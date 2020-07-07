'WHAT REAL JOURNALISM LOOKS LIKE'
Chris Cuomo Has Had Enough, Tells Trump, Pence: ‘Do Your Damn Job’
Anderson Cooper wasn’t the only network powerhouse willing to use his voice for change against the President of the United States Monday night. His CNN colleague Chris Cuomo used his “Closing Argument” segment to debunk the perpetual liar-in-chief.
“We are failing to control the virus,” he began. “If you get sick, it’s going to be terrible.”
And he would know. Cuomo suffered from COVID-19 for months and reported to work when he could from his basement while in quarantine. His brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, regularly appeared across from his sibling to document the atrocities of the pandemic. He was even hailed as “Acting President” for his take-charge approach to the pandemic as it blasted New York in the early days.
In Monday night’s on-air rant, Cuomo said, “Too many in positions of power are hiding the truth and hiding the reality from you – and they’re hiding from it themselves. The reasons are political.”
He implored the American people to stay steadfast and not succumb to the numbness confronting the plagued population.
“People are frustrated and tired of it,” Cuomo said. “The president is banking on that. That’s his strategy. You get bored and disinterested. You’ll even ignore the pain and commitment from the people he called heroes. The ones who choose to walk day after day into hospitals that are all too often out of control. To be there with those who are afraid who often die alone and care for the suffering. They can see with their own eyes what he is telling you is B.S.”
Cuomo didn’t mince words either when it came to Vice President Mike Pence, who has said he’s using the “whole of government approach” in combating the pandemic.
“The guy in charge of the task force – the vice president – he doesn’t want to get it done,” Cuomo said. “The whole of government approach. That would mean HHS handing down national guidelines for diagnostic and antibody testing. It would mean a strategy to honor hot spots and defining national reporting standards.”
Cuomo continued, “While we’re at it, it would mean the VA secretary showing up to answer how the hell he’s taking care of people we promised to do the best by. A labor secretary insisting on protection for workers, who have to be in dangerous places like meat processing plants. The HUD secretary defending fair housing rules at a time so many are hurting.”
His message Monday night was simple.
“In other words, it means do your damn job,” he said. “I know he doesn’t like the reality. What is your reality? Why are you there? And if you’re not going to help people, get the hell out. Let somebody else do it. There are plenty who want to do the right thing in this country.”
Watch Cuomo’s Monday night message below.
Internet Heaps Praise on CNN’s Anderson Cooper for His ‘Must Watch’ Destruction of Rod Blagojevich
CNN’s Anderson Cooper received near-universal praise across the board for what one commenter called his “fiery rebuke” of recently paroled former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday night that culminated in the CNN host telling him excuses for why he should not have been in prison were “bullsh*t.”
During the highly-contentious interview, Cooper came armed with facts and did not let Blagojevich get away with comparing himself to political prisoner Nelson Madel a which drew a smirk and rebuke from the CNN host.
Many on Twitter were quick to point to the interview as one all cable hosts should look at as a way to stop guests who go on shows to lie with no pushback.
As former President Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich put it: “At a time when so many lies go unchecked and unaddressed by the media, @andersoncooper ‘s fiery rebuke of Blagojevich’s narrative could not have been more necessary. This is what real journalism looks like.”
You can see similar comments — as well as video — below:
At a time when so many lies go unchecked and unaddressed by the media, @andersoncooper's fiery rebuke of Blagojevich's narrative could not have been more necessary.
This is what real journalism looks like. https://t.co/gjO4CW2aFH
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 22, 2020
Blagojevich
(verb)
1. To completely lack empathy for disenfranchised people to the point of malice until you, yourself, are forcibly placed in the exact same position as the people in question
2. To get your ass handed to you on live TV by Anderson Cooper
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 22, 2020
I could watch this 1,000 times. Bravo Anderson Cooper. This is the kind of take down I expect from you at all times.pic.twitter.com/FhztC95Atd
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 22, 2020
Listen & learn from Anderson Cooper. Journalists interviewing Donald Trump must confront his lies w/ total, in-your-face, incisive criticism. America’s absurd acquiescence to Trump’s frauds & media manipulations end now. Force the issues. Demand answers.
pic.twitter.com/aFZp1p3rNg
— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 22, 2020
Oh my god. I’m finally watching this. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Anderson Cooper this livid. Even when he was calling out that homophobe attorney general in Florida. Wow. https://t.co/vFySKr5rAe
— John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 22, 2020
.@andersoncooper’s facial expressions are amazing in this segment. https://t.co/3HKci1JGK7
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 22, 2020
I am floored by Anderson Cooper’s masterful interview of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He laser focused on Blago’s incredible hubris, hypocrisy, and lies.
He did everything but make the shriveled up ex-con beg for mercy.
This segment should be shown in all journalism classes. pic.twitter.com/OtEj9LpJuv
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 22, 2020
Tonight @andersoncooper became President of the United States. This is superb. #Salute. https://t.co/DeFdOMRkzp
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) February 22, 2020
Cathartic. A display of real, passionate journalism and truth-telling by @andersoncooper. He deserves a lot of credit here.
*This* is what we should be incentivizing in reporting. Not robotic neutrality.
The audience cares when the journalists care.https://t.co/GQ6QgMeA18
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 22, 2020
In the age of Trump, scumbags thrive.
They all run the same Trump playbook of acting like they’re the real victims.
Watching Anderson Cooper not let Blagojevich get away with it is a small win for decency. https://t.co/s7c7261lNR
— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 22, 2020
Anderson Cooper went to TOWN on Rod Blagojevich: "you have an obligation…to admit what you did was wrong…you're creating a whole new alternate universe of facts and that may be big in politics today, but it's still frankly just bullshit." pic.twitter.com/87c1Fkg0rN
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 22, 2020
