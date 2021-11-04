RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Suspended From Twitter, Newsmax’s Benched White House Reporter Heads to Substack for a Crazed COVID Conspiracy Rant
Twitter suspended Newsmax’s White House correspondent Emerald Robinson after she posted a ridiculous claim suggesting vaccines contain a Satanic tracker. Newsmax followed suit, benching Robinson while it reviews her tweets, several of which Twitter took down for violating its rules, and another it slapped a “misleading” warning label on.
Now Robinson has posted a lengthy defense on Substack, the popular newsletter platform, in which she spins conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, rather than admit she was wrong.
The problem is Robinson is not a physician, a scientist, a virologist, or a medical researcher, and does not understand those fields. But rather than enlist credible experts, she declares, “I have spent a considerable amount of time the last two years trying to discover the actual ingredients of the new COVID vaccines.”
She does not explain why. There are countless other drugs (and food, for that matter) that the public does not know the ingredients, but that does not stop most people from using (or eating) them.
Despite nearly four billion people worldwide being at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 via several different brands of the drugs, Robinson claims the vaccines are “totally experimental and untested and so forth,” which is just plain false.
Robinson even claims the COVID-19 vaccine “is being forced on everyone because the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone’s basic human freedom.”
She explains none of this at all. No how, no why, other than it’s supposedly all about authoritarian control.
Robinson says she received a “tip” and is doing her “research,” by going on Moderna’s website and searching for “Luciferase,” which “is a light-producing enzyme naturally found in insect fireflies and in luminous marine and terrestrial microorganisms.”
It exists. Just not in the COVID-19 vaccines, according to multiple experts. (But even if it were, who cares?)
Despite the experts, Robinson declares that “Luciferase is an ingredient in the vaccines.”
And that’s when Robinson inserts the really big conspiracy theories.
“Big Pharma has big plans for Luciferase and Big Government has big plans for it too. The U.S. military’s technology arm DARPA is currently fighting with Moderna over the ownership of the COVID vaccine because DARPA has ‘funded an implantable biochip’ that could be used ‘to deploy’ it.”
That link goes to a website that offers “independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more” that hasn’t updated its copyright since 2018.
Robinson adds even more fear-mongering conspiracy theories into her newsletter, like:
“a new authoritarian system of total control”
“basic civil rights have been suspended indefinitely” in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Italy
“a pseudo-medical tyranny has been installed”
“The Great Reset is being implemented”
and then, of course, this:
“You don’t have to be a Christian to understand that such technology will be used to build a global surveillance state.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mom Furious After 8th Grade Teacher’s Wild Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx QAnon Rant: My Son ‘Doesn’t Trust His Parents Now’
A mother in Ventura, California is furious after her son came home saying she and his father lied to him after his 8th grade history teacher told the class Donald Trump is still president, hospitals steal newborn babies from unvaccinated parents, Hunter Biden’s laptop had child pornography on it, and he’s never going to get vaccinated ever again.
“He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him,” Sarah Silikula told CBS affiliate KCAL.
The eighth grader at Anacapa Middle School didn’t just make up or imagine his teacher’s lies, he recorded her seven-minute rant, parts of which can be heard in the video from KCAL below.
“People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now,” the teacher, whose name is not being released, told the class.
“Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine and all these places where he was funneling money illegally,” the teacher claimed.
She also accused the president’s son of criminal sexual behavior: “He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”
“If you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated,” the teacher told her students. “This is a complete power control threat.”
Lies like Donald Trump is still president and there are people stealing babies closely mirror claims out of the radical right’s dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory cult.
Daily Mail reports it obtained the full recording, which also captured the teacher’s Trumpian falsehoods: “I’m not saying the entire election (was rigged) but the states where the audits were done, yes.”
Sarah Silikula says the event left her son “very upset” and “damaged,” KCAL reports.
“I’m never getting vaccinated,” Silikula’s son said. “I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?”
“She’s right, Dad,” the boy said of his teacher, noting that “teachers know everything.”
It appears the school tried to cover up the teacher’s extremist attack.
Daily Mail reports “the school’s principal, Mayra Vega Manriquez … begged the concerned mother not to speak with anyone else about the incident and wait for the school to conduct an internal investigation, which Silikula was told would take two weeks.”
After waiting two weeks and hearing nothing, Silikula went public.
The unnamed teacher has been disciplined but has not been fired and no charges were filed against her.
Watch KCAL video below:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
LAPD Forced to Protect Comic Book Artists After ‘Pissed Off’ Anti-LGBTQ Fans Freak Over Bisexual Superman: Report
It’s just a comic book but for some it’s yet another entry into a changing world they just cannot handle.
On National Coming Out Day last month DC Comics announced Superman is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. In the latest storyline, Superman’s son Jonathan, who is taking over for dear old dad, comes out as bisexual, and will share a kiss with his friend/boyfriend Jay Nakamura.
Please check out my piece about the Jonathan Kent news that @DCComics announced today. I spoke with @TomTaylorMade about the developments and also had a chance to talk to @ghweldon about the topic. Read it here: https://t.co/Sq4SmxwMuj. Welcome to the family, Jon! pic.twitter.com/giEg4MlewB
— George Gene Gustines (@georgegustines) October 11, 2021
DC Comics recently was forced to ask the Los Angeles Police Dept. to provide protection to some of its artists and the studio itself after it reported threats LAPD deemed “credible.” There is no indication of what those threats actually were or who made them.
“LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman. The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats,” TMZ reports. “We’re told the pissed-off comic book readers inundated the studios to voice their displeasure with the character’s newly-announced sexuality.”
One angry and apparently flustered Arizona Republican state Senator, Wendy Rogers, was so triggered she tweeted, “Superman loves Lois Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not.”
She further embarrassed herself by using a bigoted and homophobic lisp “joke,” saying, “Just rename the whole version Thooperman.”
Image by Chris Yarzab via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Newsmax White House Reporter Busted for False Claim Vaccines Contain Satan-Linked ‘Bioluminescent Markers’ to ‘Track’ You
Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for far right wing media operation Newsmax was inundated with fact checks and mockery Monday night after she posted a totally false tweet mixing religious right falsehoods with anti-vaxx falsehoods in a fear-mongering message directed to “Christians.”
“Dear Christians,” she began, “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added, referring to the “Book of Revelation.”
Robinson has previously been labeled an “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist.”
White House correspondents are assumed to hold some degree of objectivity, and some degree of fact-checking ability before reporting – and statements on social media by news professionals are frequently quoted as reporting.
But in this case there appears to have been none.
As some noted earlier, “Luciferase” was trending, thanks to Robinson’s false claim, which has since been deleted. NCRM did capture it Monday night:
Many responded directly or indirectly to Robinson, including many medical professionals and scientists. A small sampling:
Virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who has worked on Ebola and COVID-19, set the record straight, mocking Robinson to boot, concluding “Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up.”
PSA: the Moderna vaccine doesn’t contain luciferase. And luciferase isn’t named after Lucifer ?…it’s a common biological reporter that produces light which can be measured. Lucifer is Latin for “light bearer”. Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up. https://t.co/7bD3Bypxt2
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 2, 2021
Scientist and healthcare professional Dr Audrey Glover responded to one of many questions:
Luciferase, generic term for class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence,
First used by Raphaël Dubois (invented words luciferin and luciferase for substrate and enzyme, respectively) words are derived from the Latin word lucifer, meaning “lightbearer”.
— Dr Audrey Glover (@DrPaperwasp) November 2, 2021
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the Founding Director for the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research also blasted Robinson:
?????
Think of how much misinformation would have been avoided if the reporter had just done a web search of luciferase.
Unless, of course… spreading confusion and disinformation is the point. https://t.co/7f6cXAScK1
— Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) November 2, 2021
And a reporter on USA Today’s investigative team pointed to that paper’s own fact check from April – meaning Robinson was spreading long-debunked disinformation.
Fact check: No luciferase enzymes – or satanic connections – in coronavirus vaccines https://t.co/MnaqCeZNOU via @usatoday
— Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) November 2, 2021
Trending
- News2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway in the Middle of Bitter Feud Between Trump and Nebraska’s GOP Governor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Newsmax White House Reporter Busted for False Claim Vaccines Contain Satan-Linked ‘Bioluminescent Markers’ to ‘Track’ You
- News3 days ago
Nazis’ Lawyers Accuse Charlottesville Victims of Being Communist Sympathizers in Sixth Day of Wild Trial
- News1 day ago
Revealed: Fox’s Judge Jeanine Orchestrated Payments for ‘Command Centers’ That Could Blow Up Trump’s Defense
- 'SEN COTTON HASN’T DONE HIS HOMEWORK'2 days ago
Teacher’s Union Boss Schools Tom Cotton: ‘Is This a New Hateful Homophobic Slur?’
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
America ‘Loves White Supremacy’: Black Women on How and Why Republicans Won Virginia
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Federal Judge Rules For-Profit Faith-Based Businesses Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
- News3 days ago
Trump and Youngkin Mocked as Press Banned From Former President’s ‘Tele-Rally’ – Which Candidate Still Won’t Attend