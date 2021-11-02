LAPD Forced to Protect Comic Book Artists After ‘Pissed Off’ Anti-LGBTQ Fans Freak Over Bisexual Superman: Report

It’s just a comic book but for some it’s yet another entry into a changing world they just cannot handle.

On National Coming Out Day last month DC Comics announced Superman is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. In the latest storyline, Superman’s son Jonathan, who is taking over for dear old dad, comes out as bisexual, and will share a kiss with his friend/boyfriend Jay Nakamura.

Please check out my piece about the Jonathan Kent news that @DCComics announced today. I spoke with @TomTaylorMade about the developments and also had a chance to talk to @ghweldon about the topic. Read it here: https://t.co/Sq4SmxwMuj. Welcome to the family, Jon! pic.twitter.com/giEg4MlewB — George Gene Gustines (@georgegustines) October 11, 2021

DC Comics recently was forced to ask the Los Angeles Police Dept. to provide protection to some of its artists and the studio itself after it reported threats LAPD deemed “credible.” There is no indication of what those threats actually were or who made them.

“LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman. The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats,” TMZ reports. “We’re told the pissed-off comic book readers inundated the studios to voice their displeasure with the character’s newly-announced sexuality.”

One angry and apparently flustered Arizona Republican state Senator, Wendy Rogers, was so triggered she tweeted, “Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not.”

She further embarrassed herself by using a bigoted and homophobic lisp “joke,” saying, “Just rename the whole version Thooperman.”

Image by Chris Yarzab via Flickr and a CC license