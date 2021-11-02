RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
LAPD Forced to Protect Comic Book Artists After ‘Pissed Off’ Anti-LGBTQ Fans Freak Over Bisexual Superman: Report
It’s just a comic book but for some it’s yet another entry into a changing world they just cannot handle.
On National Coming Out Day last month DC Comics announced Superman is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. In the latest storyline, Superman’s son Jonathan, who is taking over for dear old dad, comes out as bisexual, and will share a kiss with his friend/boyfriend Jay Nakamura.
Please check out my piece about the Jonathan Kent news that @DCComics announced today. I spoke with @TomTaylorMade about the developments and also had a chance to talk to @ghweldon about the topic. Read it here: https://t.co/Sq4SmxwMuj. Welcome to the family, Jon! pic.twitter.com/giEg4MlewB
— George Gene Gustines (@georgegustines) October 11, 2021
DC Comics recently was forced to ask the Los Angeles Police Dept. to provide protection to some of its artists and the studio itself after it reported threats LAPD deemed “credible.” There is no indication of what those threats actually were or who made them.
“LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman. The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats,” TMZ reports. “We’re told the pissed-off comic book readers inundated the studios to voice their displeasure with the character’s newly-announced sexuality.”
One angry and apparently flustered Arizona Republican state Senator, Wendy Rogers, was so triggered she tweeted, “Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not.”
She further embarrassed herself by using a bigoted and homophobic lisp “joke,” saying, “Just rename the whole version Thooperman.”
Image by Chris Yarzab via Flickr and a CC license
Newsmax White House Reporter Busted for False Claim Vaccines Contain Satan-Linked ‘Bioluminescent Markers’ to ‘Track’ You
Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for far right wing media operation Newsmax was inundated with fact checks and mockery Monday night after she posted a totally false tweet mixing religious right falsehoods with anti-vaxx falsehoods in a fear-mongering message directed to “Christians.”
“Dear Christians,” she began, “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added, referring to the “Book of Revelation.”
Robinson has previously been labeled an “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist.”
White House correspondents are assumed to hold some degree of objectivity, and some degree of fact-checking ability before reporting – and statements on social media by news professionals are frequently quoted as reporting.
But in this case there appears to have been none.
As some noted earlier, “Luciferase” was trending, thanks to Robinson’s false claim, which has since been deleted. NCRM did capture it Monday night:
Many responded directly or indirectly to Robinson, including many medical professionals and scientists. A small sampling:
Virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who has worked on Ebola and COVID-19, set the record straight, mocking Robinson to boot, concluding “Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up.”
PSA: the Moderna vaccine doesn’t contain luciferase. And luciferase isn’t named after Lucifer 😈…it’s a common biological reporter that produces light which can be measured. Lucifer is Latin for “light bearer”. Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up. https://t.co/7bD3Bypxt2
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 2, 2021
Scientist and healthcare professional Dr Audrey Glover responded to one of many questions:
Luciferase, generic term for class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence,
First used by Raphaël Dubois (invented words luciferin and luciferase for substrate and enzyme, respectively) words are derived from the Latin word lucifer, meaning “lightbearer”.
— Dr Audrey Glover (@DrPaperwasp) November 2, 2021
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the Founding Director for the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research also blasted Robinson:
🤦🏽♀️
Think of how much misinformation would have been avoided if the reporter had just done a web search of luciferase.
Unless, of course… spreading confusion and disinformation is the point. https://t.co/7f6cXAScK1
— Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) November 2, 2021
And a reporter on USA Today’s investigative team pointed to that paper’s own fact check from April – meaning Robinson was spreading long-debunked disinformation.
Fact check: No luciferase enzymes – or satanic connections – in coronavirus vaccines https://t.co/MnaqCeZNOU via @usatoday
— Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) November 2, 2021
Homophobic Parents Blasted by Superintendent After Attacking LGBTQ Student During Televised School Meeting (Full Video)
The Franklin, Massachusetts public schools superintendent is responding to homophobic parents attacking a gay student during a televised schools committee meeting.
Noting her “heavy heart and sincere anger,” Superintendent Sara Ahern in a 3-page letter to parents denounced the “conduct, tone, and disruption by some members of the audience” as “appalling and a violation of Franklin Public Schools’ core values of a safe and inclusive environment.”
During Tuesday night’s meeting student representative Mackenzie Atwood (photo), a senior at Franklin High School, tried to address the topic of “protected classes,” including LGBTQ people, minorities, and people’s religious beliefs.
Atwood, who is openly gay, discussed incidents of her fellow students being called “faggot,” she said, at school, along with the use of racial slurs.
“When kids are coming to theater every single day telling me, ‘Oh, I got called a faggot in the hall today,’ or ‘I got called a racial slur in the hallway today,’ that’s not something to joke about, though it’s become something that we’re so numb to that it becomes a joke,” Atwood shared. “So I think it’s important to understand that yes, everyone is protected at the school, but being someone who is caucasian is not something you’re getting bullied about.”
Parents in the audience yelled, “nope,” and expressed disagreement.
“Being homosexual, which may I say I am gay, tell me what you want about that, I am being personally attacked in school about this,” Atwood said.
More outbursts from homophobic audience members caused the chair to repeatedly pound her gavel to quell the attacks.
It is “extremely disgusting that you can look me in the eyes and say that I’m not being oppressed at the school,” Atwood cried.
“This has to stop,” one homophobic parent yelled from the audience. “This is the indoctrination.”
Boston.com reporting on the attack notes “indoctrination” is “a common rallying cry on Fox News and other conservative media outlets.”
Superintendent Ahern called Atwood’s response “eloquent and articulate.”
“The jeers from some audience members,” Ahern added, “however, created a traumatic situation for the student and invalidated her statement of reality she so courageously shared. We are processing the impact of this traumatic event on those in attendance as well as the vicarious trauma ringing throughout the community.”
The attack was captured in the video below, with Atwood’s remarks starting at the 38:37 mark. The video cuts out at points, possibly with the feed being cut or muted:
Tom Cotton Told Reporters to ‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’ Before Demanding ‘Shameful’ Merrick Garland’s Resignation
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) put on a show for the Fox News cameras Wednesday afternoon, repeatedly calling Attorney General Merrick Garland “shameful” and demanding his resignation.
Retweeting video of the Arkansas Republican’s performance, CNN’s congressional reporter Manu Raju revealed Cotton had told him and Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman to “Get your popcorn ready.”
“This is, judge, this is shameful,” declared Cotton, referring to Garland as a judge instead of as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
Attorney General Garland tried to defend himself, telling Cotton “that’s wrong” but the performative lawmaker refused to allow him to speak, repeatedly calling him “shameful.”
Further disparaging Garland, Cotton said: “Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court,” reminding him how Sen. Mitch McConnell blocked him from even having a hearing after then-President Barack Obama nominated him to the nation’s highest court.
Then, pointing at Garland, Cotton continued his attack, saying, “You should resign in disgrace.”
Yikes. Tom Cotton worked himself into a lather. pic.twitter.com/2pE9IGtRKl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
Cotton wasn’t apparently interested in anything Garland had to say, departing as soon as he finished his performance:
Tom Cotton leaves the hearing room in a huff pic.twitter.com/6nhZbakY1P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
Public Notice founder Aaron Rupar notes Cotton succeeded in immediately getting on Fox News:
Cotton’s blatant efforts to get Fox News’s attention has already succeeded https://t.co/bSKMTnGPBI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
