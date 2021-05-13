RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Newsmax Host Blasted for Antisemitic Claim That Jewish Americans’ ‘Home State’ Is Israel
Far right wing Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield is under fire after delivering an antisemitic claim that Jewish Americans’ “home country” is Israel, not America.
In a segment attacking President Joe Biden for not controlling the violent attacks in the Middle East Stinchfield showed Rabbi Jacob Shmuel “Shmuley” Boteach, who was in New York City demanding Biden “show moral leadership” in the conflict.
“He talks about ‘moral courage.’ It is something sadly the Democrats do not have,” Stinchfield claimed on the same day Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney for saying Donald Trump lost a free and fair election.
“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” Stinchfield asked, as Media Matters reports.
Newsmax host: “If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” pic.twitter.com/yc9RjpHxlU
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 13, 2021
The claim that American Jews are not Americans, or have some overriding loyalty to Israel instead of America is an anti-Semitic trope frequently spouted on the right – just as President Donald Trump did repeatedly.
No one expects American Catholics to have an allegiance to Rome, yet conservatives often speak in strong terms about American Jews, falsely believing their loyalty is to Israel and not America.
One American responded in very clear (caution: and profane) terms to Stinchfield:
I’m so sick of this dual loyalty antisemitic bs. pic.twitter.com/5M1Ej8IW5F
— Mike Brand (@miketheidealist) May 13, 2021
Here’s how some others, including many Jewish Americans, are responding:
Jew here. Care deeply about Israel. My wife was born there. Israel isn’t my home country. 100% American.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 13, 2021
Trying to Americanize Israeli politics seems really stupid
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) May 13, 2021
Anti-Semitic concern-trolling.
— Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) May 13, 2021
Also this seems like a fun way to imply that being Jewish means that you are required to hold a certain opinion about the events taking place in a country in which you do not live, and I do not cotton to that sort of argument
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) May 13, 2021
Hmm, let’s see. Bc they’re American? And “there are good ppl on both sides.” And Seb Gorka was in an org founded by actual Nazis. And Soros conspiracies led to Trumper mass murder @ Tree of Life Synagogue. And Scalise was “David Duke w/out the baggage.” Ya know, just for starters
— Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) May 13, 2021
Assuming👏American👏Jews👏have 👏an👏allegiance👏to👏Israel👏is👏anti👏Semitic https://t.co/B4KjNYQ7Mk
— Will swart (@Willswart4) May 13, 2021
I’m a Jew. I care deeply about Israel, although I’ve never once visited. It’s not my “home country.” I am thoroughly American. Proudly and loudly so. Born here, raised here.
Why do we Jews keep having to “prove” our loyalty to some on the far right and left? It’s exhausting. pic.twitter.com/G4KfcotK1q
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 13, 2021
It’s usually the anti-semitic people who think American Jews *must* support Israel without question.
Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield should APOLOGIZE to every American Jew for saying that our “home country” isn’t the USA, and for politicizing us for supporting Biden. Disgusting.
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 13, 2021
In Russia, Russians didn't consider Russian Jews Russian. The result—pogroms.
In Germany, Germans didn't consider German Jews German. The result—the Holocaust.
Trump and his Newsmax pals don't consider American Jews American, but Israeli.
It's antisemitism, and it's dangerous. https://t.co/OEJX3yKvGi
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 13, 2021
Ditto. There’s a distant branch of my paternal GM’s family in Israel, I’ve never spoken, met or corresponded with. No visits or plan to visit. Have opinions. That’s my whole connection.
— ✡️ MG ✡️ #LetsGetToWork #BidenAgenda (@knitvspurl) May 13, 2021
My home country is America, not Israel. WTF is wrong with these people?
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 13, 2021
I’m Jewish. I was born and raised in Wisconsin, I’ve lived in Illinois and Missouri, and I’m living today in New York. I’ve never been to Israel. Israel isn’t my home country.
— Alex Basson 💉💉🎉 (@boycats) May 13, 2021
This Jew’s passport is from the United States, the country I was born in and live in.
— Jewish Space Laser K2FI (@filkerdave) May 13, 2021
Dual loyalty, but make it really antisemitic, and also a little patriotic somehow
— Jared (@JPattPattycake) May 13, 2021
Israel isn’t your home country unless you’re from there. This is bigoted against Jewish people and Palestinians
— KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) May 13, 2021
Jewish Democrats are Americans and their home country is the United States.
— Ares (@AresRound2) May 13, 2021
If I remember correctly, Isreal was created in 1948 and my family came to America from Russia and Germany sometime between 1850 and 1890. This Jewish Democrat has no connection to Isreal.
— Mark Wein (@mwgl) May 13, 2021
— NYC118 (@nyc118) May 13, 2021
I’m American. And Newsmax is definitely not American.
— Dissented (@DISSENT_4_4) May 13, 2021
This article has been updated to include additional relevant tweets.
Newsmax Host Off Air After Online Outrage Over Antisemitic Remarks
Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield will be off the air for the remainder of the week after massive outrage over his antisemitic remarks Wednesday night. Stinchfield claimed that American Jews’ “home country” is actually Israel, not the U.S., in a rant attacking President Joe Biden.
Eric Bolling, the former Fox News host who has seen his own share of controversy, in a tweet announced he will be covering for Stinchfield, which The Wrap reported.
“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” Stinchfield had said, as Media Matters reported.
Outrage, especially from Americans who also identify as Jewish, was massive, as NCRM documented.
In March Stinchfield came under attack after claiming there was a “strong case” that President Joe Biden is “not really a Catholic.”
MAGA Students’ Attacks on LGBTQ Unity Week Met With Civil Rights Complaint Filed With Dept. of Education
A group of high school Democrats in South Dakota have filed an official complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Dept. of Education claiming their annual Unity Week events are under a “coordinated” attack by pro-Trump MAGA supporting students, and the school administration has refused to do anything to stop the bullying and targeted harassment.
South Dakota High School Democrats, representing students at Aberdeen Central High School, charge there is a “coordinated effort by certain students to target, harass, and bully those students celebrating the week.” In their complaint they also say “racist and homophobic slurs are openly spouted” at students, and there are images of these being spread on social media.
“They actively seek to target and harass the students while bringing their ‘religious’ and hateful beliefs to the forefront of student life,” the letter reads.
“The administration reportedly does ‘nothing’ in response to these actions,” they say, charging that the Aberdeen School District has allowed the “targeted harassment” to “go unrestrained.”
According to one student, the complaint reads, “this coordinated harassment campaign happens every year.”
BREAKING: After talking with numerous students from the school, we have deemed it appropriate to file a complaint with the Department of Education Civil Rights Division. pic.twitter.com/C9roDmEluK
— SDHSD (@SoDakHSDems) May 7, 2021
NCRM has not verified any of these images below but KELO News reports Friday evening: “Social media posts from Central High School in Aberdeen are getting a lot of attention. The posts include pictures of students who appear to be against a ‘Unity Week’ the school was hosting.”
The social media posts include screenshots from Snapchat with messages against the week. One of the screenshots encourages students to carry a Bible with them around school and to not talk to anyone participating in the dress up days. It goes on to say ‘God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve or Eve and Bri and Adam and tractor.’
Another screenshot appears to feature students holding Trump flags with expletive text over the picture that is anti-LGBTQ.
Here is one tweet that appears to represent some of what the complaint alleges:
Hate has no place in our state. The Aberdeen school district needs to take appropriate actions immediately. https://t.co/0MSmRX7ZGp
— SDHSD (@SoDakHSDems) May 7, 2021
On TikTok a video describes what LGBTQ and minority students are facing this week. The young woman, who says she is a student at Aberdeen Central High School, says some of the students participating in the unity week’s events were told to go kill themselves. Some students were pushed down stairs, and the anti-LGBTQ students “blocked the entrance to the school,” while yelling expletives.
“The school board has done nothing about this,” she says. “This is absolutely repulsive.”
@dollop.of.daisyplease don’t let this video get taken down. This needs to be heard #fyp#spreadtheword#viral#important#lgbtqplus#translivesmatter#share#blowthisup♬ original sound – Dollop.of.Daisy
Aberdeen News adds that the schools superintendent sent parents a letter saying appropriate disciplinary action has been taken, but refusing to say what that is, who the students are. The letter appears to suggest parents should counsel their children but the situation is over.
Based on the students’ letter and social media posts it’s clear they do not believe it is.
Image by GPA Photo Archive via Flickr and a CC license
Anti LGBTQ Tennessee Lawmaker Blocks Resolution Honoring Gay Country Singer: ‘We Have Some Concerns’
A Tennessee Republican lawmaker on Monday blocked a resolution that had passed unanimously in the state senate honoring country music star T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne. In February Osborne came out, becoming the first openly-gay country music artist signed to a major country music label.
“We have some concerns,” Rep. Jeremy Faison told his fellow lawmakers on the House floor Tuesday as he blocked the bill.
When pressed, he claimed the resolution had not gone through committee. One lawmaker noted the House had already voted on several bills today that had not gone through committee, and neither Faison nor anyone else had blocked them.
Nevertheless, Faison used his status as the Chair of the House Republican Caucus to block the resolution, sending it to committee.
As the Tennessee Holler notes (video below), that committee is closed for the year, which means that Faison killed the resolution.
Rep. Faison has a long anti-LGBTQ history, but perhaps he is best known nationally for claiming in 2012, during a flood of LGBTQ youth suicides caused by bullying that LGBTQ children and teens don’t die by suicide because of bullying.
Instead, Faison claimed, they died by suicide because their parents did not instill “proper principles.”
“We can’t continue to legislate everything,” Faison said. “We’ve had some horrible things happen in America and in our state, and there’s children that have actually committed suicide, but I will submit to you today that they did not commit suicide because of somebody bullying them. They committed suicide because they were not instilled the proper principles of where their self-esteem came from at home.”
Faison also signed once onto a brief with 70 other lawmakers attempting to intervene in the case of a divorce of a same-sex couple.
In 2019 Faison defended a bill that allowed adoption agencies to discriminate against LGBTQ people and same-sex couples in the name of religion.
WATCH: “We have some concerns.” @JeremyFaison4TN and the @tnhousegop block a resolution to honor out gay country music star TJ Osborne of the @brothersosborne for no reason other than blatant bigotry and spite.
It passed the senate 30-0.
So much hate in our state. 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/feOo5tAG9f
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 4, 2021
UPDATE:
We’ve lived in this state for over half of our lives. @JeremyFaison4TN honored Ben Shapiro who doesn’t even live here. Jeremy, let’s have lunch one day. On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person. https://t.co/00w2rdwCec
— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 4, 2021
