Safety Concerns After ‘Hostile Complaints’ and Attack From GOP Candidate Force Library to Cancel Rainbow Family StoryTime
Amid calls by Republicans across the country to ban and even “burn” LGBTQ books the Denton, Texas public library is being forced to cancel Saturday’s Rainbow Family StoryTime after “hostile complaints” created concerns for the safety of staff and patrons. Among those complaints was an attack by a rabidly anti-LGBTQ former Republican state senator who is running to unseat Governor Greg Abbott.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines, who has spent years attacking LGBTQ Texans, late last week “demanded the City of Denton cancel the event and fire the employees who approved it,” he said in a statement.
Falsely calling it “Transgender Story Time,” Huffines blasted the event, which is one of 300 the Denton Public Library says it holds annually. He also attacked it as “taxpayer-funded,” because librarians are the ones hosting the event and reading books to children.
“Texas libraries are supposed to be places where Texans can read and learn, not spaces where public employees take the innocence of kids and replace it with Leftist sexual indoctrination,” Huffines claimed, falsely calling the event “a threat to Texas children.”
The City of Denton on Monday pushed back, saying since “this event was announced, inaccurate information about the event’s purpose and content has been spread within and beyond our community. We have received a number of disrespectful and hostile complaints based on this inaccurate information and, unfortunately, a number of these have caused us to have concern for the safety of event participants as well as City staff.”
The City promised to reschedule the event “so that families who would benefit from the program can have access to its positive and inclusive message of friendship and self-expression.”
The “event is not focused on teaching children about gender identity or anything relating to sex or sexual orientation. It is certainly not, as some have claimed, ‘indoctrinating’ children into a transgender way of life.”
“The StoryTime features books about families, friendship, and being yourself. Its intent is to provide an inviting atmosphere for families to hear stories together featuring books focused on self-acceptance, learning, and friendship. This StoryTime occurs three time per year and is scheduled to coincide with days focused on ‘different’ or marginalized groups, such as Transgender Day of Remembrance in November.”
On the Denton Public Library’s Facebook page comments were overwhelmingly supportive of the library and the event.
Image by San José Public Library via Flickr and a CC license
‘Submit Your Resignation’: Angry Parent Shreds Right-Wing School Board Member Who Proposed Book Burning
A school board whose members last week proposed publicly burning books is getting a fierce backlash from local parents and librarians.
Two members of the Spotsylvania County School Board last week proposed burning books that the board had just unanimously voted to ban from high school libraries, on the grounds that parents should see that their children are being protected from supposedly damaging reading materials
But as Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reporter Adele Uphaus-Conner writes, many parents and librarians came out to challenge the board’s policies during a contentious meeting on Monday.
According to Uphaus-Conner, one librarian slammed the board’s decision to remove the books as symbolic of having weak and insecure intellects.
“If you have a worldview that can be undone by a novel, let me suggest that the problem is not the novel,” the librarian said.
One parent at the meeting singled out board member Rabih Abuismail for criticism, as he was the first member of the board to propose burning the books instead of merely banning them.
“[Your behavior] is the most egregious example of unprofessionalism I have ever witnessed,” the parent said, according to Uphaus-Conner. “The only course of action I see fit for you is a formal public apology to all the librarians in this county and for you to submit your resignation from the school board.
Another librarian in the county also singled out Abuismail for criticism and told him that “you have labeled books you have no knowledge of and placed shame upon them.”
Attorney Who Helped Trump Try to Overturn Election Results Named to Federal Election Assistance Commission
Cleta Mitchell, who helped then-President Donald Trump try to overturn the election results in Georgia and later helped funnel funds to the pro-Trump “fraudit” in Arizona, has been named to the Board of Advisors of the federal Election Assistance Commission.
The Election Assistance Commission (not to be confused with the Federal Election Commission, or FEC,) works with states on voting system guidelines, redistricting, cybersecurity, state voter files, voting by mail, and recounts and audits.
Mitchell, a “fiercely partisan Republican election lawyer” whose work in years past included anti-LGBTQ efforts, was on the infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when Trump asked him to “find 11,780 votes,” recorded audio revealed in January. The release of that tape led to Mitchell’s resignation from her law firm, Foley & Lardner.
The news of Mitchell’s appointment was reported by the editorial director of Votebeat:
Breaking: Cleta Mitchell — an attorney who who was integral in helping Trump craft the false narrative he won the 2020 election — has been named to the board of advisors for the Election Assistance Commission. pic.twitter.com/aerONsu1tD
— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 15, 2021
The Guardian’s Sam Levine adds that Mitchell was also “involved in efforts to coordinate new voting restrictions in states this year,” pointing to this damning Guardian article from April.
As Huseman notes, Mitchell told The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer in August, “I don’t think we can say with certainty who won” the 2020 presidential election, which is false.
Mitchell is a member of the secretive and “shadowy” far right wing Christian nationalist and plutocratic Council for National Policy. Among the group’s alleged other members are Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins, Liberty Counsel’s Mat Stavers, and American Family Association’s Tim Wildmon.
WATCH: ‘Christo-Fascist’ Mike Flynn Makes ‘Terrifying’ and ‘Dangerous’ Call for ‘One Religion’ in the U.S.
Mike Flynn, Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser, called for “one religion” in the U.S. on Saturday.
“If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion,” Flynn said at a ReAwaken America event in San Antonio. “One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
After attorney Ron Filipowski posted video of Flynn’s comments, Twitter erupted.
Ben White, Politico’s chief economic correspondent, called Flynn’s comments “as fundamental a rejection of the very founding principles of this nation as you are likely to find.”
CNN senior broadcast producer Javier de Diego agreed. “Literally the opposite of what the Constitution says,” he wrote.
Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said, “Wow look how much Michael Flynn hates America.”
“And is that religion QAnon?” wrote MSNBC analyst David Corn wrote.
New Yorker magazine writer Jonathan Chait said: “Is it going to be Judaism? …It’s not going to be Judaism, is it?”
More below.
Worth reflecting that this man held high positions of power under Bush, Obama (who fired him), and Trump. https://t.co/WW7EShYtDF
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 14, 2021
This man is an embarrassment to the US Army & an aberration to those of us who have proudly worn the cloth of our country. His words are disgusting. https://t.co/Oi5AQhROeW
— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) November 14, 2021
There was a reason President Obama warned Trump about Flynn https://t.co/UdV6yOxxE3
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 14, 2021
If Flynn was talking about Christianity, which version? Catholic? Protestant? Moon cult? What Flynn said below was what I was programmed to believer in the night 1970s. Democracy was Satanic- no kidding. Govt takeover and theocracy put in place. All resisters are enemies! https://t.co/WcdZ2aY8io
— Steven Hassan, PhD (@CultExpert) November 14, 2021
Just a few weeks ago, Michael Flynn had to convince his QAnon fans that he hadn't become a Satanist. https://t.co/qIQL7cza2K https://t.co/fbOMhd62hF
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 14, 2021
OMG — as it were . . . https://t.co/BOtPYTLiE7
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 14, 2021
