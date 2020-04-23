WHAM!
‘One of the Really Dumb Ideas of All Time’: Cuomo Blasts McConnell’s ‘Ugly’ Call to Withhold Funds From Blue States
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is criticizing Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to allow the federal government to help states struggling under the weight of millions if not billions of dollars of unexpected coronavirus spending while seeing their revenues drastically contract.
Gov. Cuomo called McConnell’s desire to withhold aid from states, because states that need the help the most are largely blue states, “dumb” and “ugly,” and McConnell’s desire to divide the nation during a pandemic “irresponsible” and “reckless.”
“How ugly a thought,” Cuomo declared during his Thursday news conference. “Just think of what he’s saying. ‘People died. 15,000 people died in New York, but they were predominantly Democrats, so why should we help them?’”
“For crying out loud, if there was ever a time, for you to put aside your pettiness and your partisanship, and this political lens that you see the world through – ‘Democrat and Republican and we help Republicans but we don’t help Democrats’ – that’s not who we are,” Cuomo calmly said, blasting McConnell.
Cuomo also criticized McConnell’s “obsessive political bias and anger.”
Cuomo slams McConnell’s “irresponsible and reckless” comments on “blue state bailouts.” pic.twitter.com/y7tX2uohej
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 23, 2020
Calling helping out states burdened by coronavirus a “blue state bailout,” McConnell on Wednesday said governors “would love to have free money.”
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell added. There is no current “bankruptcy route” for states – the Constitution prohibits it.
Gov. Cuomo called McConnell’s bankruptcy suggestion “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.”
NY Gov. Cuomo says Senator Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that states should declare bankruptcy is “one of the really dumb ideas of all time” https://t.co/QBahnlGuEe pic.twitter.com/Tafg28d3As
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
Cuomo also reminded McConnell that his home state of Kentucky takes in billions more from the federal government than it sends to the federal government. New York is one of just seven states that sends more to the federal government than it receives back.
WHAM!
Internet Decimates ‘Ignorant’ Right Wing Pundit for ‘Lie’ No Major Democrat Took Coronavirus Seriously Until March
“Take a day off and get some facts.”
Far right wing political pundit Ben Shapiro is falsely claiming no “major Democrat” took the impending coronavirus pandemic seriously until early March. Many on Twitter were only too happy to prove him wrong, and some called his claim a “lie.”
Shapiro is an anti-LGBTQ conservative religious extremist who pens books like “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences Americans,” “The People Vs. Barack Obama: The Criminal Case Against the Obama Administration,” and “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings.” He is also editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, which is “by far the top publisher among its peers in terms of engagements to its content,” according to a major internet analysis company.
On Twitter Wednesday Shapiro falsely claimed that “generalized ‘Trump didn’t take this seriously enough!’ stuff is ignoring the timeline, wherein every major Democrat didn’t take it very seriously until early March either.”
Shapiro himself in early March was a coronavirus truther, writing at The Daily Wire, “Three Reasons Coronavirus Fears Are Overblown.”
He has yet to take that article down.
But many on social media slammed Shapiro, pointing to numerous top Democrats who were sounding the alarm about the coronavirus pandemic early on.
Perhaps one of the most important pieces of evidence is a letter dated Feb. 13 and signed by 27 Democratic U.S. Senators, urging the White House to take action.
Ben I love unquestioningly believing what you say but I found a letter from 27 Dem Senators demanding action on February 13th, what do I do now? Hit myself in the head with a shovel again?https://t.co/1mPAZyMFjl
— i am the night (@warybear) April 1, 2020
More evidence:
You must think everyone one in the world is stupid. Check out Schumer’s comments in January. Check out Senator Murphy’s comments in February. Governor Murphy had his first task force meeting the day of the Super Bowl. Take a day off and get some facts.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 1, 2020
Both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren put out coronavirus plans in late January.
But go on, Ben.
— Stay-at-Home Jedi (@JediCounselor) April 1, 2020
Here’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren on January 28, and former Vice President Joe Biden February 1, and even earlier, January 27:
(Coronavirus OR corona) (from:ewarren OR from:JoeBiden) until:2020-02-20 since:2020-01-01 pic.twitter.com/CPWv2ktj1q
— 𝕁•hn Pa•lill• (@LoJiKuLJohn) April 1, 2020
VP Joe Biden wrote an op-ed in USA Today on JANUARY 27 warning that Trump was unfit & we were was not prepared for the coronavirus
The article has detailed recommendations
Trump did nothing except f this up
— Riotwomennn Temporary Because Copyright BS (@RiotwomennnTemp) April 1, 2020
Sen. Chris Murphy Feb. 5:
Liar pic.twitter.com/8sD6IwVngo
— Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) April 1, 2020
More:
In February, no Democrat was calling #coronavirus a hoax. Check your facts. https://t.co/3kiwPLsYcj
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 1, 2020
Joe Biden wrote an op-ed saying the Trump administration wasn’t taking Coronavirus seriously enough on January 29th. pic.twitter.com/FbRroGEm0e
— G. Scott Shand 🌐 (@GScottShand) April 1, 2020
would you consider Joe Biden a “major Democrat”?
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 1, 2020
Is Joe Biden a “major Democrat?”
How about Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer?
ALL OF THEM were SCREAMING about the threat of coronavirus in January and February while Trump and the Republican Party called it a, “hoax.”
This is an utter lie.
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 1, 2020
FYI. https://t.co/RF2Ty0dLNy https://t.co/9nGZ5K0EUU
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 1, 2020
I know facts are interrupting your false narrative, but Schumer called on Trump to declare coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency in January https://t.co/O8EzEYId4n via @nypmetro
— Rob Wagner 😷😷🍸🍸 (@wagner_rob) April 1, 2020
https://t.co/aALpslSVMp https://t.co/dV3w1Cqmmq
— Integral (@IntegralAnswers) April 1, 2020
You’re so ignorant https://t.co/SZAu89g6zq
— Amy Gibson (@agibSD) April 1, 2020
— Cristina J 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@TampagirlC19655) April 1, 2020
Ben Shapiro is progagating a lie that can easily be disproven by information in the public domain. This from February 5. https://t.co/3NIX0Dd82d
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 1, 2020
This is from February 12. https://t.co/HPNaURoDyr
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 1, 2020
Facts don’t care about your feelings, Ben
— Tom Brennan Blue Checkmark (@Brennanator) April 1, 2020
Tweet your spin until your thumbs fall off, Ben. It won’t make it true.
Facts don’t care about your feelings.
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) April 1, 2020
— PeterDavies (@PeterMDavies80) April 1, 2020
https://t.co/hoJZMnaSHu Please show me where Dems downplayed the risks in the same manner that Mr. ‘It’s their new HOAX’ and his minions did.
— Stewart Pierce (@CarolinaStewPie) April 1, 2020
I know you “feel” like democrats didn’t take it seriously until early March. But facts don’t care about your feelings. pic.twitter.com/zURuAKJzg1
— G. Scott Shand 🌐 (@GScottShand) April 1, 2020
Hey Ben.
Senator Murphy from February 2020 called. He called you a big fat liar who gets paid by the billionaire Wilks Brothers to spread disinformation to benefit the fossil fuel industry.
Get bent.https://t.co/PifH2D5hwi
— Tami Burages (@tburages) April 1, 2020
JANUARY 28 2020 Dude https://t.co/Z90FwBtNjZ
— STAY HOME 🏀🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🏀Cynnbad🗽 (@mmaniac90) April 1, 2020
— Here for the humor, not the stupidity (@Bunny1962) April 1, 2020
WHAM!
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Begs Trump to Ask ‘Coward’ Ron DeSantis to Shut Down Florida Before His ‘Jackass’ Supporters Die
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on President Donald Trump to urge one of his strongest supporters to shut down Florida to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is resisting calls to order a statewide lockdown during the outbreak, and the “Morning Joe” host said the president must exercise his leadership to save his own supporters from the deadly virus.
“If Ron DeSantis, Mr. President, is too much of a coward to shut down the state of Florida on his own, you need to give him a call today and tell him to shut down the state of Florida,” Scarborough said, “or there are going to be a lot of dead senior citizens that are going to have to be buried over the next couple months because of this virus. That’s science, that’s not politics. It’s Republicans, as well as Democrats, that are going to die. People in the greatest generation, a lot of them born in World War II or born during the Great Depression and grew up and were around during World War II and help build the American century.”
“Those are the people who are being betrayed and abandoned right now because the governor of the state of Florida won’t shut down beaches and sandbars,” he added, “and I tell you, last weekend, I saw pictures from last weekend the sandbars were still packed. By the way, Mr. President, a lot of Trump flags on the boats at the sandbars with people acting like total jackasses infecting each other, taking those viruses home and infecting their grandparents and sending them to hospitals.”
Scarborough begged the president to call DeSantis and ask him to issue a lockdown order.
“The recklessness is just unbelievable,” he said. “Please call Ron DeSantis since he doesn’t have a backbone, apparently, since he still can’t see everything that’s been happening over the past couple of months and still won’t do what is required to save senior citizens from this hellish end to their life, dying alone. Give him a call today, Mr. President, and tell him to do the right thing and shut down Florida. This impacts you too. If you don’t want to do it for the right reason, do it for the political reason.”
WHAM!
Trump Decimated for Trying to Start Up Infrastructure Week Again While the Nation Is Crippled by ‘His Incompetence’
It’s going to be “Infrastructure Week,” again, apparently.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he wants to begin “Phase 4” (there was never an actual Phase 1, 2, or 3) of “our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill” – proving he has never accomplished this goal that he keeps trotting out, often as a distraction.
“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”
The Washington Post’s JM Rieger notes this would be at least the eighth time Trump has tried this.
Trump calls for new infrastructure legislation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Reminder that over the past three years, Trump himself derailed his own White House “infrastructure week” on at least seven different occasions.https://t.co/Fwz8SOzBwd https://t.co/G4umVMNVnt
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 31, 2020
Economist David Rothschild says if Trump had actually done a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill when he first took office it would have been “popular” and “productive.”
All kidding aside, if President Trump actually did $1 trillion infrastructure investment 3 years ago: roads, trains, broadband, etc., would have been super popular & productive. But controlling Congress, he focused on cutting tax for super rich & ending healthcare for 30+ million
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 31, 2020
Many on social media noted that construction workers, like many if not most Americans, are currently under stay-at-home directions, what the nation really needs right now is PPE, ventilators, and rent and mortgage checks, and food. Some called for a focus on creating a now very-proven necessary universal healthcare system. And some called for invoking the 25th Amendment.
The green new deal is an infrastructure bill
— Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) March 31, 2020
With the Coronavirus death toll peak still weeks away and many Americans with ZERO access to healthcare, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Universal Healthcare System. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, and ensure healthcare for all people like in civilized countries. https://t.co/fvmfDpv49r
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 31, 2020
Mister Potato Head, #COVIDー19 has contractors shuttered. You can’t bring people back to work until we #FlattenTheCurve.
Also, there is no economic stimulus until the Americans are protected from evictions and utility shutoffs because they can’t work.
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) March 31, 2020
A pandemic may kill 200k Americans due to his incompetence and this asshole wants the next #COVID19 bill to be about infrastructure? https://t.co/skqsFeWs3E
— Spartan Jay Jay (@SpartanJayJay) March 31, 2020
Ah, so it’s infrastructure week again. The writers are getting lazy. https://t.co/UP0kzHtcvA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2020
G-d help us. We need the 25th Amendment. You are nuts!
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 31, 2020
Infrastructure now = Ventilators
— Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) March 31, 2020
If a pandemic is not the wakeup call to have universal healthcare, then nothing will be. Doctors have already turned away a 17-year-old boy desperately seeking help because he had no health insurance. They told him to go to the ER and he had a heart attack on the way and died.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 31, 2020
People are dying due to #TrumpsCoronaMassacre and the President starts planning his long awaited Infrastructure Week. https://t.co/yhBFqqNMCf
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) March 31, 2020
How are we gonna pay for that, Donald? Last I checked you wanted to cut healthcare and food stamps for the poor, so clearly we don’t have money.
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 31, 2020
It’s always Infrastructure Week in Coronamerica https://t.co/Qj8uN6Ceyi
— Xeni Jardin, Isolated (@xeni) March 31, 2020
Do cemetery plots fall with the scope of Infrastructure Week?
People are dying and Trump is talking about interest rates.
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 31, 2020
Infrastructure Week Apocalypse Edition.
How about we just focus on not managing to kill 200,000 Americans and calling it a victory for now, chief? https://t.co/vrUE1Fbk4A
— Shelly (@TexHellCat) March 31, 2020
Nobody does better job of proving @realDonaldTrump's a dangerously unfit malignant narcissist than the man himself, who can't resist throwing anything out there he thinks will save his butt, which only succeeds in making his lack of fitness more clear.#25th https://t.co/6Tv6JjuvIR pic.twitter.com/h2sjV7RbeY
— Terri Fraracci (@TerriFraracci) March 31, 2020
infrastructure week is back, so, locusts https://t.co/3Vs2JImvNq
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 31, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Benjamin Applebaum via Flickr
