The jury in the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell suspended deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict, placing Maxwell behind bars on Christmas Day, which happens to be her 60th birthday.
The 12-person jury began considering Maxwell’s fate on Monday after a three-week trial and has since met for two full days to weigh the charges against her. Judge Alison Nathan granted a request from the jurors that they take Thursday off and told them to return on Monday, after the Christmas holiday.
Maxwell, the daughter of former British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted of the charges, one of which is conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor that carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence.
