RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mom Furious After 8th Grade Teacher’s Wild Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx QAnon Rant: My Son ‘Doesn’t Trust His Parents Now’
A mother in Ventura, California is furious after her son came home saying she and his father lied to him after his 8th grade history teacher told the class Donald Trump is still president, hospitals steal newborn babies from unvaccinated parents, Hunter Biden’s laptop had child pornography on it, and he’s never going to get vaccinated ever again.
“He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him,” Sarah Silikula told CBS affiliate KCAL.
The eighth grader at Anacapa Middle School didn’t just make up or imagine his teacher’s lies, he recorded her seven-minute rant, parts of which can be heard in the video from KCAL below.
“People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now,” the teacher, whose name is not being released, told the class.
“Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine and all these places where he was funneling money illegally,” the teacher claimed.
She also accused the president’s son of criminal sexual behavior: “He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”
“If you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated,” the teacher told her students. “This is a complete power control threat.”
Lies like Donald Trump is still president and there are people stealing babies closely mirror claims out of the radical right’s dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory cult.
Daily Mail reports it obtained the full recording, which also captured the teacher’s Trumpian falsehoods: “I’m not saying the entire election (was rigged) but the states where the audits were done, yes.”
Sarah Silikula says the event left her son “very upset” and “damaged,” KCAL reports.
“I’m never getting vaccinated,” Silikula’s son said. “I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?”
“She’s right, Dad,” the boy said of his teacher, noting that “teachers know everything.”
It appears the school tried to cover up the teacher’s extremist attack.
Daily Mail reports “the school’s principal, Mayra Vega Manriquez … begged the concerned mother not to speak with anyone else about the incident and wait for the school to conduct an internal investigation, which Silikula was told would take two weeks.”
After waiting two weeks and hearing nothing, Silikula went public.
The unnamed teacher has been disciplined but has not been fired and no charges were filed against her.
Watch KCAL video below:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
LAPD Forced to Protect Comic Book Artists After ‘Pissed Off’ Anti-LGBTQ Fans Freak Over Bisexual Superman: Report
It’s just a comic book but for some it’s yet another entry into a changing world they just cannot handle.
On National Coming Out Day last month DC Comics announced Superman is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. In the latest storyline, Superman’s son Jonathan, who is taking over for dear old dad, comes out as bisexual, and will share a kiss with his friend/boyfriend Jay Nakamura.
Please check out my piece about the Jonathan Kent news that @DCComics announced today. I spoke with @TomTaylorMade about the developments and also had a chance to talk to @ghweldon about the topic. Read it here: https://t.co/Sq4SmxwMuj. Welcome to the family, Jon! pic.twitter.com/giEg4MlewB
— George Gene Gustines (@georgegustines) October 11, 2021
DC Comics recently was forced to ask the Los Angeles Police Dept. to provide protection to some of its artists and the studio itself after it reported threats LAPD deemed “credible.” There is no indication of what those threats actually were or who made them.
“LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman. The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats,” TMZ reports. “We’re told the pissed-off comic book readers inundated the studios to voice their displeasure with the character’s newly-announced sexuality.”
One angry and apparently flustered Arizona Republican state Senator, Wendy Rogers, was so triggered she tweeted, “Superman loves Lois Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not.”
She further embarrassed herself by using a bigoted and homophobic lisp “joke,” saying, “Just rename the whole version Thooperman.”
Image by Chris Yarzab via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Newsmax White House Reporter Busted for False Claim Vaccines Contain Satan-Linked ‘Bioluminescent Markers’ to ‘Track’ You
Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for far right wing media operation Newsmax was inundated with fact checks and mockery Monday night after she posted a totally false tweet mixing religious right falsehoods with anti-vaxx falsehoods in a fear-mongering message directed to “Christians.”
“Dear Christians,” she began, “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added, referring to the “Book of Revelation.”
Robinson has previously been labeled an “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist.”
White House correspondents are assumed to hold some degree of objectivity, and some degree of fact-checking ability before reporting – and statements on social media by news professionals are frequently quoted as reporting.
But in this case there appears to have been none.
As some noted earlier, “Luciferase” was trending, thanks to Robinson’s false claim, which has since been deleted. NCRM did capture it Monday night:
Many responded directly or indirectly to Robinson, including many medical professionals and scientists. A small sampling:
Virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who has worked on Ebola and COVID-19, set the record straight, mocking Robinson to boot, concluding “Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up.”
PSA: the Moderna vaccine doesn’t contain luciferase. And luciferase isn’t named after Lucifer ?…it’s a common biological reporter that produces light which can be measured. Lucifer is Latin for “light bearer”. Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up. https://t.co/7bD3Bypxt2
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 2, 2021
Scientist and healthcare professional Dr Audrey Glover responded to one of many questions:
Luciferase, generic term for class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence,
First used by Raphaël Dubois (invented words luciferin and luciferase for substrate and enzyme, respectively) words are derived from the Latin word lucifer, meaning “lightbearer”.
— Dr Audrey Glover (@DrPaperwasp) November 2, 2021
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the Founding Director for the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research also blasted Robinson:
?????
Think of how much misinformation would have been avoided if the reporter had just done a web search of luciferase.
Unless, of course… spreading confusion and disinformation is the point. https://t.co/7f6cXAScK1
— Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) November 2, 2021
And a reporter on USA Today’s investigative team pointed to that paper’s own fact check from April – meaning Robinson was spreading long-debunked disinformation.
Fact check: No luciferase enzymes – or satanic connections – in coronavirus vaccines https://t.co/MnaqCeZNOU via @usatoday
— Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) November 2, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Homophobic Parents Blasted by Superintendent After Attacking LGBTQ Student During Televised School Meeting (Full Video)
The Franklin, Massachusetts public schools superintendent is responding to homophobic parents attacking a gay student during a televised schools committee meeting.
Noting her “heavy heart and sincere anger,” Superintendent Sara Ahern in a 3-page letter to parents denounced the “conduct, tone, and disruption by some members of the audience” as “appalling and a violation of Franklin Public Schools’ core values of a safe and inclusive environment.”
During Tuesday night’s meeting student representative Mackenzie Atwood (photo), a senior at Franklin High School, tried to address the topic of “protected classes,” including LGBTQ people, minorities, and people’s religious beliefs.
Atwood, who is openly gay, discussed incidents of her fellow students being called “faggot,” she said, at school, along with the use of racial slurs.
“When kids are coming to theater every single day telling me, ‘Oh, I got called a faggot in the hall today,’ or ‘I got called a racial slur in the hallway today,’ that’s not something to joke about, though it’s become something that we’re so numb to that it becomes a joke,” Atwood shared. “So I think it’s important to understand that yes, everyone is protected at the school, but being someone who is caucasian is not something you’re getting bullied about.”
Parents in the audience yelled, “nope,” and expressed disagreement.
“Being homosexual, which may I say I am gay, tell me what you want about that, I am being personally attacked in school about this,” Atwood said.
More outbursts from homophobic audience members caused the chair to repeatedly pound her gavel to quell the attacks.
It is “extremely disgusting that you can look me in the eyes and say that I’m not being oppressed at the school,” Atwood cried.
“This has to stop,” one homophobic parent yelled from the audience. “This is the indoctrination.”
Boston.com reporting on the attack notes “indoctrination” is “a common rallying cry on Fox News and other conservative media outlets.”
Superintendent Ahern called Atwood’s response “eloquent and articulate.”
“The jeers from some audience members,” Ahern added, “however, created a traumatic situation for the student and invalidated her statement of reality she so courageously shared. We are processing the impact of this traumatic event on those in attendance as well as the vicarious trauma ringing throughout the community.”
The attack was captured in the video below, with Atwood’s remarks starting at the 38:37 mark. The video cuts out at points, possibly with the feed being cut or muted:
