‘They Are the Fascists!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Brags She’s Unvaccinated in Attack on ‘Vaccine Nazis’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday expressed her outrage over being fined $48,000 for not following House rules by refusing to wear a mask at least 20 times. On Wednesday the Georgia Republican lawmaker revealed for the first time she is not vaccinated, calling those mandating the vaccine “Nazis” and “fascists.”

“Democrat members don’t wear masks in the members gym when they work out. None of us do & no one should. Why do I get fined for not wearing a mask when I’m sitting in a chair on the House floor the same as people eating unmasked at a restaurant?” tweeted Greene, apparently ignorant of how to not spread COVID-19, especially if you are unvaccinated.

When asked about vaccine mandates, Greene unleashed a torrent of Third Reich rhetoric.

“They are the fascists,” Greene told Trump strategist, former campaign manager and former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon, as Daily Mail reports. “They have called us ‘fascists’ and have called us ‘Nazis’ for like five years now, and I’m fed up with it, because that’s exactly who they are.”

“They are the Nazis!” she exclaimed.

“They’re ruining our country, these vaccine Nazis,” Greene insisted.

It was then she proudly proclaimed her anti-science decision to subject herself and other to a deadly virus that has killed more than five million people across the globe and more than 765,000 here in the United States.

Her reason for refusing the vaccine?

“I’m an American.”

‘You want to know something, Steve?” Greene asked, saying the “judgmental media” can “go to hell.”

“I’m not vaccinated. I’m not vaccinated,” she proudly offered, “and I’m not getting the vaccine because I’m an American. I can choose what I want to do with my body. I have the freedom to decide if I want to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine. I do not care who tells me to get one.”

“I am a member of Congress, and guess what, no one is firing me for not being vaccinated, but all of these amazing first responders … are being fired,” she added.

Video via Daily Mail:

