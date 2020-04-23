Connect with us

WHAM!

‘One of the Really Dumb Ideas of All Time’: Cuomo Blasts McConnell’s ‘Ugly’ Call to Withhold Funds From Blue States

Published

on

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is criticizing Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to allow the federal government to help states struggling under the weight of millions if not billions of dollars of unexpected coronavirus spending while seeing their revenues drastically contract.

Gov. Cuomo called McConnell’s desire to withhold aid from states, because states that need the help the most are largely blue states, “dumb” and “ugly,” and McConnell’s desire to divide the nation during a pandemic “irresponsible” and “reckless.”

“How ugly a thought,” Cuomo declared during his Thursday news conference. “Just think of what he’s saying. ‘People died. 15,000 people died in New York, but they were predominantly Democrats, so why should we help them?’”

“For crying out loud, if there was ever a time, for you to put aside your pettiness and your partisanship, and this political lens that you see the world through – ‘Democrat and Republican and we help Republicans but we don’t help Democrats’ – that’s not who we are,” Cuomo calmly said, blasting McConnell.

Cuomo also criticized McConnell’s “obsessive political bias and anger.”

Calling helping out states burdened by coronavirus a “blue state bailout,” McConnell on Wednesday said governors “would love to have free money.”

“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell added. There is no current “bankruptcy route” for states – the Constitution prohibits it.

Gov. Cuomo called McConnell’s bankruptcy suggestion “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.”

Cuomo also reminded McConnell that his home state of Kentucky takes in billions more from the federal government than it sends to the federal government. New York is one of just seven states that sends more to the federal government than it receives back.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

WHAM!

Internet Decimates ‘Ignorant’ Right Wing Pundit for ‘Lie’ No Major Democrat Took Coronavirus Seriously Until March

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

“Take a day off and get some facts.”

Far right wing political pundit Ben Shapiro is falsely claiming no “major Democrat” took the impending coronavirus pandemic seriously until early March. Many on Twitter were only too happy to prove him wrong, and some called his claim a “lie.”

Shapiro is an anti-LGBTQ conservative religious extremist who pens books like “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences Americans,” “The People Vs. Barack Obama: The Criminal Case Against the Obama Administration,” and “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings.” He is also editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, which is “by far the top publisher among its peers in terms of engagements to its content,” according to a major internet analysis company.

On Twitter Wednesday Shapiro falsely claimed that “generalized ‘Trump didn’t take this seriously enough!’ stuff is ignoring the timeline, wherein every major Democrat didn’t take it very seriously until early March either.”

Shapiro himself in early March was a coronavirus truther, writing at The Daily Wire, “Three Reasons Coronavirus Fears Are Overblown.”

He has yet to take that article down.

But many on social media slammed Shapiro, pointing to numerous top Democrats who were sounding the alarm about the coronavirus pandemic early on.

Perhaps one of the most important pieces of evidence is a letter dated Feb. 13 and signed by 27 Democratic U.S. Senators, urging the White House to take action.

More evidence:

Here’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren on January 28, and former Vice President Joe Biden February 1, and even earlier, January 27:

Sen. Chris Murphy Feb. 5:

More:

 

 

 

Continue Reading

WHAM!

MSNBC’s Morning Joe Begs Trump to Ask ‘Coward’ Ron DeSantis to Shut Down Florida Before His ‘Jackass’ Supporters Die

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on President Donald Trump to urge one of his strongest supporters to shut down Florida to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is resisting calls to order a statewide lockdown during the outbreak, and the “Morning Joe” host said the president must exercise his leadership to save his own supporters from the deadly virus.

“If Ron DeSantis, Mr. President, is too much of a coward to shut down the state of Florida on his own, you need to give him a call today and tell him to shut down the state of Florida,” Scarborough said, “or there are going to be a lot of dead senior citizens that are going to have to be buried over the next couple months because of this virus. That’s science, that’s not politics. It’s Republicans, as well as Democrats, that are going to die. People in the greatest generation, a lot of them born in World War II or born during the Great Depression and grew up and were around during World War II and help build the American century.”

“Those are the people who are being betrayed and abandoned right now because the governor of the state of Florida won’t shut down beaches and sandbars,” he added, “and I tell you, last weekend, I saw pictures from last weekend the sandbars were still packed. By the way, Mr. President, a lot of Trump flags on the boats at the sandbars with people acting like total jackasses infecting each other, taking those viruses home and infecting their grandparents and sending them to hospitals.”

Scarborough begged the president to call DeSantis and ask him to issue a lockdown order.

“The recklessness is just unbelievable,” he said. “Please call Ron DeSantis since he doesn’t have a backbone, apparently, since he still can’t see everything that’s been happening over the past couple of months and still won’t do what is required to save senior citizens from this hellish end to their life, dying alone. Give him a call today, Mr. President, and tell him to do the right thing and shut down Florida. This impacts you too. If you don’t want to do it for the right reason, do it for the political reason.”

 

Continue Reading

WHAM!

Trump Decimated for Trying to Start Up Infrastructure Week Again While the Nation Is Crippled by ‘His Incompetence’

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

It’s going to be “Infrastructure Week,” again, apparently.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he wants to begin “Phase 4” (there was never an actual Phase 1, 2, or 3) of “our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill” – proving he has never accomplished this goal that he keeps trotting out, often as a distraction.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

The Washington Post’s JM Rieger notes this would be at least the eighth time Trump has tried this.

Economist David Rothschild says if Trump had actually done a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill when he first took office it would have been “popular” and “productive.”

Many on social media noted that construction workers, like many if not most Americans, are currently under stay-at-home directions, what the nation really needs right now is PPE, ventilators, and rent and mortgage checks, and food. Some called for a focus on creating a now very-proven necessary universal healthcare system. And some called for invoking the 25th Amendment.

Image: Official White House Photo by Benjamin Applebaum via Flickr

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.