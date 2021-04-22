RACISM
‘Insurrectionist’ Josh Hawley Slammed for Being Only Senator to Vote Against COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill
Missouri Republican Josh Hawley just became the only U.S. Senator to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes bill to protect Asian Americans. The vote was 94-1.
The bill is sponsored by Hawaii Democrat Maize Hirono:
PASSED: Today, the US Senate rejects anti-Asian hate.
This historic, bipartisan vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act is a powerful message of solidarity to our AAPI community. Now, I urge the House to swiftly pass this legislation so President Biden can sign it into law. pic.twitter.com/gaoLgnwgO9
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 22, 2021
Hawley was criticized for his vote, with many calling him an insurrectionist for his role in the January 6 attempted coup.
Insurrectionist Josh Hawley was the lone Senator to not vote for this bill. Missouri demographics:
White: 82.16%
Black: 11.49%
Two or more races: 2.63%
Asian: 1.98%
Native American: 0.44%
Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.13%
Other: 1.17%https://t.co/Hhc0Wtf8V8
— Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) April 22, 2021
It wouldn’t be a day ending in y if insurrectionist Hawley didn’t get his hate on.
— lc (@lcatboonies) April 22, 2021
Josh Hawley, the insurrectionist?😂
— Katy Bauman (@KatyBauman8) April 22, 2021
RACISM
Watch: South Carolina Man Unleashes Profanity-Laden Racist Tirade After Clerk Refuses to Sell Him Alcohol
A South Carolina man unleashed a lengthy racist, profanity-filled tirade after a grocery store clerk refused to sell him alcohol. In a video posted to social media he can be seen yelling, “all lives [expletive] matter, Black lives don’t [expletive] matter.”
News reports identify him as 27-year-old John Walter Miles. He was shopping on April 9 with his girlfriend, who repeatedly tried to push him out the door.
“Black Lives Matter is the most racist [expletive] thing we’ve ever [expletive] seen,” he says at one point. “All of you Black [expletive] are [expletive] racist [expletive].”
WBTV reports “Miles has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and trespassing. He has been booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.”
News reports describe it as a “a racially motivated incident,” but that does not capture the gravity of his words.
“Miles reportedly told officers on scene that he used racial slurs, and officers asked him to leave the premise per the business’s request, according to the incident report,” The Sumter Item reports. “He reportedly refused to leave with his girlfriend and her mother until officers eventually escorted him off the property.”
“Officers claimed Miles was under the influence of alcohol in the incident report.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a drill sergeant leader at the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Association, a position the professional social media platform says he has held since December 2018. The academy, located at Fort Jackson in Columbia, posted on social media on April 14 to say they are aware of “the video” and that it “has our full attention.”
Warning: this video contains profanity, racist language, hate speech, and is disturbing:
Racist in South Carolina refuses to leave and says “Black lives don’t matter” pic.twitter.com/VrGBi39h42
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 22, 2021
RACISM
Six Senators Are Trying to Block a Bill to Combat Hate Crime Violence Against Asian Americans
Six Senate Republicans are trying to block legislation that would help combat the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and a former president and members of his party who insist on calling it the “Chinese virus.”
Late Wednesday afternoon the Senate voted 92-6 to begin debate on the legislation, known as the “COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act.” Six Republicans voted against moving the legislation forward, in an attempt to block its passage.
The six are Senators Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Josh Hawley (MN), Roger Marshall (KS), Rand Paul (KY), and Tommy Tuberville (AL).
92-6: Senate votes to advance legislation to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans. 60 votes were needed. 6 Republicans voted No against ending a filibuster on COVID-19 Hates Crimes Act: Cotton, Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, Paul and Tuberville. pic.twitter.com/QA0vOQ9t0H
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 14, 2021
While a 92-6 vote to begin debate may sound promising, as HuffPost reports, “its path forward remains murky”:
“Republicans only backed the initial vote on the condition they would have an opportunity to offer amendments. Their continued support will ultimately depend on whether top Senate leaders can agree on which amendments the chamber will consider in the coming days.”
Senators Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, and Tuberville have been accused in various forms for supporting or helping to incite the January 6 insurrection. Senators Cotton and Paul made a point of ignoring the video evidence of the insurrection during former President Donald Trump’s January 26 impeachment.
RACISM
Mississippi Governor Secretly Signs Confederate Heritage Month Proclamation
Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves has signed a declaration making April Confederate Heritage Month.
“The new document, which Reeves apparently signed on April 7, 2021, appears on the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Camp 265 Rankin Rough & Ready’s Facebook page. Reeves is from Rankin County,” reports Mississippi Free Press’ Donna Ladd. “The proclamation does not yet appear on the secretary of state’s official proclamations page at press time.”
It still does not.
But here it is, from the aforementioned Facebook page (screenshot below.)
“Darn’ tootin’ it is!” the post reads. “It’s official- April is Confederate Heritage and History Month in our state of Mississippi and we observe it with pride!”
Ladd explains why Reeves’ proclamation is exceptionally problematic.
“Reeves,” she writes, “takes a more ‘all sides matter’ approach—hearkening back to the ‘reconciliation’ approach of the United Confederate Veterans and the Daughters of the Confederacy. Led by former Confederate officer and first Mississippi State University President Stephen D. Lee of Mississippi after Reconstruction ended, Confederate revisionists pushed for a strategy that ended in ‘lost cause mythology’ through textbook censorship and public marketing, including through the proliferation of Confederate statues and memorials across the South.”
This “redemption” ideology—which actually advocated for maintaining white supremacy and turning back new-found rights for Black Americans–taught that the north was just as responsible as the south, if not more so, for what some southerners still call the “War of Northern Aggression.” “April is the month when, in 1861, the American Civil War began between the Confederate and Union armies, reportedly the costliest and deadliest war ever fought on American soil…,” his proclamation begins.
Read my story, please. #ConfederateHeritageMonth all over again in Mississippi. https://t.co/PQ3XVegNmv
— Donna Ladd ????? (@DonnerKay) April 13, 2021
