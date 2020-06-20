ABOUT TIME
Raleigh Racial Justice Protestors Literally Hung a Confederate Statue From a Noose and It Is Beautiful
When Nazis lost World War II in 1945, Germany made laws forbidding any Nazi flags, statues of Nazi military figures or naming things after Nazis. However, when slave-owning Confederates lost the U.S. Civil War in 1865, southerners flew Confederate flags, erected statues of Confederate military figures and slapped the names of Confederate soldiers on everything.
So it makes sense that racial justice protestors in 2020 are tearing down these monuments to racism. In one particular bit of poetic justice, protestors in Raleigh, North Carolina toppled bronze soldiers off of a 75-foot Confederate monument at the state Capitol, tied ropes around one statue’s neck, literally dragging it through the city streets and then stringing it up on a corner traffic signal for all to see and applaud.
The protests are now dancing at the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury Streets as the downed confederate soldier statue hangs from a street sign nearby #raleigh pic.twitter.com/tY2LnasEIA
— Leigh Tauss (@LeighTauss) June 20, 2020
Not only did the treatment of this statue mirror the exact same public lynchings that southerners and white supremacists terrorized Black people with for generations, it was especially sweet that this act of public defiance occurred on Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of Black slaves in the United States.
It’s important to note however that the protestors weren’t inflicting a bit of revenge on the Confederate statue. They were merely treating it like an object and a political prop, the same way that racists and the American system have long treated Black people, dehumanizing and abusing it for public spectacle.
At one point, a protester knelt on the statue’s neck in a reference to George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Later on, someone affixed a sign to the statue bearing the names of Black people killed by police before the statue was publicly hung.
Hanging a statue from the streetlights in #RaleighNC #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/t318IpTlFl
— roberto pedone (@zerosum24) June 20, 2020
With its bronze skin, this statue wasn’t a stand-in for what Black people believe should be done to white racists — it was a stand-in for what Black Americans have endured at the hands of their white neighbors many times over.
It’s actually a sign of progress that protestors are increasingly tearing down such statues during the ongoing protests. By doing so, they’re sending the message that they’re tired of living amongst those who, like Nazis, deserve to be reviled and forgotten in their bigoted infamy.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ABOUT TIME
Pence Self-Isolating After Top Aide Tested Positive for COVID-19 – White House Downplays, Calls It Being ‘A Little Low Key’
Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating just days after a top aide, his press secretary, tested positive for COVID-19. According to Bloomberg News, Pence tested negative as recently as Sunday, “but is staying home out of an abundance of caution,” said three people familiar with the situation, “who asked not to be identified because his isolation hasn’t been publicly announced.”
The White House is downplaying the Vice President’s actions, refusing to call it self-isolation or quarantine, as NBC News reports:
NEWS: A senior admin official tells @KellyO that @Mike_Pence “continues to test negative” and there is “no restriction” on his activities, but “out of caution” is going to “be a little low key” and “give a little distance” for a few days. Says this is “less than” self-isolation.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) May 10, 2020
“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley told the Associated Press. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”
President Donald Trump has made clear he opposes wearing a mask or practicing social distancing, and the Vice President has continued to follow Trump’s lead, although he did skip a Saturday meeting with President Trump and top military officials.
On Friday the Vice President flew to Des Moines, Iowa, and met with food industry CEOs, whom were directed to remove their masks before meeting the Vice President for a roundtable discussion. Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue traveled with the Vice President.
Also in self-isolation due to contact with a person or persons infected with coronavirus are the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and the Director of the CDC. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is practicing a “modified” quarantine.
Earlier this week President Donald Trump’s personal valet tested positive, as did a personal aide to First Daughter Ivanka Trump, although that aide does not work in the White House.
This article has been updated to include recent responses from the White House.
ABOUT TIME
‘They Are Investigating Matt Gaetz’: Miami Democrats Celebrate Florida Bar Probe Into GOP Lawmaker
Controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could suffer professional sanction — or even lose his law license — after a stunt Republicans pulled in an attempt to derail the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Three weeks ago, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed an official complaint over Gaetz storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in October.
“Impeachment proceedings are a legal process leading to a trial, and therefore covered by the Florida Bar’s rules of conduct,” Chairman Steve Simeonidis said at the time.
Simeonidis posted a picture of a letter he reportedly received from the Florida Bar.
“The Florida Bar is aware of the issue you reported and is taking appropriate measures,” the letter says. “A file has been opened.”
The organization says that rules “prohibit further comment at this time.”
.@TheFlaBar has confirmed that they are investigating @mattgaetz as a result of the complaint I filed on behalf of the @MiamiDadeDems.
Glad that @RepMattGaetz‘s unhinged & embarrassing behavior is being looked into & hope this investigation will have a swift and just conclusion. pic.twitter.com/bhOH6SH2zK
— Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) February 24, 2020
Trending
- 'KICKED DOGS HOLLER'3 days ago
Watch: Fireworks Erupt as Matt Gaetz Gets Triggered, Launches Profanity-Laden Rant Attacking Black Dem Rep.
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST2 days ago
Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces
- CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!2 days ago
Experts: President’s ‘Cruelty,’ ‘Sloppiness’ and ‘Incompetence’ Forced Chief Justice’s DACA Ruling ‘Rebuke to Trump’
- 'START WITH YOUR OWN HOUSE'1 day ago
‘My Daddy Is Super Racist but Here’s a Tweet’: Internet Slams ‘Nepotism Ivanka’ for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Juneteenth Remarks
- TRUMP IS ANTI-LGBTQ3 days ago
White House Responds to LGBTQ Supreme Court Civil Rights Win by Quoting Kavanaugh’s ‘Very Powerful’ Dissent
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?3 days ago
‘Should Be Executed’: Bolton Book Exposes Depth of Trump’s Hatred of Reporters
- THIS IS WHAT RACISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Trump to Turn Voice of America Into American Pravda as New CEO Fires Agency Heads, Installs President’s Allies
- News2 days ago
Trump Facebook Post and Ads Paint ‘Far-Left Groups’ With Red Nazi Triangle: Report