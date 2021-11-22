Watch: Greg McMichael’s Defense Attorney Blames Ahmaud Arbery and His ‘Long, Dirty Toenails’ for His Own Murder

Far right wing Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield delivered a racist, white supremacist attack on “globalist” President Joe Biden, accusing him of “waging war” on America’s suburbs, wanting to “dilute” them via an army of “invading” migrants, whom he called “low-skilled, uneducated future Democrat voters.”

Stinchfield, like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, has a history of racist rhetoric that Newsmax appears very comfortable with.

Thursday night, as Media Matters reports, he tried the same reverse logic, declaring there is “a war on minorities, as rich, white, powerful Democrat elitists use those illegals for their own political gain and power grab. The fact is, the Democrats want to hold all people of color back.”

Stinchfield began by declaring it’s “no coincidence that the unvaxxed are also under assault – many of them are conservatives. Think about the war against them. Team Biden wants the unvaxxed destroyed, financially ruined even. It’s about stopping the spread alright – the spread of conservatism.”

he went on to claim that “Joe Biden is waging war on the suburbs – suburbs that are literally being invaded. It is an invasion of poverty – low-skilled, uneducated future Democrat voters. That invasion originates on our southern border, of course. Open border globalists like Team Biden will tell you the next round of 80,000 Haitians and who knows how many more Central Americans is about compassion, they say. It’s not. It’s about the battle to dilute your neighborhood in an effort to turn it into a city center.”

He continued his racist rant, lamenting that ‘the mainstream media is not going to tell you” this. (he’s right there, because it’s false.)

“All of this actually amounts to a war on minorities as rich, white, powerful Democrat elitists use those illegals for their own political gain and power grab. The fact is, the Democrats want to hold all people of color back. That battle starts in our nation’s underperforming schools. Pushing division, racist policies, all in the name of critical race theory.”

Watch:

