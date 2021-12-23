Ghislaine Maxwell Will Spend Christmas and 60th Birthday in Prison

The jury in the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell suspended deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict, placing Maxwell behind bars on Christmas Day, which happens to be her 60th birthday.

The 12-person jury began considering Maxwell’s fate on Monday after a three-week trial and has since met for two full days to weigh the charges against her. Judge Alison Nathan granted a request from the jurors that they take Thursday off and told them to return on Monday, after the Christmas holiday.

Maxwell, the daughter of former British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted of the charges, one of which is conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor that carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence.