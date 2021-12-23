News
Former Cop Kim Potter Guilty of All Charges In Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright
This Thursday, former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who is Black, when she mistook her service weapon for a Taser in April.
Potter did not react as Judge Regina Chu read the guilty verdicts in court.
The former policewoman had pleaded not guilty and claimed the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her firearm instead of her Taser stun gun.
In emotional testimony she had described how what was meant to be a routine traffic stop became “chaotic” in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April.
“I remember yelling ‘Taser Taser Taser.’ And nothing happens, then he told me I shot him,” Potter said, bursting into tears.
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague who decided to look up the driver of a white Buick that had committed a minor traffic violation.
After realizing that the driver was the subject of an arrest warrant, the police officers decided to arrest him.
Wright, who was unarmed, resisted being handcuffed and restarted his car to try to flee. Potter then drew what she said she thought was her Taser.
On a body-camera recording of the scene, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser” several times, before shooting with her gun and fatally wounding Wright.
The incident came during the trial of white policeman Derek Chauvin, who had asphyxiated George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 by kneeling on his neck for some nine minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Wright’s death also triggered several nights of protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center before Potter’s own arrest calmed tensions.
“Today’s verdict is an act of accountability for the actions of one police officer in a system that regularly brutalizes Black, Indigenous and People of Color,” Mirella Ceja-Orozco and Elizer Darris, Co-Executive Directors of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, said in a statement.
“At the same time, no amount of prison time, money, or other forms of retribution can bring Daunte Wright back to his family and loved ones. That’s why this jury’s verdict is above all about the horrific loss of Mr. Wright, a young black man living in Minnesota, to police violence. We want to remember his life and uplift his family during this trying time. We long for the day that shootings like this aren’t initially shrugged off as just another example of police violence towards Black and Brown people.”
With additional reporting via AFP
Watch below to see the verdict read.
News
Ghislaine Maxwell Will Spend Christmas and 60th Birthday in Prison
The jury in the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell suspended deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict, placing Maxwell behind bars on Christmas Day, which happens to be her 60th birthday.
The 12-person jury began considering Maxwell’s fate on Monday after a three-week trial and has since met for two full days to weigh the charges against her. Judge Alison Nathan granted a request from the jurors that they take Thursday off and told them to return on Monday, after the Christmas holiday.
Maxwell, the daughter of former British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted of the charges, one of which is conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor that carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence.
News
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of White House Records
Former President Donald J. Trump is escalating his efforts to keep approximately 700 pages of White House records secret by appealing to the Supreme Court to withhold them from the Jan. 6 committee.
The Jan. 6 committee is seeking the documents in understanding Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, including his appearance at a Jan. 6 rally when he directed followers to go to the U.S. Capitol where lawmakers were set to certify the election results and “fight” for their county. The documents are currently held by the National Archives, CNN reported.
In filings submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday, Trump asked the justices to take up a full review of the case and he requested that while they consider his position, they put a hold on the lower court decision permitting the disclosure of his records while they consider taking up the case.
“The limited interest the Committee may have in immediately obtaining the requested records pales in comparison to President Trump’s interest in securing judicial review before he suffers irreparable harm,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the court filings.
There are reportedly hundreds of documents at stake, including schedules, activity logs, speech notes, and three pages of handwritten notes from then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – paperwork that could reveal goings-on inside the West Wing as Trump supporters gathered in Washington and then overran the US Capitol, disrupting the certification of the 2020 vote, CNN said.
News
Bette Midler Apologizes for Calling West Virginians ‘Poor, Illiterate and Strung Out’
The Divine Miss M Bette Midler apologized to West Virginia residents for what she called a “poor, illiterate, strung out” tweet about Sen. Joe Manchin.
Midler shared her frustration with Manchin after the Democratic senator announced he would not support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.
Midler originally tweeted “What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible.”
What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021
“He sold us out,” Midler wrote. “He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”
There was swift backlash and Middler later tweeted an apology.
“I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst,” she tweeted in part. “I’m just seeing red.”
I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021
