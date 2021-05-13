Newsmax Host Blasted for Antisemitic Claim That Jewish Americans’ ‘Home State’ Is Israel

Far right wing Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield is under fire after delivering an antisemitic claim that Jewish Americans’ “home country” is Israel, not America.

In a segment attacking President Joe Biden for not controlling the violent attacks in the Middle East Stinchfield showed Rabbi Jacob Shmuel “Shmuley” Boteach, who was in New York City demanding Biden “show moral leadership” in the conflict.

“He talks about ‘moral courage.’ It is something sadly the Democrats do not have,” Stinchfield claimed on the same day Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney for saying Donald Trump lost a free and fair election.

“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” Stinchfield asked, as Media Matters reports.

Newsmax host: “If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” pic.twitter.com/yc9RjpHxlU — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 13, 2021

The claim that American Jews are not Americans, or have some overriding loyalty to Israel instead of America is an anti-Semitic trope frequently spouted on the right – just as President Donald Trump did repeatedly.

No one expects American Catholics to have an allegiance to Rome, yet conservatives often speak in strong terms about American Jews, falsely believing their loyalty is to Israel and not America.

One American responded in very clear (caution: and profane) terms to Stinchfield:

I’m so sick of this dual loyalty antisemitic bs. pic.twitter.com/5M1Ej8IW5F — Mike Brand (@miketheidealist) May 13, 2021

Here’s how some others, including many Jewish Americans, are responding:

Jew here. Care deeply about Israel. My wife was born there. Israel isn’t my home country. 100% American. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 13, 2021

Trying to Americanize Israeli politics seems really stupid — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic concern-trolling. — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) May 13, 2021

Also this seems like a fun way to imply that being Jewish means that you are required to hold a certain opinion about the events taking place in a country in which you do not live, and I do not cotton to that sort of argument — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) May 13, 2021

Hmm, let’s see. Bc they’re American? And “there are good ppl on both sides.” And Seb Gorka was in an org founded by actual Nazis. And Soros conspiracies led to Trumper mass murder @ Tree of Life Synagogue. And Scalise was “David Duke w/out the baggage.” Ya know, just for starters — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) May 13, 2021

I’m a Jew. I care deeply about Israel, although I’ve never once visited. It’s not my “home country.” I am thoroughly American. Proudly and loudly so. Born here, raised here. Why do we Jews keep having to “prove” our loyalty to some on the far right and left? It’s exhausting. pic.twitter.com/G4KfcotK1q — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 13, 2021

It’s usually the anti-semitic people who think American Jews *must* support Israel without question. Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield should APOLOGIZE to every American Jew for saying that our “home country” isn’t the USA, and for politicizing us for supporting Biden. Disgusting. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 13, 2021

In Russia, Russians didn't consider Russian Jews Russian. The result—pogroms. In Germany, Germans didn't consider German Jews German. The result—the Holocaust. Trump and his Newsmax pals don't consider American Jews American, but Israeli. It's antisemitism, and it's dangerous. https://t.co/OEJX3yKvGi — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 13, 2021

Ditto. There’s a distant branch of my paternal GM’s family in Israel, I’ve never spoken, met or corresponded with. No visits or plan to visit. Have opinions. That’s my whole connection. — ✡️ MG ✡️ #LetsGetToWork #BidenAgenda (@knitvspurl) May 13, 2021

My home country is America, not Israel. WTF is wrong with these people? — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 13, 2021

I’m Jewish. I was born and raised in Wisconsin, I’ve lived in Illinois and Missouri, and I’m living today in New York. I’ve never been to Israel. Israel isn’t my home country. — Alex Basson 💉💉🎉 (@boycats) May 13, 2021

This Jew’s passport is from the United States, the country I was born in and live in. — Jewish Space Laser K2FI (@filkerdave) May 13, 2021

Dual loyalty, but make it really antisemitic, and also a little patriotic somehow — Jared (@JPattPattycake) May 13, 2021

Israel isn’t your home country unless you’re from there. This is bigoted against Jewish people and Palestinians — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) May 13, 2021

Jewish Democrats are Americans and their home country is the United States. — Ares (@AresRound2) May 13, 2021

If I remember correctly, Isreal was created in 1948 and my family came to America from Russia and Germany sometime between 1850 and 1890. This Jewish Democrat has no connection to Isreal. — Mark Wein (@mwgl) May 13, 2021

I’m American. And Newsmax is definitely not American. — Dissented (@DISSENT_4_4) May 13, 2021

