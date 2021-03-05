NOT YOUR CALL TO MAKE
Far Right Newsmax TV Host: ‘Strong Case’ Biden ‘Not Really a Catholic’
“Biden can’t even pronounce ‘psalms,'” host claims
Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield suggests President Joe Biden is starting a war against Christianity and declares there is a “strong case” to be made that he isn’t even Catholic. While he does not wear his religious beliefs on his sleeve, Biden, a devout Catholic, has talked about his faith in relation to personal loss and tragedy, and quietly but regularly attends a Catholic church.
“Biden can’t even pronounce ‘psalms’ – we’ve all known that soundbite,” Stinchfield, a Trump acolyte told viewers. Biden has had to fight a well-known stutter his entire life.
“He supports abortion,” the far right host continued. “It’s a strong case against him that he’s not really a Catholic.”
Stinchfield, whose Twitter bio says his “mission is to expose idiocracy,” also told viewers that Newsmax cover story writer, neocon David Horowitz, “is predicting a new war on Christianity brought on by Joe Biden.” Horowitz is the founder of a right wing think tank, a self-described agnostic, and has been tied to Trump’s inner circle of advisors, including white nationalists Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.
“So Joe claims to be a devout Catholic right, but the church disagrees,” Stinchfield tells viewers, “a high ranking US bishop has warned Biden to stop calling himself ‘devout’ and acknowledge that his support of abortion disqualifies him of being a devout Catholic.”
Claiming Democrats are not really Christians is a regular attack by far right Christians. Evangelical activist Franklin Graham in 2012 refused to say that President Barack Obama was a Christian.
Watch:
Newsmax host: “There’s a strong case against [Joe Biden] that he’s not really a Catholic” pic.twitter.com/dz2tcltIl7
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 5, 2021
