Mom Furious After 8th Grade Teacher’s Wild Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx QAnon Rant: My Son ‘Doesn’t Trust His Parents Now’

A mother in Ventura, California is furious after her son came home saying she and his father lied to him after his 8th grade history teacher told the class Donald Trump is still president, hospitals steal newborn babies from unvaccinated parents, Hunter Biden’s laptop had child pornography on it, and he’s never going to get vaccinated ever again.

“He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him,” Sarah Silikula told CBS affiliate KCAL.

The eighth grader at Anacapa Middle School didn’t just make up or imagine his teacher’s lies, he recorded her seven-minute rant, parts of which can be heard in the video from KCAL below.

“People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now,” the teacher, whose name is not being released, told the class.

“Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine and all these places where he was funneling money illegally,” the teacher claimed.

She also accused the president’s son of criminal sexual behavior: “He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”

“If you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated,” the teacher told her students. “This is a complete power control threat.”

Lies like Donald Trump is still president and there are people stealing babies closely mirror claims out of the radical right’s dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory cult.

Daily Mail reports it obtained the full recording, which also captured the teacher’s Trumpian falsehoods: “I’m not saying the entire election (was rigged) but the states where the audits were done, yes.”

Sarah Silikula says the event left her son “very upset” and “damaged,” KCAL reports.

“I’m never getting vaccinated,” Silikula’s son said. “I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?”

“She’s right, Dad,” the boy said of his teacher, noting that “teachers know everything.”

It appears the school tried to cover up the teacher’s extremist attack.

Daily Mail reports “the school’s principal, Mayra Vega Manriquez … begged the concerned mother not to speak with anyone else about the incident and wait for the school to conduct an internal investigation, which Silikula was told would take two weeks.”

After waiting two weeks and hearing nothing, Silikula went public.

The unnamed teacher has been disciplined but has not been fired and no charges were filed against her.

Watch KCAL video below: