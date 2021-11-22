RACISM
Watch: Greg McMichael’s Defense Attorney Blames Ahmaud Arbery and His ‘Long, Dirty Toenails’ for His Own Murder
The attorney for Greg McMichael, one of three white men on trial for the felony murder of Ahmaud Arbery, blamed the victim for his own murder.
Laura Hogue spared no effort to dehumanize Arbery, a 25-year old Black man who was jogging through her client’s Georgia neighborhood, telling the jury he was no “innocent victim.”
“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made, does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks, to cover his long, dirty toenails,” Hogue said in open court, dramatically, as she paused between each of her last words, with Arbery’s mother reportedly in the room.
Watch:
During closing arguments on Monday, an attorney for Greg McMichael raised eyebrows by making a comment about #AhmaudArbery “in his khaki shorts, with no socks, to cover his long dirty toenails.” @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/2ezGRpp2dN
— Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 22, 2021
Watch: Newsmax Host Goes on Racist Rant Accusing Biden of ‘Waging War’ to ‘Dilute’ the Suburbs With ‘Invading’ Migrants
Far right wing Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield delivered a racist, white supremacist attack on “globalist” President Joe Biden, accusing him of “waging war” on America’s suburbs, wanting to “dilute” them via an army of “invading” migrants, whom he called “low-skilled, uneducated future Democrat voters.”
Stinchfield, like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, has a history of racist rhetoric that Newsmax appears very comfortable with.
Thursday night, as Media Matters reports, he tried the same reverse logic, declaring there is “a war on minorities, as rich, white, powerful Democrat elitists use those illegals for their own political gain and power grab. The fact is, the Democrats want to hold all people of color back.”
Stinchfield began by declaring it’s “no coincidence that the unvaxxed are also under assault – many of them are conservatives. Think about the war against them. Team Biden wants the unvaxxed destroyed, financially ruined even. It’s about stopping the spread alright – the spread of conservatism.”
he went on to claim that “Joe Biden is waging war on the suburbs – suburbs that are literally being invaded. It is an invasion of poverty – low-skilled, uneducated future Democrat voters. That invasion originates on our southern border, of course. Open border globalists like Team Biden will tell you the next round of 80,000 Haitians and who knows how many more Central Americans is about compassion, they say. It’s not. It’s about the battle to dilute your neighborhood in an effort to turn it into a city center.”
He continued his racist rant, lamenting that ‘the mainstream media is not going to tell you” this. (he’s right there, because it’s false.)
“All of this actually amounts to a war on minorities as rich, white, powerful Democrat elitists use those illegals for their own political gain and power grab. The fact is, the Democrats want to hold all people of color back. That battle starts in our nation’s underperforming schools. Pushing division, racist policies, all in the name of critical race theory.”
Watch:
Rand Paul Unleashes Racist Attack on Democrat Charles Booker by Calling Him His ‘Racial Left Opponent’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Friday set off racist dog whistle alarms by sending a fundraising email to supporters announcing his new 2022 Democratic challenger, Charles Booker, and describing him as his “racial left opponent.”
Booker, the former state representative who narrowly lost the Kentucky Democratic Party’s nomination in the primary to oppose Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, is Black.
The email makes clear the Paul campaign is going to make this fight about race.
“Dear _______,” the email begins, “yesterday I got an Act-Blue backed racial left opponent for my reelection.”
Senator Paul last year infamously and “single-handedly” blocked the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill, as America was strongly focused on the Black Lives Matter movement during the protests supporting George Floyd.
But the Republican from Kentucky wasn’t done focusing on “race.”
“That means millions likely coming in to attack me and lie about me in my race,” he adds in a curiously-worded sentence that, again, gets supporters to focus on race.
Booker posted the email on social media:
“Racial left opponent?”
Rand Paul can’t see the people of Kentucky. And he clearly can’t see past the color of my skin. pic.twitter.com/A1RM5wIvAt
— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 2, 2021
‘Insurrectionist’ Josh Hawley Slammed for Being Only Senator to Vote Against COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill
Missouri Republican Josh Hawley just became the only U.S. Senator to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes bill to protect Asian Americans. The vote was 94-1.
The bill is sponsored by Hawaii Democrat Maize Hirono:
PASSED: Today, the US Senate rejects anti-Asian hate.
This historic, bipartisan vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act is a powerful message of solidarity to our AAPI community. Now, I urge the House to swiftly pass this legislation so President Biden can sign it into law. pic.twitter.com/gaoLgnwgO9
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 22, 2021
Hawley was criticized for his vote, with many calling him an insurrectionist for his role in the January 6 attempted coup.
Insurrectionist Josh Hawley was the lone Senator to not vote for this bill. Missouri demographics:
White: 82.16%
Black: 11.49%
Two or more races: 2.63%
Asian: 1.98%
Native American: 0.44%
Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.13%
Other: 1.17%https://t.co/Hhc0Wtf8V8
— Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) April 22, 2021
It wouldn’t be a day ending in y if insurrectionist Hawley didn’t get his hate on.
— lc (@lcatboonies) April 22, 2021
Josh Hawley, the insurrectionist?😂
— Katy Bauman (@KatyBauman8) April 22, 2021
